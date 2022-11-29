ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

One injured in Oakland shooting Wednesday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late on Wednesday morning in southeast Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police say the incident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on the 9800 block of Walnut Street, near 98th Avenue. Officers were informed of a ShotSpotter activation in the area and found […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo to pay $300,000 to Stanford grad tackled while recording police

The city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man who was tackled by a police officer that he had recorded making a traffic stop. Adrian Burrell, a Stanford graduate, filmmaker and U.S. Marine veteran, had filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city's police department after being brought to the ground by officer David McLaughlin in 2019.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in fire at Oakland home Tuesday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in a house fire in Oakland on Tuesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the fire started just after 6:00 p.m. in a two-story residential building on the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard. Upon arrival, crews found a dead adult male with burns on […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says

SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves crash SUV into store in Oakland to try to steal ATM

OAKLAND, Calif. - There was a damaged ATM outside an Oakland convenience store after what neighbors described as a brazen burglary. The owner said it's the third time thieves have targeted the location and that each time, they have tried to steal the ATM inside the store. But this time,...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies following West Oakland shooting Monday night

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died from apparent gunshot wounds he suffered Monday night in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunshot detection system, according to police. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police: Man found shot near bus, dies at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's 112th homicide. The gunfire erupted around 10:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks

San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in connection with killing of Chevron employee

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and homicide at a Chevron gas station on Saturday, the Antioch Police Department (APD) announced on Wednesday. The homicide victim was James Williams, an employee of the gas station. Ronald Jackson Jr., 20, was charged by the Contra Costa County […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed robber sought after South San Francisco bank heist

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- South San Francisco police are seeking a man who robbed a bank on Monday morning. Officers responded at 9:44 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery in which the suspect entered a Chase Bank branch on the 100 block of McLellan Drive, pointed a handgun at a teller and demanded money, police said. After receiving cash, the suspect fled on foot east on McLellan Drive and remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon. He is described as a white man believed to be in his 50s who had a white beard and wore eyeglasses, a black hat, a black sweater and khaki pants, according to police. Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

