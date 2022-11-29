Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November. All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal have made it through to the last 16, while Ghana are looking the most likely to join them.
Italy, Russia and Ukraine: Which countries are missing from the World Cup?
World Cup 2022 in Qatar is well underway, with the many pre-tournament controversies and talking points giving way to some enthralling performances on the pitch, such as England’s 6-2 opening win over Iran, as well as some utterly dismal displays, such as England’s wretched 0-0 draw with the USA.From shock wins by Saudi Arabia over Argentina and Japan over Germany to a wonder goal from Richarlison and a thrilling fightback by Cameroon against Serbia, this rare winter tournament has had it all and we are not even out of the group stage yet.For all that, a number of big name...
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
fourfourtwo.com
fourfourtwo.com
CBS Sports
Live World Cup standings, scores: Belgium eliminated as Morocco, Croatia advance, FIFA World Cup 2022 table
Day 12 could see a few big names exiting with Germany and Belgium at most risk. Thursday's action saw Belgium eliminated from the World Cup as a 0-0 draw was enough for Croatia to punch their ticket. In Group F's other matchup, Canada fell to Morocco 2-1 meaning that the African side becomes the first team from CAF to win a group at the World Cup since 1998. Hakim Ziyech scored the opening goal and Youssef En-Nesyri provided the game winning goal for Morocco.
fourfourtwo.com
Brazil, Portugal join France in World Cup knockouts
Five-time champions Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare on a dramatic day of action in Qatar on Monday. - Casemiro strike - Portugal booked their place in the knockout phase in Qatar hours after Brazil progressed, courtesy of a late goal from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.
FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Australia Vs Denmark
Australia face Denmark, with the winner securing a spot in the Round of 16 along with France, but who will it be? Here's where you can go to find out.
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo doubtful for Portugal's clash with South Korea
The Portuguese captain didn't take part in training on Wednesday and could miss his country's final group fixture on Friday. Portugal (opens in new tab) manager Fernando Santos has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt for Friday's World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) encounter with South Korea. Already...
sporf.com
World Cup Day 11 recap: Australia stun Denmark to reach knockout stage
Groups C and D provided the entertainment on day eleven of the World Cup as a quartet of tense encounters sorted out their final standings. In Group D, France were the only team successfully through to the knockout stage. As a result, they fielded a changed side against Tunisia, who were after a win in order to progress.
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'This was the night the real Argentina stood up'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Argentina's World Cup graph continues on an upward curve as...
NBC Sports
Australia upsets Denmark as stunning Socceroos reach last 16
Australia beat Denmark to pull off a huge upset as the Socceroos advanced from Group D and are in the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time in their history. Matthew Leckie was the hero for Australia as he struck in the second half, just moments after Tunisia had taken the lead against France in the other Group D game which mean that Australia were out of the World Cup. For about two minutes they were, but then Leckie did the business.
Serbia vs Switzerland live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup
How to watch a Serbia vs Switzerland live stream for free wherever you are in the world today. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this Group G clash.
2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Ecuador
All the information about where to watch Senegal vs Ecuador.
fourfourtwo.com
Luis Suarez dubbed 'the devil' for Ghana handball but says: 'I didn't miss the penalty'
Uruguay's Luis Suarez has refused to apologise for his handball against Ghana in 2010 ahead of Friday's rematch with Black Stars. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has refused apologise to Ghana for his controversial handball in the teams' World Cup quarter-final in 2010. Suarez was sent off for a clear handball...
fourfourtwo.com
How to watch free Ghana vs Uruguay live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the World Cup 2022
Ghana vs Uruguay live stream and match preview, Friday 2 December, 3pm GMT. How to watch Ghana vs Uruguay live stream and match preview. ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab) FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it...
ng-sportingnews.com
Argentina vs Poland final score, result: Second-half goals send Lionel Messi and Co. to World Cup round of 16
Second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez took Argentina into the round of 16 at World Cup 2022 with a victory against Poland, who also advanced as Group C runners-up despite the defeat. Poland started the day top of the section but barely threatened against a dominant Argentina,...
Argentina, Australia advance to World Cup last 16 as France upset
Lionel Messi's Argentina booked their place in the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Poland as Australia reached the knockout rounds for just the second time in their history. - 'A lot of belief' - Australia reached the knockouts for the first time since the 2006 World Cup thanks to Mathew Leckie's superb 60th-minute goal dispatched Denmark.
Comments / 0