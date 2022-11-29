Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation CeremonyJudyDBoutte, LA
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour is coming to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries
New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
Complex
Nina Compton: Bringing the Caribbean to New Orleans
On this episode of The Meals That Made Me, Adam talks to Nina Compton, a Saint Lucian chef who won the James Beard award for “Best Chef: South” for her restaurant Compère Lapin in New Orleans, Louisiana. Nina talks to Adam about the flavors of her Caribbean roots and how living in New Orleans has influenced her cooking. From her early childhood meals growing up in St. Lucia and making fresh juice from her family’s farm, to receiving gumbo wisdom from the legendary “Queen of Creole Cuisine” Leah Chase as a contestant on Top Chef, to merging Southern ingredients with Caribbean flavors for her restaurant’s widely popular sweet potato gnocchi and goat curry dish, these are the meals that made Nina Compton.
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans Noel
Grammy award winning singer Patty LaBelle, stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie "A New Orleans Noel." LaBelle will play, Loretta and her character was inspired by the New Orleans queen of pralines Loretta Harrison, who died from breast cancer earlier this year.
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans finalizes sale of home care, hospice businesses; nursing home sales ahead
A Mandeville-based elderly care nonprofit has finalized its purchase of the hospice and at-home care businesses affiliated with the Archdiocese of New Orleans, the first step in what is expected to be a broader exit by the local Roman Catholic Church from overseeing the nursing homes it founded more than four decades ago.
One Hope Church finds a new home
One Hope Church in Gentilly recently bought an abandoned church building -- after holding services for eight years in a school, Langston Hughes Academy
theadvocate.com
Our Views: New Orleans’ new billion-dollar airport hasn’t impressed these critics
Just in time for the holiday season, The Wall Street Journal has weighed in with its rankings of the best and worst U.S. airports. So naturally, we were curious to see what they had to say about New Orleans, which opened its sparkling new billion-dollar terminal just in time for the COVID-19 outbreak and is only now seeing traffic return to normal.
Bohemian Micro Wedding on the Bayou, Slidell in Louisiana
Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal Magazine, Issue No. 26, this bohemian micro wedding on the Bayou showcases subtle glam with natural florals, neutral hues, and wooden accents. Bianca & Wilbert’s bohemian wedding was an intimate affair set along the Bayou, Slidell in Louisiana. After their original wedding plans in Mexico were delayed because of the pandemic, they decided a smaller traditional wedding was a perfect solution.
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe.
NOLA.com
Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’
The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
WDSU
Florida woman and New Orleans 1-year-old connect after liver transplant
NEW ORLEANS — Two families met for the first time after they became connected in a unique way. Malayah Crews, a one-year-old, was in desperate need of a liver. She was diagnosed with biliary atresia at birth. It is a blockage in tubes that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder.
theadvocate.com
If you missed Louisiana-shot 'My Southern Family Christmas,' here's when it re-airs
Between the turkey tryptopahn kick-in and Black Friday prep, if you missed the Louisiana-shot holiday film, "My Southern Family Christmas," you're in luck. The movie, filmed in Sorrento and Baton Rouge in September, will re-air on Hallmark Channel at the following times:. 7 p.m. Wednesday. 9 p.m. Sunday. 1 a.m....
WDSU
New Orleans family grieving after dog mistakenly euthanized
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog. Herman Spencer says their dog broke out of their backyard through a broken gate in New Orleans East. King Zuma was a Labrador-Great Dane mix and 17 months old. They looked everywhere for their...
NOLA.com
What’s in a name? To New Orleans' Walter L. Cohen High School alumni, everything.
Terrilyn Sterling-Frazier remembers walking the four blocks to Walter L. Cohen High School in Uptown every day, a school she had wanted to attend since she saw the Green Hornet majorettes marching in a Carnival parade in 1967. There were Cohen students on every block along the way. In a...
cenlanow.com
Arrests made following violent weekend across New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a violent weekend in New Orleans after police say multiple people were shot, including five on the city’s famous Bourbon Street and a teenager from Baton Rouge who was killed on Saturday. The New Orleans Police Department says more details were released...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Louisiana
While the debate between pancakes and waffles rages on, one delicious dish continues to fly under the radar as one of the top-notch brunch treats: French toast. From brioche bread expertly browned on a skillet and covered with syrup to small bites of the perfectly-toasted bread covered in sugar, French toast is hard to beat.
NOLA.com
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NOLA.com
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
Eater
Where to Find the Best Réveillon Dinners in New Orleans This Year
In French, the word “réveillon” means “awakening.” Traditionally, back in the early 1800s, it applied to the feast that happened around the table on Christmas Eve, when French New Orleanians would head home to celebrate after midnight mass, indulging well into the early morning hours. The tradition has morphed into modern, multi-course Réveillon restaurant dinners, usually served throughout the month of December. Indulgence is the word of the night, with chefs using creative ways to kick off the holiday.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Throw Me Something, Santa!: 13 holiday parades to catch this season in and around New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This holiday season, Santa will hit parade routes all around the New Orleans metro area. This year, New Orleans gets a brand new holiday parade. The inaugural Children’s Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade promises the “first-of-its-kind” high-flying helium balloons in the city when it rolls through downtown New Orleans on Dec. 3.
munaluchi
