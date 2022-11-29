How to Watch Warriors-Mavericks Game On Tuesday

The Golden State Warriors (11-10) and Dallas Mavericks (9-10) will play each other on Tuesday night in Dallas. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

In a rematch of the 2022 Western Conference Finals, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will hit the road to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks .

Beginning the year 3-7, the Warriors have won 8 of their last 11 games to move to 11-10 on the season and they are currently riding a three game win streak heading into Dallas, most recently defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves by 23 points on Sunday for their second road win of the year.

Stephen Curry has been playing at an MVP level for Golden State and on the opposite side of things, Luka Doncic is currently the early MVP favorite given that he is leading the league in scoring at 33.1 points per game and since he is averaging a near triple-double.

Doncic has been a one-man show all season long for the Mavericks and has carried them to where they currently are, but in order for this team to be successful and get back to the Western Conference Finals, others around him will have to step up.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood have been key secondary options alongside Luka, yet the Mavericks are still searching for answers on the offensive-side of things.

However, their defense is once again stellar and they will look to win games on that end of the floor.

The Warriors have one of the league’s best offenses and the Mavericks have one of the league’s best defenses. This should be a terrific game to watch down in Dallas!

Here is how to watch Tuesday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. Mavericks

WHO: Golden State Warriors (11-10) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10)

Golden State Warriors (11-10) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 29, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 137-114 win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off of a 124-115 loss on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Warriors are currently 2-9 on the road this season and the Mavericks are 8-3 at home.

The Mavericks are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, as they are only allowing an average of 107.3 points per game, the fourth-best average in the league right now.

Dallas defeated Golden State in three of their four regular season meetings a year ago, but the Warriors defeated the Mavericks 4-1 in the Western Conference Finals.

Last Matchup:

March 3, 2022 - Mavericks 122, Warriors 113

In their final regular season meeting against one another a year ago, the Mavericks beat the Warriors thanks to Luka Doncic’s near triple-double night. Doncic finished the game with 41 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, as Dallas’ starters outscored the Warriors’ starters 100-68. Draymond Green did not play in this game for Golden State.

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT

Mavericks: NONE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 31.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-2 guard: 31.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists

, 6-6 forward: 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists C Kevon Looney , 6-9 center: 6.0 points, 6.9 rebounds

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 33.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists

, 6-7 guard: 33.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists G Spencer Dinwiddie , 6-5 guard: 17.1 points, 4.9 assists

, 6-5 guard: 17.1 points, 4.9 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 9.3 points, 4.1 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 9.3 points, 4.1 rebounds C Dwight Powell , 6-10 center: 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Mavericks as of Tuesday afternoon, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 227.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Warriors currently rank 9th in the league in offensive rating and 22nd in the league in defensive rating.

The Mavericks currently rank 12th in the league in offensive rating and 11th in the league in defensive rating.

Dallas is 89-80 all-time against Golden State.

The Warriors are currently averaging 117.8 points per game, 3rd in the NBA, and the Mavericks are allowing an average of 107.3 points per game to their opponents, 4th in the NBA.

