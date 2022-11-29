Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum Competitors Are Set To Outperform Crypto Markets, According to Bitcoin Bull Mark Yusko
Morgan Creek Digital crypto hedge fund managing partner and Bitcoin (BTC) bull Mark Yusko is naming the layer-1 altcoins he sees coming out on top. In a new YouTube interview with Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold, Yusko says the layer-1 blockchain projects that are the strongest out of the pack are Ethereum (ETH)-rivals Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT).
Augusta Free Press
Lucky Block Launches Crypto Casino and Sportsbook During World Cup
Powered by its own native token, LBLOCK, Lucky Block is joining the online gambling industry just in time for the World Cup. To celebrate, Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook is giving away 15% cashback to new users for the first seven days after opening an account. All users that deposit...
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
dailyhodl.com
Most Dogecoin Holders in Profit As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon Investors Nurse Losses: IntoTheBlock
Crypto insights firm IntoTheBlock finds that the majority of those invested in leading meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are in profit while holders of other large crypto assets are weathering losses. At time of writing, 57% percent of all DOGE holders are in profit, while 37% are underwater and 6% are...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry
The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
crowdfundinsider.com
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
thecurrencyanalytics.com
HOLD BITCOIN (BTC) Wait for the Right Time and Sell it
It’s funny how almost every influencer is trying to debunk the no risk involved in crypto thing. In every investment there are risks but trying to calm people while saying “It’s almost perfectly safe” is not the way to go. Some of the meme statements on...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin (BTC) on the Verge of Recovering
A popular analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash of last year says that the flagship crypto could be on the verge of ending its downtrend. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 130,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is now at the bottom of his logarithmic growth curve (LGC), implying that BTC is at a critical support level.
CNBC
Bitcoin Family is moving more than $1 million into decentralized exchanges after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Forecasts Rallies for BTC and Ethereum – Here Are His Targets
The crypto strategist who predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market floor says the king crypto and Ethereum (ETH) are gearing up for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,700 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin to surge to $17,841 after it dropped to his downside target of $16,200.
Coinbase cites ‘low usage’ in delisting XRP, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum Classic
The most popular of the three, XRP, is the seventh-largest crypto token by market cap.
makeuseof.com
Why Is Coinbase Removing BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM From Coinbase Wallet?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Users of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) will have to find a new home for their crypto after Coinbase Wallet announced that it would no longer support the native tokens.
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Ethereum Metric Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Insights Firm Santiment
Leading analytics firm Santiment says that a key metric is flashing a bullish signal for Ethereum (ETH) amid a persistent crypto bear market. According to Santiment, Ethereum is flashing signs for a big rally after a surge in address activity, an on-chain metric that tracks the number of distinct ETH addresses that participated in a transfer on any given day.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulated Over $800 Million in $BTC in Under a Week, Data Shows
Bitcoin ($BTC) whales have accumulated over $800 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency in only five days as a selling trend for large investors is reversing, which could signal growing confidence in the market. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Bitcoin whales have spent a total of 13 months divesting...
Augusta Free Press
GLMR Crypto – Why Moonbeam is Dropping and the Best Alternatives to Buy
The Moonbeam crypto (GLMR) is a smart contract that allows developers to build dApps on the existing blockchain. GLMR exhibits high volatility compared to most altcoins, as its price has been falling recently. It has gone from a high of $11 to a low of $0.327069. Research also reveals that Moonbeam is 99.92% lower than the predicted all-time high of $437.07.
bitcoinist.com
The Latest Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin Struggling To Resurge, Ethereum Has Seen Better Days And Big Eyes Coin Continues To Rise
Since the FTX Exchange collapsed on November 11th, the crypto industry has been struggling to recover. The crypto economy wasn’t doing great, to begin with, but this recent event has only added insult to injury. Who would have imagined that after peaking at an astronomical $64,978.89 in November 2021,...
