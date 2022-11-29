Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Welcome to December! Meteorological winter starts on a chilly, but dry note
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The month of Christmas is upon us and on this first day, it will feel winter-like. We will start the day on a chilly note, with most spots running in the 20s this morning. Be sure to bundle up! Clear skies will give way to sun and clouds later, but we will not warm up a lot. Highs will struggle to get into the low 40s this afternoon.
wymt.com
Late showers usher cold weather back in
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to see plenty of cold air moving into the region behind our latest front. Temperatures look to continue their rollercoaster ride through the rest of this week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We are continuing to watch a cold front move into the region as...
Earthquakes shake Northeast Tenn. & Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
WBKO
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
wymt.com
12-year-old from EKY holds annual winter coat drive to help people in need
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 12-year-old Shade Combs is hosting his third annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive. Combs is collecting coats in the Hazard area until December 20. He said that he started the coat drive three years ago because he saw a need. ”Because the people that I saw...
wymt.com
Eky. flood victims still need help after FEMA leaves
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been four months since the floods devastated eastern Kentucky, and one month since that FEMA deadline came and went. Yet, AppalReD attorney Whitney Bailey says they are still getting new calls for help every week. Among them was a Letcher County woman who started applying months ago, and is still being denied to this day.
wymt.com
Housing Development Alliance continues mission of helping those impacted by flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has seven homes under construction in Breathitt, Knott and Perry Counties. They will take about three to four months to finish. ”We got a lot of them going, and so when you kind of spread it out, and we are actually...
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Previews: Clay County Tigers
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Tigers bring another season of experience to the table in 2022-23. After a rocky road last season, the Tigers look to compete in the 49th District. ”We’ve got...most of those kids are back this year and we’ve got the makings of a really...
wymt.com
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tis the season for some of your Christmas favorites right here on WYMT!. CBS recently announced its seasonal lineup will again feature iconic shows such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. Grab your blanket, a cup of hot chocolate and...
wymt.com
Indiana group plans supply deliver in Knott County
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of people from Tippecanoe, Indiana plan to head to Knott County on Thursday. People from the community put up flyers, and they started collecting donations for flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky. The donations ranged from furniture to food. Regina Bentley lives in Knott County,...
wymt.com
Police: Missing Southwest Virginia man found dead this weekend
NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - A Dickenson County man who went missing earlier this month was found dead this weekend. Norton Police tell WYMT they found Jason Keith Mullins Saturday afternoon. They did not release where he was found in relation to Norton Community Hospital, where he went missing from back...
wymt.com
Hyden-Leslie Tourism created to put Leslie County on the map
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last several years, there has been a boom in local tourism across the mountains, and one Eastern Kentucky county is planning to take part in this development. 22-year-old Derek Baker and his friends, Andrew Morgan and Kameron Turner, knew they wanted to help grow...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hyden is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Dolly Parton look-alive contest!. A post on the city’s Facebook page said people who dress up as the country music icon should go to City Hall before the Parade of Lights. Hyden’s Christmas...
wymt.com
Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky hope to bring attention to people still struggling with flood recovery. They are hosting flood recovery meetings across Eastern Kentucky. One meeting was held Tuesday night in Breathitt County at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School. Officials said there is...
wymt.com
‘Operation Care Package’ sending hope to heroes this holiday season
LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Ridge Warriors are hoping to send a little care to our nation’s heroes, with the school’s annual Operation Care Package in full swing. The ERHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes has been sending packages overseas since 2012 under the leadership of math teacher David Ramey. This year, the tradition continues as the students ask the community for donations to send packages to the people serving this holiday season.
wymt.com
More than $2 million in FEMA buyouts approved in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA has already approved and granted more than $2 million in FEMA buyouts in Perry County. “In phase one there was thirteen properties that’s already been approved and that’s where that first round of money will go to is to buy those thirteen homes out,” said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander.
wymt.com
Louisville nonprofits send large tech donation to Eastern Ky. high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three nonprofit organizations have worked together to gather and donate technology equipment to Eastern Ky. high schools affected by flooding. SOS, a Louisville-based organization focusing on addressing health issues in underserved communities, worked with the Mayor’s Office of Civic Innovation & Technology and the Best Buy Foundation to help replace computers lost during flooding earlier this year.
wymt.com
Rose Bowl clears way for 12-team CFP expansion in 2024 and 2025
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/CBS Sports) - Rose Bowl organizers have signed an agreement with the College Football Playoff Committee to expand the field to 12 teams beginning in 2024. The 12-team format was announced in September, beginning with the 2026 season. Rose Bowl officials were hesitant to join expansion plans at...
wymt.com
Preventing ‘porch piracy’ after the holiday weekend
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - With the popularity of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, many folks are expecting packages at the door. However, officials said with the increase in deliveries comes an increase in thefts. “We do see an increase in thefts this time of year, because people...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 16 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
