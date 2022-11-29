On Saturday night, Juan Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzelez will go toe-toe for the final time, and we’ve got all the details, including the UK start time. While the trilogy bout between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora hasn’t whet the appetite of the fans, the battle between the world’s best super flyweights certainly has. The two boxing icons have shared 24 of the most entertaining rounds in combat sports history, and in just a matter of days, they’re set to do it all over again.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO