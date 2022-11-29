Read full article on original website
Hurricane season: 2022 in review
Hurricane season officially ended on Nov. 30, and while the numbers are close to normal, there were still a few systems that produced big impacts for parts of the United States.
NOLA.com
It's the last day of 2022 hurricane season and good news: The tropics are quiet
It's the last day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, and there's good news: The tropics are blissfully quiet. No storms are expected to develop within five days in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea or the Atlantic Ocean, according to the Wednesday morning outlook from National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The Weather Channel
A Photo Look Back On The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
As the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season drew to a close on Nov. 30, we've compiled slideshows of some of the most notable storms of the season. The season produced 14 named storms, eight of which became hurricanes. The most destructive storms were Hurricane Fiona, Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.
