All eyes will be on Costa Rica vs Germany on Thursday evening at the World Cup, for multiple reasons.For starters it’s a decisive Group E fixture and all four teams can still make the last 16 or go home early. And it’s also a game in which history will be made, as Stephanie Frappart will be referee - the first time a female has officiated a men’s World Cup fixture.The French official will be assisted by Brazilian Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz, as part of an all-female on-field team selected by Fifa.Breaking barriers is nothing new for the...

6 HOURS AGO