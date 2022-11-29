Read full article on original website
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: 14-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot
A 14-year-old boy has been fatally shot in Fordham Heights, police said. A police spokesperson said on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at around 9.15 p.m. officers from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a male who had been shot in front of 2249 Morris Avenue. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 14-year-old male [with] a gunshot wound to the torso,” the spokesperson said. “EMS responded and transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”
norwoodnews.org
North Riverdale: 21-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies following Fatal Road Accident
A 21-year-old male motorcyclist has died following a motor vehicle collision, police said. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, at around 5.32 p.m., officers from the 50th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding the vehicle collision at the intersection of Broadway and Caryle Avenue, near the north east corner of Van Cortlandt Park and the North Riverdale / Westchester County border.
Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach
MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
norwoodnews.org
ACS Investigating with NYPD Case of Bronx Mom Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Two Infants
The City’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) told Norwood News the agency is investigating with the NYPD the case of 22-year-old Bronx mom, Dimone Fleming, who was arrested at the weekend for allegedly killing her two infant sons at a homeless shelter in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx. The news comes amid a media report that there was possibly a previous case of alleged abuse involving Fleming and her child, and as the mayor rolled out the City’s latest efforts to address the mental health needs of undomiciled New Yorkers.
fox5ny.com
Bronx apartment building fire sparked by e-bike battery, 3 injured
A fire caused by an e-bike battery tore through a high-rise building in the Bronx on Wednesday leaving multiple people injured. The FDNY received a 9-1-1 call at around 11:40 a.m. to report smoke coming from an apartment on the 31st floor of an apartment complex located at 10 Richmond Plaza in Morris Heights.
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 million
Every once in a while, we'll take a look at current real estate listings in The Bronx for available properties for sale just to see what's going on in the borough and each time we do, we'll spot something that catches our eye.
Motorcyclist fatally thrown from bike after crashing into truck in the Bronx
A 21-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a box truck in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to police. The motorcyclist was riding south on Broadway when he slammed into a truck making a U-Turn at Caryle Avenue in Park Hill.
norwoodnews.org
Wakefield: Thief Steals Unattended Car with 2-Year-Old Girl in Back Seat
THE NYPD IS asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached video and photo who is sought in connection to the theft of an unattended, occupied vehicle, carrying an infant that occurred in the Wakefield section of The Bronx. Video courtesy of the NYPD. The...
$15 in food stolen, Bronx restaurant worker menaced with knife: police
A Bronx worker was threatened with a knife after his restaurant was robbed of roughly $15 in food, police said Wednesday as they released a photo of the culprit sought.
Ex-con busted for 2015 shooting death of teen at East Harlem housing project
A felon freed two years ago on an attempted murder rap has now been arrested for a seven-year-old gang killing at a Manhattan housing project, police said Wednesday. Suspect Tyrell Lewis, 25, was taken into custody on the murder charge Tuesday after he was identified as one of two men allegedly responsible for the June 6, 2015 killing of Anthony Fries. Lewis’ parole in the prior criminal case ...
NYPD workers among 17 NYC employees busted in $1.5M COVID relief scam
Seventeen New York City municipal workers – including seven from the NYPD and one MTA staffer – were busted in separate COVID-19 relief schemes that netted them over $1.5 million in federal funds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Some of the conspirators allegedly spent the fraudulently obtained cash to gamble or on stocks, furniture and electronics, according to criminal complaints unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The scams centered on the oft-abused US Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program meant to help those struggling during the pandemic. In the main alleged scheme, ringleader Rodney Smith, 54, is accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications...
News 12
Police: Woman struck by police car in Yonkers
Yonkers police say a police vehicle struck a female pedestrian on Wednesday. It happened at Ashburton and Palisade avenues. Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment. Officials say they believe the woman is in her 30s.
News 12
Windy and rainy conditions create havoc for Bronx residents
A tree collapsed on parked cars in the Bronx during Wednesday's windy and rainy weather. "I work from home remotely. I was in a meeting. I heard my alarm going off. I heard a loud crack," said David Sanchez, who lives on the street. "After the meeting I came down and didn’t think anything of it, and I saw a tree on my truck. I wasn’t expecting it, but I have seen many trees in this area fall down in the past, so it was inevitable for this to happen.”
Hit-and-run driver slams into 4 young kids, pins mom under school bus on NYC street
Four young children and a mother were struck by a hit-and-run driver who reportedly blew through school bus stop signs in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, police and witnesses said. The 41-year-old mom, who was with a baby in a stroller, was picking up two of her kids from the school bus at the corner of Avenue J and New York Avenue in Midwood when a driver slammed into the group of five just before 5 p.m., police said. “It was just terrible … the stroller was actually, you know, on the ground,” witness Joanne Johnson told The Post. All five victims,...
Group robs teen in the Bronx; steals his sneakers
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of robber forcibly took a teenage boy’s Nike sneakers, cellphone and wallet, police said Wednesday. The 16-year-old victim was walking in front of 1476 Sheridan Boulevard on Nov. 7 around 5:15 p.m. when approximately four unknown individuals demanded the teen’s property, officials said. They robbed the teen, then fled […]
norwoodnews.org
Morris Heights: Search for 70-Year-Old Missing Man
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 70-year-old man reported missing on Nov. 29, who lives in Morris Heights. It was reported to police that Hector Germosen of 1769 Undercliff Avenue in Morris Heights was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at approximately 11 a.m., driving a white, 2021 Dodge RAM with a Pennsylvania license plate. The car was double-parked in front of 60 Center Street in Manhattan.
Bronx boy, 12, reported missing
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was reported missing in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said. Saul Delorbe was last seen leaving his University Avenue home near West 183rd Street just before 1 a.m., officials said. The 12-year-old boy left home in a gray sweatsuit and black jacket. He’s about 4 feet, […]
Man assaulted in anti-Hispanic attack on subway in the Bronx: NYPD
The Bronx (PIX11) – A man riding a No. 6 train in the Bronx was punched in the head and insulted with anti-Hispanic remarks on Sunday, police said Wednesday. An unknown person approached the 23-year-old victim and attacked him as the train pulled into the St. Lawrence Station around 9:20 a.m., police said. It was […]
Autistic man beaten, slashed in broad-daylight NYC attack: cops
Two heartless assailants punched and slashed an autistic man in a broad-daylight beatdown in the Bronx, authorities said. The 26-year-old victim was running errands with his mother on Melrose Avenue near East 154th Street around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22 when the pair struck, according to cops and a WPIX report. The victim’s mother told the network the ruthless pair — without warning — hit her son with a stick in the back and punched him. Then they slashed him in the right elbow, police said. “They started fighting with him,” the mother, who did not want to be identified or provide her son’s name,...
Thousands of Con Edison customers without power across area
NEW YORK -- Thousands of people across New York City and Westchester County were without power Wednesday after rain and gusty winds moved through the area.Con Edison says Queens was hit hardest, with nearly 7,300 people losing service.Video taken in Maspeth shows entire blocks in the dark.The utility says they have restored service to 9,200 customers, but nearly 6,000 people in the city and Westchester County were still without power around 10:15 p.m.Con Edison says the storms did bring down some power lines and urges everyone to stay away from downed wires.Customers can visit conEd.com/reportoutage for the latest outage map and estimated restoration times.
