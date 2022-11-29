ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Cameroon vs Brazil: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Cameroon needs to upset qualified Brazil and get help from the other Group G game when the World Cup group stage hits Lusail on Friday. Beating tournament favorites Brazil is a big ask but it will be a heavily-rotated and Neymar-less Selecao who faces Cameroon. Brazil blanked Serbia 2-0 in Lusail before beating Switzerland 1-0 in Doha.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings

Japan and Spain sent early messages in Group E with an upset of Germany and demolition of Costa Rica, respectively, to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
NBC Sports

USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury

The United States men’s national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they’ll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic...
KIRO 7 Seattle

World Cup scores, updates: Belgium vs. Croatia, Canada vs. Morocco, Germany vs. Costa Rica, Spain vs. Japan

Can Germany avoid getting eliminated in the group stage at the second straight World Cup?. The Germans currently sit in last in Group E but play Costa Rica on Thursday. Costa Rica was torn apart by Spain in its opening game before surprisingly beating Japan. If Germany beats Costa Rica by multiple goals and Spain ties or beats Japan, then the Germans are through to Round of 16.
ClutchPoints

World Cup Odds: Costa Rica vs. Germany prediction, odds and pick – 12/1/2022

This third 2022 World Cup Group E match for Costa Rica and Germany could put one of these teams into the Round of 16. Heading into the match, Costa Rica is in third place in the group with three points but has a -6 goal differential after their 8-0 drubbing by Spain. Germany only has one point so far and a -1 goal differential. Now, it’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Costa Rica-Germany prediction and pick!
Yardbarker

Thursday's Costa Rica-Germany World Cup match will be historic

Per ESPN, Stephanie Frappart was the first woman to officiate a World Cup match when she was given the assignment of refereeing the Mexico-Poland match on Nov. 22. Neuza Back and Karen Diaz were named assistant referees prior to the 2022 World Cup. Thursday, all three will be on the...
Yardbarker

Watch: Australian fans go bonkers at 3:30 a.m. after World Cup win vs. Denmark

While fans in the United States have tried adjusting to watching the team's tournament games -- held in Qatar -- during the middle of their workdays, it's been even more of an adjustment for those living "down under." Sydney (the most populous city in Australia) is eight hours ahead of Al Wakrah, Qatar (where the match vs. Denmark took place).
AFP

Brazil, Portugal join France in World Cup knockouts

Five-time champions Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare on a dramatic day of action in Qatar on Monday. - Casemiro strike -  Portugal booked their place in the knockout phase in Qatar hours after Brazil progressed, courtesy of a late goal from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.
NBC Sports

Poland vs Argentina, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Poland and Argentina surely didn’t plan to reach the marquee match of World Cup Group C with their knockout round status in doubt, but it’s been that kind of tournament in Qatar. Poland remains unbeaten in Qatar after beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Al Rayyan, adding to the...
NBC Sports

Anna Shcherbakova, Olympic figure skating champion, extends competition absence

Olympic figure skating champion Anna Shcherbakova will miss the Russian Championships because she has not fully recovered from August knee surgery, a representative for the skater said Tuesday. Shcherbakova, 18, has been sidelined from competition since the surgery. All Russian skaters are banned from international competition due to the war...
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: Where does France stand after advancing?

Despite losing 1-0 to Tunisia on Wednesday, France is advancing to the knockout stage after going 2-0-1. DaMarcus Beasley and Sacha Kljestan gave their thoughts on France's current standing on "World Cup Now." DaMarcus Beasley: When you look at those two teams, France is a better team [than Australia]. [They...
The Independent

Costa Rica vs Germany referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Stephanie Frappart?

All eyes will be on Costa Rica vs Germany on Thursday evening at the World Cup, for multiple reasons.For starters it’s a decisive Group E fixture and all four teams can still make the last 16 or go home early. And it’s also a game in which history will be made, as Stephanie Frappart will be referee - the first time a female has officiated a men’s World Cup fixture.The French official will be assisted by Brazilian Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz, as part of an all-female on-field team selected by Fifa.Breaking barriers is nothing new for the...
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: USA advances to Round of 16, will play Netherlands

The United States men's national team has advanced to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2014 after beating Iran 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday. England, Senegal and the Netherlands also secured their spots in the Round of 16, with the Netherlands and England winning Groups A and B, respectively.
The Independent

Is Poland vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

Argentina celebrated their victory over Mexico for over two hours in their locker room, but they are not through to the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup yet.Having suffered a seismic upset at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Lionel Messi and his teammates bounced back against Mexico, but they sit second in the pool behind opponents Poland, who are on four points.FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs Argentina – Latest World Cup updatesRobert Lewandowski finally netted a World Cup goal by scoring in Poland’s win against Saudi Arabia last time out, a result that...
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Nkunku, Messi, Soyuncu, Pulisic, Fofana, Henderson, Walker

Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros. (Fabrizio Romano) Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he...

