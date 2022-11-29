ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

whdh.com

17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Quincy police chief: MBTA station kidnapping, rape was crime ‘of opportunity’

"I don't particularly have any indication that it was because of race. I think that this evil person took advantage of a situation." The kidnapping and subsequent repeated rape of an Asian woman in her 60s from the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy earlier this month was a “crime of opportunity,” according to Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan, who said Monday he does not have any notion the woman was targeted because of her race.
QUINCY, MA
nbcboston.com

Fall River Cop Indicted for Civil Rights Violation, Filing False Reports

A Fall River, Massachusetts, police officer was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man who was in police custody with a baton two years ago and then lying about it. Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted for a civil rights violation and for making false reports, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They said he was arrested Wednesday morning and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston at 1:45 p.m.
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says

A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
WHITMAN, MA
nbcboston.com

Driver Charged With DWI After Being Clocked Going 116 MPH on I-93 in NH

A Massachusetts man is facing drunken driving and other charges after he was clocked driving 116 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Tuesday night. Freddy Morocho-Carchi, 25, of Milford, Massachusetts, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, open container, operating without a valid license and reckless operation, according to New Hampshire State Police.
MILFORD, MA
whdh.com

Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting in Roxbury earlier this year. Timothy Timson was arrested by member of the New York City Police Department in connection with the April 27 shooting death of David Wood, 51, on Wyoming Street in Roxbury, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge

The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man arrested in Quincy on OUI, gun charges

QUINCY, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested a Providence man over the weekend on a list of charges, including operating under the influence. Police said 26-year-old Tom Jones hit the center barrier on Interstate 93 south in Quincy at about 7 a.m. Saturday. Jones was then...
QUINCY, MA
rtands.com

Report: ‘Critical Structural Finding’ Causes MBTA to Shut Down JFK/UMass Station Entrance

Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. According to a Boston Herald report, a “critical structural issue that was threatening public safety” was discovered this past weekend during an inspection at the entrance to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) JFK/UMass Station from Columbia Road to the pedestrian concourse leading to the station headhouse.
BOSTON, MA

