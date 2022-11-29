I love music and a favorite is Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons’ rendition of their hit “December 1963.”

Though almost 60 years apart, it inspires me to welcome the new month. I hope Frankie doesn’t sue. If so, I propose we split the royalty on his song with my earnings on this column.

It is the first day of December 2022. Where has the year gone? It seems only a week or two ago that I decided to clean out the garage; guess what? It is still cluttered like it was the year before, and the one before that, etc.

I think I started this project about the time Florida determined that George W. Bush was the election winner over Al Gore.

OK, I will admit it. I am a procrastinator. This is not about that, however. I want to talk about year ends and New Years of the past. For instance, do you remember when we flipped from Dec. 31, 1999 to Jan. 1, 2000?

We rushed to the bank to get some cash, and were told to not be on an airplane, or in an elevator at midnight. This did not materialize and it was a relatively smooth transition. I still have an unopened 2000 commemorative bottle of champagne. I’m saving it for the year 3000.

This just shows that we may wish to live in the moment of our choosing. I remember the neighbor’s kids a few years ago. It seems like it was yesterday when they would wait for the school bus on our lawn and are now voting adults.

She is married and expecting their second child. He has finished medical school and is now a doctor. Sorry, I won’t be his patient. There are too many miles between us and memories to see him professionally.

There was a time when 22 years was a long time. As a matter of fact, when I was 22 years old I thought I knew everything, and strutted around to prove it. I loved the family elders that had raised me; but, I was then an adult in an era they did not understand. I knew it all and there was nothing left to learn.

I once followed in their footsteps by dressing like them. I wore a three-piece suit like my Dad, and even wore a fedora hat like his. Then John Kennedy came along and hats were out.

It became my generation and not his. Then suddenly out of Dallas, Texas, we witnessed a moment not seen in nearly a hundred year. It changed the rest of our lives

My generation was suddenly vulnerable. Reality set in. It is a shame that a tragedy like that had to do it; but, it was a wakeup call. Camelot was no more and we needed to hitch up our pants and get on with life as our “Greatest Generation” parents had done previously.

I think the rest of the 21st Century has much to offer with its technology, which I don’t understand. I am nearing the end of my generation just as my parents gracefully did theirs. It’s the way the system works. I visualize myself down the road at a nice retirement community on a sunny patio with my glass of wine.

Truth be told, I will probably be bundled under a blanket in the corner with drool dripping off my chin, if I’m there at all. That’s the way it sometimes works. God bless and have a great day.