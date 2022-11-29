"I don't particularly have any indication that it was because of race. I think that this evil person took advantage of a situation." The kidnapping and subsequent repeated rape of an Asian woman in her 60s from the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy earlier this month was a “crime of opportunity,” according to Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan, who said Monday he does not have any notion the woman was targeted because of her race.

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO