These 16 Deserted WA Pets Need Loving Home This Holiday Season
These 16 Lonely Older Pets in Washington Animal Shelters Need Your Love. We have found adorable older cats and dogs from all over Washington state living in animal shelters, looking for someone to give them a new fur-ever home. Older cats and dogs tend to be overlooked. It seems a lot of people want to scoop up all the cute kittens and puppies first, but what about those older cats and dogs? They need love, too!
ANNA Shelter holds Black Friday adoption special
The ANNA Shelter held a Black Friday special for those wanting to adopt dogs. The shelter said that its adoptions have been slow lately and are close to max capacity. In order to bring in more dogs, some need to be adopted. They hoped to do so by providing discounts for those coming through their […]
Holiday safety for dogs: Tips and tricks for pet parents
December means eating, drinking and being merry with friends and family. But nothing can spoil holiday cheer like an emergency visit to the vet. These tips can help prevent a holiday disaster for both you and your pup. Keep People Food Away from Pups Decorations Hosting A Small Get-Together? Holiday Travel Plan in Advance About […] The post Holiday safety for dogs: Tips and tricks for pet parents appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
Puppies Among 68 Dogs Airlifted From Breeding Mills in 'Lifesaving' Mission
"We can't wait to follow their adoption journeys," a rescuer told Newsweek. "We are proud to have made a difference in the lives of these dogs and puppies."
German shepherd up for adoption in Hamptons after he was found 'emaciated and afraid'
A German shepherd — with a face that’s just too cute — is hoping to be taken into a good home. Six-year-old Fritz is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York. Fritz first showed up at ARF from...
Norman Animal Shelter Says 'Goodbye' To Longest Resident
Tails were wagging as the Norman Animal Shelter said goodbye to their longest resident, Cora. Cora had spent 261 days in the shelter, and on Monday she was finally adopted. Animal Welfare officers said she made herself right at home in the car to her new home, and was ready to get out of there.
Featured pets — Nov. 19
AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Jack, a male beagle, and Snickers, a female cat. Jack is a typical beagle; he loves to follow his nose. For most of Jack’s life, he was a working dog. When he would no longer hunt, his owner decided to relinquish him to the shelter. Jack has had limited interactions with people outside his previous family and can be a little shy when meeting knew people. Jack is still transitioning to indoor life, and we hope his next family shows him what it means to be a companion pet.
Cat Arrives at Someone's Home for Food and Decides to Lead Them to Her Kittens One Day
A cat arrived at someone's home for food and decided to lead them to her kittens one day. A tortoiseshell cat showed up in a family's yard earlier this year, scrounging around for something to eat. Mel and Kurt, a couple, saw the scrawny stray and offered her food and water.
Rescue Pit Bull Almost Euthanized Gets Second Chance As Family Therapy Dog
Abandoned at a shelter at just a year old where he was seen as reactive and overexcited, Jake is now helping children and families as a therapy support dog.
Giving Tuesday Spotlight: Pets for the Elderly program expands service
Pets for The Elderly program is trying to help keep animals with seniors longer by helping pay for food and veterinary services.
Need to find your pet a new home?
If you are having trouble finding animal-friendly housing, or experiencing other pet-related housing difficulties such as a nuisance complaint, check out our resources on keeping pets welcome in rental housing. Pet allergies?. See our resources on how you can have a happy, healthy life with your furry companions, even if...
A Christmas Camel – Give The Gift Of Life To An Animal!
We Combed The Continents And Found Gifts That Are Timeless!. Have you ever thought about giving an exotic one-of-a-kind gift this holiday season, that is not only original but helps animals in need? A reindeer, cow, gorilla, or camel might not fit under your Christmas tree or Hanukah bush, but adopting a pet or donating to organizations benefitting animals is forever fitting. A recent Animalfair.com readership study found that 91% of pet parents will give their furry friends gifts this holiday season, with 62% choosing the gift of puppy love – more love, hugs, kisses, and play time! The following are unique and authentic ways for you to give gifts that make a significant difference and keep on giving long after the holidays have passed!
#GivingTuesday – Furtastic Tips for Bringing a New Dog or Cat Home for the Howlidays!
Looking for the purrfect Howliday gift for your loved ones? How about a new four-legged companion to ring in the New Year with?! The Howlidays are a great time to open your heart and your home to shelter a homeless animal. Whether you have decided to add another member to your barktastic pack or want to become a first time pet parent, there are always things to consider before bringing home your new bundle of joy.
Video of Senior Dog With Cleft Palate Awaiting Adoption Is Going Viral
There are many people who have felt insecure about their appearance at some point in their lives. However, one of the most important lessons a parent can teach their child is to love yourself and be confident no matter what. One pup is embodying this positive mindset in a video that is going viral.
CVAS: Meet Loki and Rusty Bolts, pets of the week
Meet Loki and Rusty Bolts, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Loki and Rusty Bolts would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Have a Paw-ly Jolly Christmas at PetSmart with Free In-Store Santa Photos
PetSmart is bringing the magic of the holiday season to life for pets and pet parents alike with an opportunity to meet Santa and pose for a photo with Kris Kringle himself. All PetSmart stores nationwide are offering this ho-ho-holly jolly photo experience on Dec. 10 and 11, and 17 and 18. Reservations are required and open to the public on Dec. 5. Pet parents can find more information on their local Santa Photo Day event and book an appointment at PetSmart.com/SantaPhotoBooking.
This Elevated Cat Bed With Built-In Toys Is a Pet Owner Favorite & On Sale For Under $25
Cyber Monday just might be our four-legged friends’ favorite time of year — pet parents just can’t help themselves from shopping the sales and spoiling their furry friends with all the best new gadgets at a discount price. We have one more great deal to add to your cart: Kenyone’s elevated hammock cat bed with attached toy balls, a multi-functional resting place for your cat with so many smart features that reviewers can’t get enough of. Designed for felines up to 25 pounds, this cat bed can be enjoyed all year long with two different settings for your cat’s ultimate...
Shelter Dogs' Special Thanksgiving Feast Absolutely Warms Our Hearts
On Thanksgiving when we were all trying to keep our pets from begging for table food too much and from jumping on the counter to steal the turkey, so many others were volunteering to make it a special day for those with no one to share it with. TikTok user @Wellbehaved1 recently shared a video of how they celebrated Thanksgiving with some very well-deserving homeless dogs and this video will give you all the feels.
Shop all the best Black Friday pet deals, and get up to 50% off food, toys, treats and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Pets are part of the family. However, they...
