medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Using Math to Better Treat Cancer
Researchers at the University of Waterloo have identified a new method for scheduling radiation therapy that could be as much as 22 percent more effective at killing cancer cells than current standard radiation treatment regimens. While many mathematical studies have examined how to optimize the scheduling of radiation treatment for...
technologynetworks.com
Exploring the Evolution and Vulnerabilities of Brain Cancer Cells
Understanding how cancer cells evolve from healthy brain cells and evade treatment could open up potential new drug therapies for glioblastomas, one of the most common and lethal brain cancers, new research has revealed. By bringing together neuroscience and oncology, the team from Flinders University and the South Australian Health...
labroots.com
Experimental Drug Halts Deadly Brain Cancer Growth Without Harming Brain Cells
Researchers have found that blocking a certain enzyme halts the growth of a childhood brain cancer tumor. The corresponding research was conducted by a team of scientists at McMaster University and published in the journal. Cancer Cell. MYC-driven medulloblastoma (MB) is an aggressive form of childhood brain cancer that develops...
The Jewish Press
Bar-Ilan U Researchers Bioengineer Nano-Magnets to Restore Damaged Nerve Cells
Neurons are the fundamental units of the brain and nervous system, the cells responsible for receiving sensory input, sending motor commands to our muscles, and transforming and relaying the electrical signals at every step in between. Neurons, also called nerve cells, are composed of three main parts: the cell body,...
Scientists made mini brains and infected them with coronavirus. What they saw could explain Long COVID
A new study looked at the impact of COVID on a "mini brain". In a new study published in Molecular Psychiatry, researchers from Sweden and a Harvard-affiliated hospital in Boston tried to find out by creating “brain organoids,” or miniature brains about the size of a pinhead, and infected them with COVID.
Researchers find link between arbitrary vitamin B3 supplement use and cancer
Research from the University of Missouri now points to a link between use of a common form of vitamin B3 supplements and an increased risk of serious illness like cancer. A team of researchers led by Associate Professor of chemistry at the University of Missouri Elena Goun, found that high levels of dietary supplement called nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, can cause an increase in the risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer. Researchers found that the risk of cancer metastasizing to spread to the brain is increased as well.
Medical News Today
Krill oil: Can it protect the brain from age-related degeneration?
Researchers investigated the effects of krill oil on age-related neurodegeneration and Parkinson’s disease. They found that krill oil can protect against many neurodegenerative processes in worms and human cell lines. The researchers say that their findings warrant further preclinical and clinical research before it is widely recommended. Marine oils...
cohaitungchi.com
How Do Naturopathic Doctors Treat Hypothyroidism?
Of the 20 million Americans who have thyroid disease, most have hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland can’t make enough thyroid hormone to keep the body running normally. More common in women than men, hypothyroidism can have a number of genetic, nutritional, and immune-related underlying causes and contributing...
The world's largest Alzheimer's study has made a gene discovery that could lead to treatments
Researchers have found two novel genes that increase an individual’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease (AD). This disorder is the leading cause of dementia and has an estimated heritability —genetic factor causing variation in the population, or an inherited trait— of 70%. Details from the study.
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
cohaitungchi.com
A new therapy for treating Type 1 diabetes
Promising early results show that longstanding Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI) research may have paved the way for a breakthrough treatment of Type 1 diabetes. Utilizing research from the Melton Lab, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has developed VX-880, an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D). In conjunction with immunosuppressive therapy, VX-880 produced robust restoration of islet cell function on Day 90 in the first patient in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
cohaitungchi.com
Why Do I Still Have Hypothyroid Symptoms With Normal Labs?
What do I do if I still have symptoms with normal labs?. In medicine, an accurate diagnosis is critical to determine the most effective course of treatment. Often, when a patient gets back normal thyroid blood test results, but they still experience hypothyroid symptoms, they're left wondering what's wrong and what to do next.
MedicineNet.com
Is Myeloproliferative Disorder Considered Cancer?
Myeloproliferative disorders are rare blood cancers that are caused by mutations in the bone marrow stem cells. The mutations cause excess production of any combination of white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets. What are myeloproliferative disorders?. Myeloproliferative disorders are rare blood and bone marrow cancers. To understand what...
MedicalXpress
Zapping brain cancer with long needles opens door to new treatments
University of Saskatchewan (USask) researchers have developed a new method of killing brain cancer cells while preserving the delicate tissue around it. The technique also has a remarkable side-benefit: making chemotherapy treatment of brain cancer suddenly possible. The technique involves placing long needles through the skull and sending pulses of...
Freethink
New brain cancer vaccine completes clinical trial
A new brain cancer vaccine can extend some glioblastoma patients’ lives by months or even years, according to its maker — but the design of the company’s trial has some questioning the claims. The challenge: The standard treatment for glioblastoma — the most aggressive form of brain...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify the role of an Alzheimer's disease risk gene in the brain
A new study links a gene concentrated in the brain's cleanup cells, known as microglia, to the inflammation that has increasingly emerged as a key mechanism contributing to Alzheimer's disease. The findings may offer a new potential target for therapies for the intractable condition. The gene, known as inositol polyphosphate-5-phosphatase...
scitechdaily.com
Promising New Cancer Therapy Developed by Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Immune checkpoints are a normal part of the immune system. Their function is to prevent an immune response from being so powerful that it destroys healthy cells in the body. Immunotherapy drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as Keytruda and Opdivo, work by unleashing the immune system’s T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy. However, only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement.
MedicalXpress
A breakthrough in bacterial vaginosis treatment for women's health
The human microbiome has been a hot topic over the last decade, with research pointing to disrupted bacterial communities as culprits for a host of maladies including irritable bowel syndrome, eczema, and autoimmune diseases. Most studies have focused on the microbiome within the human gut, but there is growing recognition that another oft-ignored bacterial community deserves equal attention—that found in the vagina.
labroots.com
Rogue, Cancer-Linked Immune Cells Found to Drive Autoimmune Disorders
Leukemia patients are more likely to get autoimmune disorders like aplastic anemia or rheumatoid arthritis than unaffected people. Research has suggested that immune cells known as killer T cells are involved this process. There are small changes or variants in the sequences of genes that have been associated with a wide variety of diseases, including leukemia. Now, scientists have discovered gene variants that can trigger activity from so-called rogue immune cells that promote autoimmune disease in leukemia patients. These genetic variants affect the protein that is produced and influence the growth of killer T cells, which can also turn them rogue. The findings have been reported in the journal Immunity.
MedicalXpress
Scientists uncover novel DNA repair mechanism for key cancer target
Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute, in collaboration with Artios, have identified how an enzyme involved in DNA repair (POLQ), becomes vital to the survival of certain cancers, if the cancer cells lose the ability to use a more common method of DNA repair. The work uncovers an unappreciated role...
