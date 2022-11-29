ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Giving During the Holidays: Charitable Deeds That Make a Difference

What can you do to help your community? Discover some charitable deeds you may practice during the holidays and throughout the year. The holiday season has already arrived. You've undoubtedly begun thinking about what to get your family and friends for holidays. Consider giving joy and kindness to people who need it the most.
macaronikid.com

Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Fatherly

Giving Tuesday: 21 Charities You Can Trust With Your Money

Depending on your perspective, Giving Tuesday is either terribly timed ⏤ falling immediately after the three days a year where the nation collectively empties its wallet on a garage full of vacuum cleaners ⏤ or perfectly timed, to capitalize on the guilt it feels after buying so much stuff. Either way, there’s no denying that over the past years, it’s become a wildly successful day of altruism on the heels of the consumption melee that is Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. In 2021 alone, Giving Tuesday generated nearly 2.7 billion in donations for charities.
SFGate

Lexus Launches Annual 'December to Remember' Holiday Campaign

Cue the music and the big red bow. You know it's the holiday season when you see Lexus' annual 'December to Remember' holiday campaign hit the airwaves. This year, Lexus is celebrating moments of connection in its new ad spot called "Time Machine". It features a young boy who thinks the new Lexus RX is a time machine and hopes it will make the holidays come faster. When his older brother surprises him at Christmas, he gives him a red bow on a present. Of course, the spot isn't complete without the familiar Lexus jingle. This holiday season, the automaker is also partnering with Sprinkles cupcakes to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
psychologytoday.com

Creating a “Safe” and Connected Holiday Season

Stress can keep our bodies in a state of fear, making it hard to enjoy the holiday season. Practicing gratitude can help soothe the nervous system, making us less reactive and more relaxed. Simple changes, like smiling with our eyes and remembering to breathe, can also help us to feel...
The Atlantic

The Gift of Civil Discussion

This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Last week I asked, “For whom or what are you...

