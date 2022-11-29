ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

The holidays arrive at the library…

By Jared Jacavone Columnist
Chowan Herald
 2 days ago

Broad Street has changed along with the leaves. The shops are decorated in green and red, festive wreaths adorn the street lamps, and a Christmas tree is at the intersection at Water Street. This can only mean one thing — the holidays are approaching!

At the library, we are feeling the festive spirit, and have an entire month of holiday-themed activities for the whole family.

To start, we are teaming up with the Tourism Development Authority to celebrate this weekend’s “Kick-off to Christmas” event.

With the help of the Cupola House Association and the Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we were able to make a long-distance call to the North Pole and schedule a very special guest. Despite his very busy schedule for this time of year, Santa Claus is coming to Edenton for a special Story Time in the Cupola Gardens, and will bring some early Christmas presents for all of the good children!

Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. is a special Teen Tuesday with Ms. Destinee. As always, it is a surprise.

I assure you, this will help you craft a special holiday gift for your loved ones. If you are strapped for time and need help deciding what to buy, join us at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, for a Cricut Workshop.

All participants will learn how to craft their own designs for t-shirts, tote bags, mugs and even wallets. Furthermore, each participant will get one free design.

Check out below more of the events we have planned for the month of December:

• Story Time with Santa in the Kick-off to Christmas at 3:30 p.m. in the Cupola Gardens;

• Story Time with Ms. Lee on Wednesdays — Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 11 a.m.;

• Book Club with the Friends of the SPML- Murder Rule by Dervla McTiernan: Thursday, Dec. 8 at noon;

• Teen Tuesday with Ms. Destinee — Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m.; and

• Cricut Workshop- Thursday, Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

As we gear up for the holidays, join us at the library as we celebrate the season and provide some last-minute gifts for your family traditions.

Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!

