NBC Sports
Cameroon vs Brazil: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Cameroon needs to upset qualified Brazil and get help from the other Group G game when the World Cup group stage hits Lusail on Friday. Beating tournament favorites Brazil is a big ask but it will be a heavily-rotated and Neymar-less Selecao who faces Cameroon. Brazil blanked Serbia 2-0 in Lusail before beating Switzerland 1-0 in Doha.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings
Japan and Spain sent early messages in Group E with an upset of Germany and demolition of Costa Rica, respectively, to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
NBC Sports
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury
The United States men’s national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they’ll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic...
Argentine fans find faith again after Messi leads World Cup revival against Poland
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Argentines renewed their hopes in the country's national soccer team after it defeated Poland 2-0 on Wednesday, booking a place for the team led by star Lionel Messi in the knockout stages of the World Cup.
KIRO 7 Seattle
World Cup scores, updates: Belgium vs. Croatia, Canada vs. Morocco, Germany vs. Costa Rica, Spain vs. Japan
Can Germany avoid getting eliminated in the group stage at the second straight World Cup?. The Germans currently sit in last in Group E but play Costa Rica on Thursday. Costa Rica was torn apart by Spain in its opening game before surprisingly beating Japan. If Germany beats Costa Rica by multiple goals and Spain ties or beats Japan, then the Germans are through to Round of 16.
David Beckham Congratulates Gregg Berhalter After USMNT Tops Iran
Tuesday’s advancement comes after the team was unable to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Netherlands vs United States - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Netherlands' World Cup round of 16 tie against the United States, including team news, lineups and prediction.
World Cup Odds: Costa Rica vs. Germany prediction, odds and pick – 12/1/2022
This third 2022 World Cup Group E match for Costa Rica and Germany could put one of these teams into the Round of 16. Heading into the match, Costa Rica is in third place in the group with three points but has a -6 goal differential after their 8-0 drubbing by Spain. Germany only has one point so far and a -1 goal differential. Now, it’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Costa Rica-Germany prediction and pick!
Serbia vs Switzerland live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup
How to watch a Serbia vs Switzerland live stream for free wherever you are in the world today. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this Group G clash.
Yardbarker
Thursday's Costa Rica-Germany World Cup match will be historic
Per ESPN, Stephanie Frappart was the first woman to officiate a World Cup match when she was given the assignment of refereeing the Mexico-Poland match on Nov. 22. Neuza Back and Karen Diaz were named assistant referees prior to the 2022 World Cup. Thursday, all three will be on the...
Watch: Australian fans go bonkers at 3:30 a.m. after World Cup win vs. Denmark
While fans in the United States have tried adjusting to watching the team's tournament games -- held in Qatar -- during the middle of their workdays, it's been even more of an adjustment for those living "down under." Sydney (the most populous city in Australia) is eight hours ahead of Al Wakrah, Qatar (where the match vs. Denmark took place).
Brazil, Portugal join France in World Cup knockouts
Five-time champions Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare on a dramatic day of action in Qatar on Monday. - Casemiro strike - Portugal booked their place in the knockout phase in Qatar hours after Brazil progressed, courtesy of a late goal from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. While Mexico and Poland battled to a 0-0 draw.
NBC Sports
Poland vs Argentina, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Poland and Argentina surely didn’t plan to reach the marquee match of World Cup Group C with their knockout round status in doubt, but it’s been that kind of tournament in Qatar. Poland remains unbeaten in Qatar after beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Al Rayyan, adding to the...
NBC Sports
Anna Shcherbakova, Olympic figure skating champion, extends competition absence
Olympic figure skating champion Anna Shcherbakova will miss the Russian Championships because she has not fully recovered from August knee surgery, a representative for the skater said Tuesday. Shcherbakova, 18, has been sidelined from competition since the surgery. All Russian skaters are banned from international competition due to the war...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Where does France stand after advancing?
Despite losing 1-0 to Tunisia on Wednesday, France is advancing to the knockout stage after going 2-0-1. DaMarcus Beasley and Sacha Kljestan gave their thoughts on France's current standing on "World Cup Now." DaMarcus Beasley: When you look at those two teams, France is a better team [than Australia]. [They...
Costa Rica vs Germany referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Stephanie Frappart?
All eyes will be on Costa Rica vs Germany on Thursday evening at the World Cup, for multiple reasons.For starters it’s a decisive Group E fixture and all four teams can still make the last 16 or go home early. And it’s also a game in which history will be made, as Stephanie Frappart will be referee - the first time a female has officiated a men’s World Cup fixture.The French official will be assisted by Brazilian Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz, as part of an all-female on-field team selected by Fifa.Breaking barriers is nothing new for the...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: USA advances to Round of 16, will play Netherlands
The United States men's national team has advanced to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2014 after beating Iran 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday. England, Senegal and the Netherlands also secured their spots in the Round of 16, with the Netherlands and England winning Groups A and B, respectively.
Is Poland vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Argentina celebrated their victory over Mexico for over two hours in their locker room, but they are not through to the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup yet.Having suffered a seismic upset at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Lionel Messi and his teammates bounced back against Mexico, but they sit second in the pool behind opponents Poland, who are on four points.FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs Argentina – Latest World Cup updatesRobert Lewandowski finally netted a World Cup goal by scoring in Poland’s win against Saudi Arabia last time out, a result that...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Nkunku, Messi, Soyuncu, Pulisic, Fofana, Henderson, Walker
Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros. (Fabrizio Romano) Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he...
