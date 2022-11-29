Read full article on original website
Related
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro for the iPhone 15 Pro — here's why
Forget the iPhone 14 Pro — here's why I’m waiting for the iPhone 15 Pro or Ultra.
iPhone 15 is getting a superb upgrade photographers will love
The iPhone 15 is already looking like a massive step up from the iPhone 14
Digital Trends
You simply have to see this amazing fan-made folding iPhone
Foldable phones are notoriously difficult to master, and Samsung had to endure a colossal display quality failure before breaking through with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Apple, on the other hand, is still on the fence and may be waiting for the tech to fully mature before it makes a splash with a potential foldable iPhone.
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Pro could get solid-state volume and power buttons
The iPhone 15 is still a long way off, but we've already heard numerous rumors about it. New to the pile is an analyst prediction that the Pro models are going to get solid-state, haptic buttons that don't physically move and sit flush with the body of the phones. That's...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🔨 Samsung's self-repair expansion?
Plus possible dates for the S23 unveiling, Google's AI breast cancer screening breakthrough, and video games for dogs. 🎮 Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority! I treated myself to a Nintendo Switch in the Black Friday sales, and have been enjoying playing Strange Horticulture. It seems like the perfect game for these dark, chilly November days.
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
makeuseof.com
The Galaxy S23 Might Support Satellite Communications Like the iPhone 14
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's next generation of flagship Android devices could support satellite connectivity similar to that introduced in the iPhone 14, according to new reports. The company is...
New York Post
The best Apple iPhone deals this extended Cyber Monday: Amazon, more
Don’t cry because Cyber Monday is over, smile because the deals are still happening. Gift-giving season is upon us, are you ready? Don’t worry if you haven’t started just yet; you can still claim huge savings with extended Cyber Monday deals. We have a lot of suggestions for you this extended Cyber Monday, on everything from KitchenAid to vacuums.
Android Authority
YouTube has finally stopped crashing on Apple devices, for some
The bug seems to affect multiple iOS devices. YouTube is crashing on a variety of iOS devices. The crashes are happening within a minute of opening the app. YouTube has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix. If you’re an iPhone owner trying to use YouTube today, you...
knowtechie.com
How to turn off Dynamic Island animations on iPhone
Apple’s Dynamic Island — an on-screen overlay that hides your phone’s front camera hardware — is currently unique to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The pill-shaped box shows alerts and information about in-progress activities, such as phone calls, on your device. Dynamic Island is...
Nothing CEO Carl Pei gives his honest thoughts on the iPhone 14 Pro
Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviews the iPhone 14 Pro and gives his honest thoughts about the device. When compared to the Nothing Phone (1), Pei would hope consumers would purchase it considering it is much cheaper and offers a unique and different phone experience.
Android Authority
Google Maps is no longer available on Wear OS 2 smartwatches
You won't be able to find Google Maps in the Play Store on your Wear OS 2 device. Google Maps and Google Keep have dropped support for Wear OS 2. The app is no longer reachable when viewing the Play Store from a Wear OS 2 smartwatch. Google Maps is...
Digital Trends
65-inch Sony OLED TV is $700 off for Cyber Monday, and it’s selling fast
Even among Cyber Monday deals, it’s fairly unusual to see a deep discount on any Sony TVs. Fortunately, we’ve spotted a fantastic one at Walmart. Right now, you can buy a Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K TV for $1,298 saving you $700 off the usual price of $1,998. Sure, this isn’t impulse buy territory but if you’ve been looking through the Cyber Monday TV deals for something truly exceptional, this is it. A great TV in so many ways, it’s likely to sell out fast so let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth the money.
IGN
Sony Confirms That It Will Attend CES 2023; Unveils New Metaverse Motion Tracking System
Sony has announced that it will be making its presence felt at CES 2023. The Japanese tech giants have confirmed that it will hold a global press conference on January 4 at 6:30 AM IST (5 PM PT/ 8 PM EST). Not much has been revealed about the contents of...
Android Authority
Samsung executive reveals when the Galaxy S23 could be unveiled
The Galaxy S23 could be introduced during Samsung's Unpacked event. A Samsung executive said the Galaxy S23 series will be shown at the company’s Unpacked event in February. The 2023 Unpacked event would be the first in-person event since the pandemic. It’s believed that Samsung could hold the event...
Android Authority
All three Samsung Galaxy S23 phones have hit the FCC, revealing some details
The listings reveal battery size and processor manufacturer. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 phones have appeared on the FCC’s website. The listings seem to confirm the processors are made by Qualcomm. The listings also reveal the size of the battery. The launch of the Galaxy S23 series is getting...
Android Authority
Google announces the winners of its 2022 Google Play awards
Google's awards cover a range of categories like best overall, top selling, and more. Google has revealed the winners of its Google Play’s Best of 2022 awards. The winners were picked by Google Play’s editorial team. The apps and games considered for an award are specific to the...
Android Authority
How to save a video from Messenger
From birthday parties to maniacal memes, start saving videos on Messenger. In Messenger, you’re allowed to send videos back and forth between your contacts. These videos can be up to 25MB in size and can are downloadable on any device. Now, there are a few different ways to do so, so let’s review how to save videos from Messenger.
notebookcheck.net
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 debuts to re-define tough for next-gen smartphones
Business Foldable Launch Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen Tablet. Corning's Gorilla Glass has become a by-word for those seeking to keep their latest smartphone's display as mint as possible for as long as possible. Now, the material science company has made second-gen Victus official as the latest and potentially most cutting-edge version of this protective glass designed for mobile devices.
Apple could kill physical buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro
Apple might go for a closed-frame design with iPhone 15, with haptic buttons on the side for enhanced durability
Comments / 0