Tacoma, WA

19-year-old suspect accused of shooting 11-year-old in Tacoma road rage incident appears in court

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
TACOMA, Wash. — Bail was set at $750,000 for a 19-year-old man accused of shooting an 11-year-old during a road rage incident Friday on Interstate 5 in Tacoma.

According to court records, Jaden Maurice Davis-Gunn has already been arrested more than a dozen times.

Prosecutors haven’t yet said what led up to the shooting, except that it was a case of road rage.

On Monday, a judge ruled that Davis-Gunn is so dangerous that he should stay locked up.

This court appearance happened just two weeks after a 9-year-old boy was badly hurt in a separate road rage incident in Renton.

State troopers tell KIRO 7 they believe road rage incidents are increasing, and that the pandemic may be partly to blame.

“All of sudden there might be someone in your way, whereas a year ago they could just go,” said Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer. “Now, they have to be patient.”

Along Tacoma’s streets, drivers told us they’ve also noticed a spike in aggressive drivers these last few years.

“Where do you feel like you have control the most?” asked Camille Park, who often drives through Tacoma. “When you’re driving a really big vehicle, and that makes you feel like you have control over something.”

Davis-Gunn is now charged with the drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Despite being shot, the 11-year-old victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Comments / 47

blackcat63
2d ago

19 yo idiot!!! Why do they keep letting these sick individuals out instead of keeping them locked up until they learn the difference between right and wrong. Or not.

Reply(6)
26
NW Prepper
1d ago

EXACTLY what I predicted; a nice kid on his way to choir practice being forced to commit a crime by an evil gun! When he’s not shooting little kids he’s a pillar of the community and teaches the lame to walk and heals the infirm!!

Reply
21
Pastor Jack.
2d ago

violent career criminals need to be put away from society for life. Hate and violence have no place in a civilized society.

Reply(2)
29
 

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

