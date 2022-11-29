'No longer a viable option'

Edenton leaders have opted to move forward on relocating the town’s Confederate monument, without the aid of Chowan County.

The move comes half a month after the town’s requested deadline of a response from the county – regarding the assumption of monument ownership – came and went.

At the last town council meeting, on Nov. 8, Councilman Hackney High informed his colleagues that he received word that a closed door session of the Chowan County Commissioners would take place on Nov. 14 to decide on whether or not the statue would be taken by the county.

The meeting did not happen, however, with county leaders informing the Chowan Herald that the meeting was never planned.

County Clerk Susanne Stallings previously said that Commissioner Bob Kirby, acting as chairman, delivered a letter to town leadership in August stating that the county had no interest in accepting the monument, but could reconsider if the town could prove ownership via deed or documentation.

High told those in attendance Monday night that the town was provided the information “in good faith” that the Nov. 14 meeting would happen.

High also said that he wanted to clarify any possible misconception that the town may have been misleading the public, explaining that this was not the case.

“I am concerned the public may be left with the impression they were misled by our statements that the county was scheduled to discuss the monument issue at a special meeting scheduled for Nov. 14,” High said in a comment to the Chowan Herald. “Town officials received communication from county officials that such a meeting was to be held on Nov. 14. We received that information in good faith and passed it along to the public in good faith at our November council meeting.”

He continued, “That meeting obviously did not take place and is a clear signal that we need to move in another direction.”

Another direction was indeed taken during the special meeting on Monday, as High said the previous resolution passed by the town in May – to offer the monument to the county – may no longer be relevant.

“The previous resolution passed earlier this year [in an attempt] to relocate the monument behind the [Chowan County] courthouse with the other monuments is no longer a viable option,” High said.

The update brought forward on Monday by High recommended the formation of a three-person sub-committee, which would be the three acting members of the existing Administrative Committee: High, Elton Bond and Craig Miller.

“We met last week and anticipate meeting one or two more times in December and will bring forth at least three possibilities for discussion and consideration,” High explained of the sub-committee. “Hopefully things will move forward a little bit faster now that we aren’t going in that one [county ownership] direction.”

The three may deliver an update on how to proceed as early as a December council meeting.

No councilmen offered objections to the sub-committee proposal. Bond and Councilman Sambo Dixon were absent.

Councilman Roger Coleman, however, thanked High for his work on the issue.

“Thanks for moving this forward by December,” Coleman said to his colleague. “This moves us more rapidly to some conclusion.”

Council ended the special meeting by entering into a closed session to discuss the situation further with Town Attorney Hood Ellis.