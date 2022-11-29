ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassie Leigh

Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries

New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Complex

Nina Compton: Bringing the Caribbean to New Orleans

On this episode of The Meals That Made Me, Adam talks to Nina Compton, a Saint Lucian chef who won the James Beard award for “Best Chef: South” for her restaurant Compère Lapin in New Orleans, Louisiana. Nina talks to Adam about the flavors of her Caribbean roots and how living in New Orleans has influenced her cooking. From her early childhood meals growing up in St. Lucia and making fresh juice from her family’s farm, to receiving gumbo wisdom from the legendary “Queen of Creole Cuisine” Leah Chase as a contestant on Top Chef, to merging Southern ingredients with Caribbean flavors for her restaurant’s widely popular sweet potato gnocchi and goat curry dish, these are the meals that made Nina Compton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
munaluchi

Bohemian Micro Wedding on the Bayou, Slidell in Louisiana

Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal Magazine, Issue No. 26, this bohemian micro wedding on the Bayou showcases subtle glam with natural florals, neutral hues, and wooden accents. Bianca & Wilbert’s bohemian wedding was an intimate affair set along the Bayou, Slidell in Louisiana. After their original wedding plans in Mexico were delayed because of the pandemic, they decided a smaller traditional wedding was a perfect solution.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’

The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

New Orleans family grieving after dog mistakenly euthanized

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog. Herman Spencer says their dog broke out of their backyard through a broken gate in New Orleans East. King Zuma was a Labrador-Great Dane mix and 17 months old. They looked everywhere for their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Arrests made following violent weekend across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a violent weekend in New Orleans after police say multiple people were shot, including five on the city’s famous Bourbon Street and a teenager from Baton Rouge who was killed on Saturday. The New Orleans Police Department says more details were released...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Louisiana

While the debate between pancakes and waffles rages on, one delicious dish continues to fly under the radar as one of the top-notch brunch treats: French toast. From brioche bread expertly browned on a skillet and covered with syrup to small bites of the perfectly-toasted bread covered in sugar, French toast is hard to beat.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eater

Where to Find the Best Réveillon Dinners in New Orleans This Year

In French, the word “réveillon” means “awakening.” Traditionally, back in the early 1800s, it applied to the feast that happened around the table on Christmas Eve, when French New Orleanians would head home to celebrate after midnight mass, indulging well into the early morning hours. The tradition has morphed into modern, multi-course Réveillon restaurant dinners, usually served throughout the month of December. Indulgence is the word of the night, with chefs using creative ways to kick off the holiday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Throw Me Something, Santa!: 13 holiday parades to catch this season in and around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This holiday season, Santa will hit parade routes all around the New Orleans metro area. This year, New Orleans gets a brand new holiday parade. The inaugural Children’s Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade promises the “first-of-its-kind” high-flying helium balloons in the city when it rolls through downtown New Orleans on Dec. 3.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
