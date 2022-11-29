ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Weather Channel

A Photo Look Back On The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

A​s the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season drew to a close on Nov. 30, we've compiled slideshows of some of the most notable storms of the season. The season produced 14 named storms, eight of which became hurricanes. The most destructive storms were Hurricane Fiona, Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.
