Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with EmployeesTy D.Dallas, TX
Family Dollar Store Customer Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Unarmed RobberLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Boxing Scene
Trilogy Bouts, Unifications Close 2022: December Preview
Not all trilogies are built the same. The first weekend of December is highlighted by a pair of trilogy bouts of varying quality:. 12/03: Hvy - World Champion Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KO, WBC) vs. Dereck Chisora (33-12, 23 KO) 12/03: 115 - World Champion Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3, 28...
Boxing Scene
'Bam' Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez WBC Flyweight Title Fight Eyed For March 2023
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez can enjoy a modest holiday celebration ahead of eyeing a second divisional title. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal was reached between the respective camps of San Antonio’s Rodriguez and Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez for their ordered WBO flyweight title fight. Eddie Hearn—whose Matchroom Boxing co-promotes Rodriguez along with Teiken Promotions—revealed a targeted time frame of March for the bout, with the proposed deal allowing all parties to avoid a purse bid hearing.
BoxingNews24.com
Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez expected to defeat Juan Estrada in Saturday’s trilogy match on DAZN
By Brian Webber: Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez is the favorite to defeat WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada in their trilogy fight this Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The event will be shown live on DAZN. The oddsmakers aren’t giving...
sporf.com
Juan Estrada vs Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3: UK start time, how to watch, full card
On Saturday night, Juan Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzelez will go toe-toe for the final time, and we’ve got all the details, including the UK start time. While the trilogy bout between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora hasn’t whet the appetite of the fans, the battle between the world’s best super flyweights certainly has. The two boxing icons have shared 24 of the most entertaining rounds in combat sports history, and in just a matter of days, they’re set to do it all over again.
BBC
MMA: Raul Rosas Jr to become the youngest UFC fighter in history
At 18 years old, Raul Rosas Jr is already a UFC record-breaker. After signing with the promotion in September, aged 17, the bantamweight became the youngest ever fighter to join the UFC. When the American faces Jay Perrin at UFC 282 in Las Vegas, Nevada, next week he will become...
BBC
Manny Pacquiao: Referee Carlos Padilla says he influenced title fight
The World Boxing Council is looking into claims by former referee Carlos Padilla that he influenced the outcome of an early Manny Pacquiao title fight. Padilla, now 88, said he prolonged a count to help fellow Filipino Pacquiao beat Nedal Hussein and defend his WBC International super-bantamweight title in Manila in 2000.
Sporting News
Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3 undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2022 boxing match
The ultimate trilogy takes place on December 3. Outside of the third installment of Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora, Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman Gonzalez battle it out this weekend for the ultimate bragging rights. Inside Arizona's Desert Diamond Arena, Estrada defends The Ring super-flyweight title against “Chocolatito.” The vacant...
Famed boxing ref admits he 'prolonged the count' in 2000 Manny Pacquiao fight
Manny Pacquiao's career trajectory may have been different if he lost to Nedal Hussein early in his career. One referee admitted he gave the Filipino boxer a helping hand.
Boxing Scene
Referee Carlos Padilla Admits He Helped Pacquiao Win Fight in 2000; Opponent, Family of Ref Respond
Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers of the 21st century, but before the Filipino hero reached global superstardom, he apparently benefited, on one occasion, from a referee’s unseemly assist. In an explosive account, Filipino referee Carlos Padilla admitted that he helped Pacquiao multiple times during his October...
