We Combed The Continents And Found Gifts That Are Timeless!. Have you ever thought about giving an exotic one-of-a-kind gift this holiday season, that is not only original but helps animals in need? A reindeer, cow, gorilla, or camel might not fit under your Christmas tree or Hanukah bush, but adopting a pet or donating to organizations benefitting animals is forever fitting. A recent Animalfair.com readership study found that 91% of pet parents will give their furry friends gifts this holiday season, with 62% choosing the gift of puppy love – more love, hugs, kisses, and play time! The following are unique and authentic ways for you to give gifts that make a significant difference and keep on giving long after the holidays have passed!

1 DAY AGO