TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
Android Authority
All three Samsung Galaxy S23 phones have hit the FCC, revealing some details
The listings reveal battery size and processor manufacturer. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 phones have appeared on the FCC’s website. The listings seem to confirm the processors are made by Qualcomm. The listings also reveal the size of the battery. The launch of the Galaxy S23 series is getting...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🔨 Samsung's self-repair expansion?
Plus possible dates for the S23 unveiling, Google's AI breast cancer screening breakthrough, and video games for dogs. 🎮 Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority! I treated myself to a Nintendo Switch in the Black Friday sales, and have been enjoying playing Strange Horticulture. It seems like the perfect game for these dark, chilly November days.
Android Authority
Samsung executive reveals when the Galaxy S23 could be unveiled
The Galaxy S23 could be introduced during Samsung's Unpacked event. A Samsung executive said the Galaxy S23 series will be shown at the company’s Unpacked event in February. The 2023 Unpacked event would be the first in-person event since the pandemic. It’s believed that Samsung could hold the event...
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Phone Arena
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
For a blazing fast tablet duo with a crazy powerful processor under the hood and quite possibly the greatest jumbo-sized screens in the industry right now, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have sure gotten a lot of discounts in a very narrow window of time. We're obviously not...
Digital Trends
Save $1,000 on this 85-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV for Cyber Monday
The official Black Friday sales have come and gone, but savvy holiday shoppers know what that means: It’s time for Cyber Monday deals. Originally an online counterpart to Black Friday, the two events now tend to blend together as Black Friday sales increasingly take place online, so we’re already seeing Cyber Monday bargains on all sorts of electronics, from gaming gear to home theater equipment. That means that if your home cinema room could use a big-screen TV — and we mean big — then you need to check out the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, which is on sale right now at Walmart for $1,998 after a huge $1,002 discount.
Engadget
Samsung's 2022 Frame TVs are up to 33 percent off at Woot
Even Samsung's largest art TVs have steeply discounted prices.
Here's a 600Hz gaming laptop screen no one asked for
New panel from Chinese manufacturer BOE Hz so good.
Android Authority
Google Maps is no longer available on Wear OS 2 smartwatches
You won't be able to find Google Maps in the Play Store on your Wear OS 2 device. Google Maps and Google Keep have dropped support for Wear OS 2. The app is no longer reachable when viewing the Play Store from a Wear OS 2 smartwatch. Google Maps is...
laptopmag.com
Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
Android Authority
You told us: Most of you have imported a phone or bought one when overseas
This probably doesn't reflect the typical consumer, but it's still an interesting result. There are loads of smartphone brands out there, but you might not be able to buy some brands in your neck of the woods. You therefore might be forced to import a device if it’s not available in your market.
Android Authority
OnePlus now matches Samsung's Android update pledge, but with a catch
OnePlus is extending its update support on select devices. OnePlus says it is committing to a four-year plan for OS updates and a five-year plan for security updates. The company plans on launching Oxygen OS 13.1 globally staring in the first half of 2023. Oxygen OS 13.1 will bring a...
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 seemingly gets certified, two spec details confirmed
The OnePlus 11 just got certified by Bluetooth SIG, or at least it seems to be. The OnePlus CPH2451 appeared in the Bluetooth SIG database. We cannot know if this is the OnePlus 11, but chances are it is. There is also a chance this could be a ‘Nord’ device, though.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s best soundbar bundle is $500 off right now
The holiday weekend brought a ton of great deals, but you may not have been able to capitalize on them. It can feel like you’ve totally missed out. However, that’s totally not the case at all, as many companies know that seasonal shopping starts at a different time for everybody. At least, that’s the impression we get when we look at this deal on a complete Dolby Atmos sound system from Samsung. This deal includes one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars (the HW-Q990B Soundbar), as well as a subwoofer and two up-firing rear speakers, at a special rate of $500 off. The price is down to $1,400 from the typical $1,900 and is proof that great savings can linger.
Android Authority
You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones; follow this guide
No web app or third-party software necessary. Hell hath frozen over. You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones. It’s a little tricky at first, but it works and that’s all that matters. WhatsApp just started rolling out (in beta) the option to link your...
Android Authority
You told us: You're not entirely ready for 64-bit-only smartphones
Google is pushing ahead with a 64-bit only future, but many polled readers aren't ready just yet. Google quietly revealed that the Pixel 7 devices were actually the first 64-bit only Android smartphones. The Tensor G2 processor inside these phones indeed supports 32-bit operations, but the company decided to disable 32-bit support in software.
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Is Coming in February, Report Says
Samsung's next major smartphone launch could be just around the corner. The tech giant will introduce the Galaxy S23 in early February, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily, which cites an unnamed Samsung executive with knowledge of the matter. That time frame would be consistent with Samsung's previous flagship smartphone...
TechRadar
LG's new curved OLED gaming monitor may outclass Samsung's Odyssey line
LG is preparing to launch its new curved UltraGear gaming monitor, taking on Samsung in a proverbial clash of display titans. And “titan” is a good descriptor because LG's new monitor is huge. You’re looking at a 45-inch ultrawide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 1440p resolution (3,440 x 1,440 pixels). This is essentially LG’s direct response to the Odyssey line, but it’s lacking in certain areas when compared to Samsung’s offering. The Odyssey G9, for example, is a bit bigger at 49 inches with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 5,120 x 1440 pixels. However looking at the specs sheet (opens in new tab), the new UltraGear monitor has certain things going for it that may make it the better choice.
