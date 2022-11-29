HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The month of Christmas is upon us and on this first day, it will feel winter-like. We will start the day on a chilly note, with most spots running in the 20s this morning. Be sure to bundle up! Clear skies will give way to sun and clouds later, but we will not warm up a lot. Highs will struggle to get into the low 40s this afternoon.

HAZARD, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO