One injured in Oakland shooting Wednesday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late on Wednesday morning in southeast Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police say the incident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on the 9800 block of Walnut Street, near 98th Avenue. Officers were informed of a ShotSpotter activation in the area and found […]
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo to pay $300,000 to Stanford grad tackled while recording police
The city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man who was tackled by a police officer that he had recorded making a traffic stop. Adrian Burrell, a Stanford graduate, filmmaker and U.S. Marine veteran, had filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city's police department after being brought to the ground by officer David McLaughlin in 2019.
Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
SF Muni bus hijacking suspect identified
A man who is accused of hijacking a MUNI bus in San Francisco and crashing it several times has been formally arrested and booked into jail, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
One dead in fire at Oakland home Tuesday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in a house fire in Oakland on Tuesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the fire started just after 6:00 p.m. in a two-story residential building on the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard. Upon arrival, crews found a dead adult male with burns on […]
San Francisco District Attorney announces charges in Tenderloin killing, robbery
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced murder and second-dree robbery charges against the 28-year-old accused of robbing and killing a man Saturday morning in the Tenderloin. Semaj McClure, 29, was found on the ground at Leavenworth and Eddy streets Nov. 29, and was later pronounced dead after being transported to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
Bank robbery suspect sought by South San Francisco police
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department is searching for the suspect in a bank robbery that happened Monday morning. Police said that SSFPD officers responded to the 100 block of McLellan Drive at about 9:45 a.m. for the report of a robbery. The suspect reportedly walked into the bank, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves crash SUV into store in Oakland to try to steal ATM
OAKLAND, Calif. - There was a damaged ATM outside an Oakland convenience store after what neighbors described as a brazen burglary. The owner said it's the third time thieves have targeted the location and that each time, they have tried to steal the ATM inside the store. But this time,...
Man dies following West Oakland shooting Monday night
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died from apparent gunshot wounds he suffered Monday night in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunshot detection system, according to police. Officers […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police: Man found shot near bus, dies at hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's 112th homicide. The gunfire erupted around 10:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks
San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
San Francisco District Attorney charges couple in connection with ‘brazen’ bank robberies
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has announced charges against a couple in connection with two bank robberies, according to a press release from her office. Ashley Crowder, 40, and Anthony Fardella, 39, have been charged with two counts each of second degree robbery, and one count of attempted second degree […]
Man arrested in connection with killing of Chevron employee
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and homicide at a Chevron gas station on Saturday, the Antioch Police Department (APD) announced on Wednesday. The homicide victim was James Williams, an employee of the gas station. Ronald Jackson Jr., 20, was charged by the Contra Costa County […]
KTVU FOX 2
Person seen dangerously clinging to VTA light rail as it speeds along track
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Valley Transportation Authority is investigating an incident where a person appears to be clinging to and riding one of its light rail vehicles while in motion. VTA posted to social media Wednesday that the stunt was an "extremely dangerous and irresponsible act." There is video on...
Suspects in possession of drugs and brass knuckles arrested in Brentwood traffic stop
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested following a traffic stop in Brentwood last week, according to a social media post from the Brentwood Police Department. A Brentwood patrol officer spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Walnut Boulevard and Central Boulevard. The officer pulled the vehicle over and according […]
KTVU FOX 2
Camera store robbed days after SF Mayor, police chief promise retail theft crackdown
SAN FRANCISCO - Merchants are sounding the alarm after another smash-and-grab robbery in San Francisco just days after the mayor and police chief vowed a crackdown on retail theft. At a jewelry store in Union Square, the display cases are empty because of a late-night break-in two years ago. "They...
Armed robber sought after South San Francisco bank heist
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- South San Francisco police are seeking a man who robbed a bank on Monday morning. Officers responded at 9:44 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery in which the suspect entered a Chase Bank branch on the 100 block of McLellan Drive, pointed a handgun at a teller and demanded money, police said. After receiving cash, the suspect fled on foot east on McLellan Drive and remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon. He is described as a white man believed to be in his 50s who had a white beard and wore eyeglasses, a black hat, a black sweater and khaki pants, according to police. Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900.
SFist
Baby Reportedly Ingests Fentanyl Found In Grass at Marina Park, Saved With Narcan
A parent’s worst nightmare came true Tuesday after a trip to Moscone Park in the Marina, as a 10-month-old suffered a cardiac arrest reportedly after finding fentanyl somewhere in the park, and was saved using Narcan. Some overdoses in San Francisco’s fentanyl crisis are people who had no intention...
Oakland Police advise caution when doing in-person holiday shopping
Thanksgiving is over and has ushered in “Cyber Monday.” While some might be planning on doing their holiday shopping online, Bay Area police departments are reminding in-person shoppers to take precautions this holiday season.
