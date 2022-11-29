ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowan County, NC

Out & About: Week of Dec. 1, 2022

Chowan Herald
 2 days ago

Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.

Dec. 1

Sip and Shop takes over downtown

Edenton’s delightful Sip and Shop event, hosted by Destination Downtown Edenton will return to South Broad Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. Merchants will be open extended hours for your shopping pleasure. The event is free and open to the public.

Dec. 2

Lighting of the tree

Edenton’s traditional Christmas Tree Lighting is slated for 5:30 p.m. in front of the town council chambers at the intersection of South Broad Street and Water Street downtown. The event is free and open to the public.

Dec. 3

Christmas kicks off

The second annual Kick-Off to Christmas will take place starting around 4 p.m. at the waterfront. Activities include but are not limited to a Polar Express experience aboard Edenton’s historic trolley, a food truck, children’s inflatables, face painting, storytime, crafts, sweet treat vendors and more. The flotilla boat parade will follow around 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Dec. 4

Christmas at Historic Hope Plantation

Christmas open house will be held at Historic Hope Plantation in Windsor from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Hope Mansion and King Bazemore House will be decorated with period decorations. Live holiday music, refreshments and horse drawn carriage and wagon rides will be available.

There is no charge for the event but donations are appreciated. Tours will be available on site at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10 at $10 a person. Call (252) 794-3140 for more details.

Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Road in Windsor.

Dec. 6

Special town hall meeting to take place

The Edenton town council will host a special town hall meeting for all town residents at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the council chambers at 504 South Broad Street.

The purpose of the meeting is to hear citizen input and suggestions on how to spend $720,000 in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding. The public is encouraged to come and attend the meeting.

Suggestions may also be submitted in writing at town hall, located at 400 South Broad Street. Make letters addressed to “Attn: Corey Gooden, Town Manager.” The submission box will be open until 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Dec. 9-10

41st Annual Christmas Candlelight Tour returns

Edenton’s most famous Christmas event, the Christmas Candlelight Tour, will kick off from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10 and tour the east side of Edenton.

Ticket prices in advance are $30, rising to $35 on the days of December 8-10. Children 12 and under are free. Groups of 10 or more are $25 per person.

To purchase tickets, visit ehcnc.org or call (252) 482-7800. Tickets are valid for both days.

Dec. 10

Christmas Parade marches downtown

The 2022 Edenton-Chowan Christmas Parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 along Broad Street in Edenton. The parade starts at Edenton Village Shopping Center at 1316 North Broad Street and will march to the waterfront. Line up begins at 9 a.m.

The theme this Christmas is “Lights… Camera… Christmas!” To enter into the parade, contact Chamber of Commerce Director Susan Creed at susan.creed@edentonchamber.org or call (252) 482-3400. The rain date for the parade is the next day – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Dec. 12

Community prayer slated

The community is invited to attend a monthly neighborhood prayer sponsored by Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence.

The group rotates the gatherings by police zones and invites all residents to join them as they pray for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton. The December prayer, covering Police Zone 12, will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Praise Temple Worship Center, located at 820 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public, especially if you live or work in this part of Edenton.

Dec. 18

Christmas cantata scheduled

Edenton Baptist Church will be presenting their Christmas Cantata, “And We Beheld His Glory,” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 in the church sanctuary – located at 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.

The Church Choir, under the direction of Michael Morgan, will be joined by members of Edenton’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Choir, to present the Christmas story through the season’s favorite carols, accompanied by organ and piano. This event is free and open to the public.

Ongoing

American Legion Events

Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.

Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.

American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. No pre-registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.

Edenton Farmers Market

The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays during the colder season. January and February will see the opening pushed to 9 a.m.

The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.

Stroke Survivor Support Group

A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.

For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.

Edenton Lions Club

The Edenton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, with a board meeting at 6 p.m. and business meeting at 7 p.m. during the second Monday and a business meeting at 7 p.m. during the fourth Monday. The club is looking for new members.

The club meets at Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.

Albemarle Sound Base Submarine Veterans

The local chapter of submarine veterans meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at American Legion Post 40, 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.

Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club

The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday evening at their clubhouse, located at 147 Old Hertford Road in Edenton. The club is always welcoming new members.

For questions about joining the club, contact John McArthur at john.mcarthur10@gmail.com.

