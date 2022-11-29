19-year-old suspect accused of shooting 11-year-old in Tacoma road rage incident appears in court

TACOMA, Wash. — Bail was set at $750,000 for a 19-year-old man accused of shooting an 11-year-old during a road rage incident Friday on Interstate 5 in Tacoma.

According to court records, Jaden Maurice Davis-Gunn has already been arrested more than a dozen times.

Prosecutors haven’t yet said what led up to the shooting, except that it was a case of road rage.

On Monday, a judge ruled that Davis-Gunn is so dangerous that he should stay locked up.

This court appearance happened just two weeks after a 9-year-old boy was badly hurt in a separate road rage incident in Renton.

State troopers tell KIRO 7 they believe road rage incidents are increasing, and that the pandemic may be partly to blame.

“All of sudden there might be someone in your way, whereas a year ago they could just go,” said Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer. “Now, they have to be patient.”

Along Tacoma’s streets, drivers told us they’ve also noticed a spike in aggressive drivers these last few years.

“Where do you feel like you have control the most?” asked Camille Park, who often drives through Tacoma. “When you’re driving a really big vehicle, and that makes you feel like you have control over something.”

Davis-Gunn is now charged with the drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Despite being shot, the 11-year-old victim is expected to make a full recovery.

©2022 Cox Media Group