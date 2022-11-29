ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lior Raz, Rotem Sela Set For New Series 'A Body That Works' As Keshet Unveil Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
 2 days ago
Keshet Media Group have unveiled their upcoming slate, which includes a new series starring “ Fauda ’s” Lior Raz.

Raz is set to star alongside Rotem Sela (“The Baker and the Beauty”) and Yehuda Levi (“Fire Dancer”) plus newcomer Gal Malaka in “A Body That Works.” The eight-part drama, titled “Goof Shlishi” in Hebrew, sees a couple hire a surrogate as they seek to have a child.

“[‘A Body That Works’] is an emotionally charged tale of two women and a man, all connected by a bond so powerful they cannot escape one another, even when there is nothing they’d rather do more,” reads the logline. “This is a drama about relationships and parenthood, whose heroes deal with the conflicting desire to become parents alongside the fear parenthood stirs in them. It is also a tale about the deceptive power dynamics between the haves and the have-nots, between the takers and the givers.”

Shira Hadad (“Wisdom of the Crowd”) wrote the series with Dror Mishani (“The Missing File”) while Shay Capon (“The Writer”) is set to direct. The trio also co-created the series. Kuma Studios will produce the show for broadcaster Keshet 12, with a TX date set for early 2023. Keshet International will launch it to the market shortly after.

“This emotional, character-driven series was inspired by the creator Shira’s own real-life efforts to become a parent, so she really knows this subject area inside out,” said Keshet’s head of drama and comedy Karni Ziv. “Both intimate and touching, it is also funny, written with a witty and fast-paced tone, and it is steeped in love.”

“The desire to create your own family unit is a driving force of many cultures around the world, and yet surrogacy remains a complex and emotionally charged issue that raises many questions, including here in Israel.”

“A Body That Works” is the first in Keshet’s slate of eight dramas set to go into production in Israel in 2023 to the tune of 100 million-shekel ($30 million). Other titles include the second season of “Line in the Sand,” an adaptation of Mattie Friedman’s book “Who By Fire” about Leonard Cohen’s 1973 tour to the frontlines of the Yom Kippur War and “Four Mothers” a true story co-created by Rotem Shamir and Yuval Yefet (“Fauda”). More titles are set to be announced soon.

