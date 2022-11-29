Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Related
‘Dead to Me’ Actress Christina Applegate’s Net Worth Will Leave You 6 Feet Under! How She Makes Money
Cashing in! Christina Applegate is one of the most recognizable actresses in the industry today thanks to her many roles on television and in film over the last four decades. So, it shouldn’t...
Kaley Cuoco's Net Worth Is Massive Mainly Thanks To An Enormous Salary Per Episode Of 'The Big Bang Theory'
When the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory began airing in 2007, it changed the lives and careers of some of the stars, one of which was Kaley Cuoco. For Kaley, playing Penny earned her international recognition. She maintained the role for 12 years before the series finally ended on May 19, 2019. Fortunately for the actress, her career was not the only aspect of her life that witnessed a drastic change.
Nick Holly Dies: Longtime Manager & Co-Creator Of ABC’s ’Sons & Daughters’ Was 51
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of the ABC comedy series Sons & Daughters, died Monday, November 21 of cancer, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Santa Monica, CA. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, New York, Holly began his industry career in the mailroom at CAA following graduation from Rutgers University, where he played lacrosse. He later became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company, Epiphany Alliance, Inc. In 2006, Holly teamed with client, Fred Goss, to create the half-hour comedy, Sons & Daughters, produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, which...
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series
Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
tvinsider.com
Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die
Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
‘Married… With Children’ Actor Ed O’Neill’s Daughter Is Following In Her Famous Dad’s Footsteps
The list of iconic Hollywood stars would be incomplete without Ed O’Neill. The actor became a well-known face on TV with his role as Al Bundy in the 1990s sitcom, Married… with Children. The series, which ran for ten years, earned him two Golden Globe Awards nominations. Following this success, Ed starred in several films, including Little Giants, Dutch, Prefontaine, and The Bone Collector.
‘Spoiler Alert’ Review: Jim Parsons & Ben Aldridge In Adaptation Of Michael Ausiello’s Memoir
Spoiler Alert is about as funny and upbeat a film you could possibly make when the subject is the illness and death of one of the partners in the central relationship. It’s a gay Love Story with laughs, albeit with a twist, as the film challenges itself to be both amusing and emotionally involving where matters of life and death are concerned. Fortunately, it manages to more or less succeed on both counts due to its ever-ready wise-crack nature and sympathetic direction. “I’ve always imagined that my life was like a typical romantic comedy,” announces Michael (Jim Parsons), a dweeby-but-funny New...
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Ryan Eggold & Isaiah Mustafa Board Amazon’s Alex Cross Series
Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) and Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter 2) will star opposite Aldis Hodge in Amazon’s Alex Cross series, Cross, in series regular roles. Eggold will play Ed Ramsey, whose humble Midwest roots are the core of his irresistible charm, but he’s got elbows sharp enough to carve out space in the elite social and political circles of D.C. and New York. Ramsey is described as smooth, well-connected and devious; he also can be physically imposing when he needs to be and has some very dark secrets. While initially a fan of Cross, Ramsey soon becomes a formidable adversary. RELATED: 2022...
Courteney Cox photobombs 'Friends' fans posing on the iconic orange couch at Warner Bros. Studios
"I'm working at Warner Brothers and I thought this is a good time for me to surprise 'Friends' fans," Cox shared in the video.
‘Shrinking’: Apple TV Drops Trailer, Announces Premiere Date For Series Starring Harrison Ford & Jason Segel
Apple TV+ is offering a first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel. Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. It’s from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Ted Lasso star and writer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Shrinking will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Friday. In addition to Segel...
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Netflix updates the laughs for a new decade in teaser for 'That '70s Show' sequel series
Same old basement, same old Formans but a brand new decade. Netflix unveiled the first-look teaser for "That '90s Show" on Tuesday, the sequel series to hit late '90s/early aughts sitcom "That '70s Show." The new series brings back alums Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty,...
‘Transformers’ Heads to the ‘90s with ‘Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer
The trailer for Transformers: The Rise of the Beasts is a blast from the past. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Scraps Simon & Schuster Sale to Penguin Random House, Will Get $200M Kill FeeWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Increases Stake in Paramount Global as Streaming Wars Stay HotKorean Thriller Series 'Bargain' Coming to Paramount+ The film, inspired by the ’90s Beast Wars cartoon, stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, with Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson taking on voice roles. Peter Cullen reprises his voice role as Optimus Prime. Power is PRIMAL. Watch the new teaser trailer for #Transformers: #RiseOfTheBeasts, in theatres June 9, 2023....
Mark Burnett Exits as MGM Worldwide TV Group Chairman
Mark Burnett, chairman of worldwide television group at MGM, has officially tendered his resignation following the storied studio’s $8.5 billion acquisition by Amazon in March. He becomes the latest executive departure, following motion picture group chairman Michael De Luca and motion picture group president Pam Abdy’s departures in April.
KTVB
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
Complex
Robert De Niro Eyeing First Starring TV Role With Netflix’s ‘Zero Day’
Robert De Niro has landed a small-screen role. According to Variety, the Academy Award-winning actor has been tapped to star in Zero Day, a Netflix limited series from Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman. Though plot details remain under wraps, sources tell the outlet the show is a political thriller in which De Niro plays a former United States president.
Michael Chiklis Signs With Gersh
The Shield alum Michael Chiklis has signed with Gersh for representation. The Winning Time actor is currently recurring as infamous Celtic owner Red Auerbach in the HBO drama from producers Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. Chiklis recently starred in and directed an episode of Howard Gordon’s Fox anthology series The Accused, and he will appear in the upcoming indie feature The Senior, directed by Rod Lurie and produced by Mark Ciardi. More from The Hollywood ReporterRenee Rapp Signs With WME'Hand of God' Creator Ben Watkins Signs With UTA (Exclusive)'Mars One' Director Gabriel Martins Signs With CAA (Exclusive) Chiklis played detective Vic Mackey in...
Paramount TV Studios, CBS Studios Hit With Layoffs
Paramount TV Studios and CBS Studios are the latest Hollywood entities to be hit with layoffs. According to sources, Paramount has let go under 30 people as a result of the layoffs. Most of those are at Paramount TV Studios and CBS Studios, with some CBS employees also affected. Most of the layoffs are in the business affairs, casting, production, and legal departments. There have also been a small number of layoffs in the Paramount+ scripted originals team, which is being folded into Paramount TV Studios. In a memo to studio staff obtained by Variety, George Cheeks — the president...
MGM Unscripted Chief Barry Poznick Set To Stay Following Amazon Fold-Up, But Questions Surround Structure
It’s been a busy week at Amazon as the restructure involving MGM takes hold. Deadline revealed earlier today that Lindsay Sloane and Rola Bauer were handed key roles within MGM’s new scripted TV structure. Related Story Amazon Studios Restructures MGM TV Scripted Operations: Leadership Roles For Lindsay Sloane & Rola Bauer, Bradley Gardner Exits As Orion TV Folds Related Story Ryan Eggold & Isaiah Mustafa Board Amazon's Alex Cross Series Related Story Scarlett Johansson To Headline & EP 'Just Cause' In TV Debut; Amazon Orders Limited Series Penned By Christy Hall The company is also known for producing a swathe of unscripted series including The Voice, Survivor and...
Comments / 0