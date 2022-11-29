ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

'No longer a viable option'

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 2 days ago

Edenton leaders have opted to move forward on relocating the town’s Confederate monument, without the aid of Chowan County.

The move comes half a month after the town’s requested deadline of a response from the county – regarding the assumption of monument ownership – came and went.

At the last town council meeting, on Nov. 8, Councilman Hackney High informed his colleagues that he received word that a closed door session of the Chowan County Commissioners would take place on Nov. 14 to decide on whether or not the statue would be taken by the county.

The meeting did not happen, however, with county leaders informing the Chowan Herald that the meeting was never planned.

County Clerk Susanne Stallings previously said that Commissioner Bob Kirby, acting as chairman, delivered a letter to town leadership in August stating that the county had no interest in accepting the monument, but could reconsider if the town could prove ownership via deed or documentation.

High told those in attendance Monday night that the town was provided the information “in good faith” that the Nov. 14 meeting would happen.

High also said that he wanted to clarify any possible misconception that the town may have been misleading the public, explaining that this was not the case.

“I am concerned the public may be left with the impression they were misled by our statements that the county was scheduled to discuss the monument issue at a special meeting scheduled for Nov. 14,” High said in a comment to the Chowan Herald. “Town officials received communication from county officials that such a meeting was to be held on Nov. 14. We received that information in good faith and passed it along to the public in good faith at our November council meeting.”

He continued, “That meeting obviously did not take place and is a clear signal that we need to move in another direction.”

Another direction was indeed taken during the special meeting on Monday, as High said the previous resolution passed by the town in May – to offer the monument to the county – may no longer be relevant.

“The previous resolution passed earlier this year [in an attempt] to relocate the monument behind the [Chowan County] courthouse with the other monuments is no longer a viable option,” High said.

The update brought forward on Monday by High recommended the formation of a three-person sub-committee, which would be the three acting members of the existing Administrative Committee: High, Elton Bond and Craig Miller.

“We met last week and anticipate meeting one or two more times in December and will bring forth at least three possibilities for discussion and consideration,” High explained of the sub-committee. “Hopefully things will move forward a little bit faster now that we aren’t going in that one [county ownership] direction.”

The three may deliver an update on how to proceed as early as a December council meeting.

No councilmen offered objections to the sub-committee proposal. Bond and Councilman Sambo Dixon were absent.

Councilman Roger Coleman, however, thanked High for his work on the issue.

“Thanks for moving this forward by December,” Coleman said to his colleague. “This moves us more rapidly to some conclusion.”

Council ended the special meeting by entering into a closed session to discuss the situation further with Town Attorney Hood Ellis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
obxtoday.com

Currituck County Board of Commissioners to convene next Monday

The Currituck County Board of Commissioners will meet in a Work Session at 4:00 pm on Monday, December 5, 2022, in the Board Meeting Room of the Historic Courthouse, 153 Courthouse Road, Currituck, North Carolina. The purpose of the Work Session is to receive information for consideration on the development...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

NCDOT plans two projects in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE – The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to invest just over $15 million in two projects on Ahoskie’s busiest road: Memorial Drive. In what NCDOT officials describe as projects that will “improve mobility and travel conditions along U.S. 13 (Memorial Drive),” they propose to widen that road from its intersection with South Academy Street (at the hospital) to Peachtree Street (adjacent to Feyer Ford).
AHOSKIE, NC
Bay Journal

Chesapeake loses a champion, Nick DiPasquale

Nicholas A. “Nick” DiPasquale, who as director of the Chesapeake Bay Program oversaw creation of the agreement that guides today’s restoration efforts and sought to build broader support for that work, died Nov. 24 after a long battle with cancer. He was 71. Born in Rochester, NY,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
thewashingtondailynews.com

“Son of a preacher man” to become next county sheriff

Scott Hammonds is “humbled and grateful” to have been elected as Beaufort County’s next sheriff and to be sheriff “over a county that is safe from many of the nation’s problems,” he said. Having grown up “the son of a preacher man” as he...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Crystal Eugenia Forbes

Crystal Eugenia Forbes was born on May 24th 1962 in Radford, VA to the late Carl Edwards Forbes and the late Julie Hodge (McCoy). Crystal met her husband Steven Crapps and settled in Dublin, VA. They eventually moved to Chesapeake, VA. Crystal battled a tedious long-term illness which she succumbed to on November 22, 2022.
DUBLIN, VA
WNCT

Former North Pitt, D.H. Conley coaching great passes away

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Delano Deans, known by many in high school sports coaching in Pitt County and around Eastern North Carolina as “Cobby,” passed away Tuesday. He was 80. North Pitt High School, one of the schools where Deans coached, made the announcement on its school athletics Facebook page. His obituary was also posted […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Holiday festivities abound in Manteo

The Town of Manteo will kick off the holiday season with the lighting of the town Christmas tree downtown on Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m. Enjoy Christmas carols, dancing, hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, reindeer games, and a special guest reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. The fun...
MANTEO, NC
WDBJ7.com

GRAPHIC: Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
NORFOLK, VA
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
428
Followers
989
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy