MBTA Transit police arrest teen involved in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON — MBTA Transit police have arrested a 17-year-old male for assault with intent to murder following an incident at Downtown Crossing on November 26. According to Transit Police, on November 26, at 11:45 p.m, an 18-year-old male was found with serious stab wounds at the Downtown Crossing ‘T’ Station.
whdh.com
17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Boston Globe
Quincy police chief: MBTA station kidnapping, rape was crime ‘of opportunity’
"I don't particularly have any indication that it was because of race. I think that this evil person took advantage of a situation." The kidnapping and subsequent repeated rape of an Asian woman in her 60s from the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy earlier this month was a “crime of opportunity,” according to Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan, who said Monday he does not have any notion the woman was targeted because of her race.
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested After Walking Into Green Line Tunnel ‘to Relieve Himself,' Police Say
A New York man interrupted MBTA Green Line service in Boston Tuesday night after walking into the tunnel, police said. When he was arrested, the 21-year-old told officers "he needed to relieve himself," the MBTA Transit Police said Wednesday. The incident took place about 9:45 p.m. at Symphony Station, on...
Transit Police would like to know if you recognize this “gentleman.”
MBTA transit police are looking for this person regarding: Lewd & Lascivious conduct onboard a Commuter Rail train just outside of South Station on November 19th at 8:45PM. Do you recognize him? If you do, contact the MBTA Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or anonymous text to 873873.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Juveniles after Responding to a Call for Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain
At about 8:14 PM, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), responded to a radio call for shots fired in the area of 31 Gay Head Street in Jamaica Plain. While searching the area, officers observed two juvenile teens that matched the description given by...
quincyquarry.com
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
nbcboston.com
Fall River Cop Indicted for Civil Rights Violation, Filing False Reports
A Fall River, Massachusetts, police officer was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man who was in police custody with a baton two years ago and then lying about it. Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted for a civil rights violation and for making false reports, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They said he was arrested Wednesday morning and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston at 1:45 p.m.
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
whdh.com
Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman
WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
nbcboston.com
Driver Charged With DWI After Being Clocked Going 116 MPH on I-93 in NH
A Massachusetts man is facing drunken driving and other charges after he was clocked driving 116 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Tuesday night. Freddy Morocho-Carchi, 25, of Milford, Massachusetts, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, open container, operating without a valid license and reckless operation, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Police: Framingham Man Strikes Restaurant’s Security Guard With Bottle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a downtown restaurant over the weekend for a fight. Police were called to Taqueria Mexico at 40 Concord Street just before midnight on November 26 for a fight. On November 27 at 12:07 a.m. Police arrested Carlos Ramirez, 40, of 60 Waverely...
Zontre Mack, charged in shooting death of Dorchester teen Curtis Ashford, pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old Canton man pled not guilty in a Suffolk County courtroom Wednesday morning to murder charges he faces in connection to the July shooting death of Curtis Ashford, a 15-year-old from Dorchester. Boston police arrested Zontre Mack last month, who is charged with first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without...
whdh.com
Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Roxbury shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting in Roxbury earlier this year. Timothy Timson was arrested by member of the New York City Police Department in connection with the April 27 shooting death of David Wood, 51, on Wyoming Street in Roxbury, according to Boston police.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
ABC6.com
Providence man arrested in Quincy on OUI, gun charges
QUINCY, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested a Providence man over the weekend on a list of charges, including operating under the influence. Police said 26-year-old Tom Jones hit the center barrier on Interstate 93 south in Quincy at about 7 a.m. Saturday. Jones was then...
Police say remains of 4 infants found in South Boston apartment, investigation ongoing
BOSTON — Police are providing an update to an investigation where multiple infant remains were found in an apartment in South Boston two weeks ago. Boston Police say a post-mortem examination was performed on the remains of two infant males and two infant females. The results of the autopsies are pending.
rtands.com
Report: ‘Critical Structural Finding’ Causes MBTA to Shut Down JFK/UMass Station Entrance
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. According to a Boston Herald report, a “critical structural issue that was threatening public safety” was discovered this past weekend during an inspection at the entrance to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) JFK/UMass Station from Columbia Road to the pedestrian concourse leading to the station headhouse.
whdh.com
Police cruiser crashes with another vehicle while responding to a call in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A police cruiser crashed with another vehicle Tuesday evening while responding to a call in Randolph. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of West and North Main Streets. Police have not commented on any injuries. There is no word on what caused...
Police: Nashua woman arrested for threatening woman with gun after an argument at Motel 6
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is under arrest for allegedly threatening a fellow motel guest with a gun after an argument Sunday night. Michelle M. Lagasse, 53, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with criminal threatening. Nashua Police say they responded to the Motel 6 on Spit...
