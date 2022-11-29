Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Lotus mobile unit assists with abuse investigations
MURRAY – Lotus Sexual Assault Center has teamed with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) By the Lakes in Murray to provide a mobile unit making it easier for children to tell investigators if they have been abused. CASA by the Lakes Executive Director Jessica Foust said Lotus’s Hope Heal...
thunderboltradio.com
Shelters available in case of severe storms in Weakley County
The Weakley County Courthouse will be open after-hours Tuesday night to serve as a tornado shelter for the community. County Mayor Jake Bynum says the courthouse basement will be open from 4:30 until 9:00. Citizens should enter the courthouse after-hours through the south-side entrance; that’s the entrance with the statue...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield, Graves County to commemorate tornado anniversary
The City of Mayfield and Graves County will commemorate the first anniversary of the devastating tornado with a service on Saturday, December 10th. Calling the service "A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember," it will take place at War Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. The entrance on Lockridge Street is where everyone is asked to enter.
westkentuckystar.com
Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital
A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local business fully rebuilds nearly one year after December 10 tornado
MAYFIELD, KY- It's been nearly a year since Western Kentucky was struck by deadly tornados. In cities like Mayfield, homes were ripped apart and many businesses were ripped apart and many businesses closed their doors forever after being severely damaged. On December 10 the only thing Shane Ausenbaugh could do...
KFVS12
Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of McCracken County couple
Multiple crews responded to an explosion in a chemistry lab at Murray State University on Tuesday. Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel. Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name. Updated: 5...
kentuckytoday.com
‘A Christmas Comeback’ planned Friday in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. — As the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornado approaches and Mayfield continues to rebuild, CASE IH and Farm Journal have planned an event to celebrate the strength and resiliency of the Mayfield community. Tyne Morgan and Clinton Griffiths are co-hosting “A Christmas Comeback,” hosted by...
wpsdlocal6.com
COVID still present in western Kentucky, health leaders urge public to take precautions
PADUCAH — COVID-19 is still in western Kentucky, and public health leaders say you need to take the proper precautions, especially now that the holiday season is here. Health leaders know people are going to get together this season. All they ask is that you pay attention to how you feel, how others feel and take steps to stay healthy.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff Indicted For Misdemeanor Charges
A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury. Acree was indicted...
Murray Ledger & Times
ITS donates to Hospice House in Connell’s memory
MURRAY – Industrial Training Services of Murray recently presented a $5,230 donation to The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in support of the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House. This donation was given in memory and honor of one of their employees, Kellie Connell.
westkentuckystar.com
Two injured in Caldwell County rollover crash
Two Dawson Springs men were injured in a rollover wreck in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon. Deputies went to KY 293 near the Princeton Olney Road intersection. They said a vehicle driven by 19-year old Baron Wells left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Wells and his passenger, 20-year old...
Murray Ledger & Times
New storm shelter at Racer Arena/Cutchin Fieldhouse opens for first time
MURRAY – Racer Arena on Tuesday was open to the public as a storm shelter for potential storms that clouded the area. This was the first time it was used as an official storm shelter this year. Announcements about the storm shelter operation are released by mass public notification...
KFVS12
Fire chief: one injured in explosion at Murray State University
International SEMO students share food from their homeland. Missouri prepares to execute man for officer's death in 2005. Missouri prepares to execute man for officer's death in 2005. Mayfield Fire Dept. celebrates $50K in grants on Giving Tuesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Mayfield Fire Department received $49,983 from...
wpsdlocal6.com
Doctor who helped start heart programs in Paducah remembered by those who worked with him at both hospitals
PADUCAH — Many are mourning the passing of a doctor who is remembered as a true visionary by those he worked with and treated in Paducah. Dr. W. Robin Howe died last week at the age of 77. Baptist Health Paducah says he was instrumental in building the heart programs at Paducah hospitals.
WBBJ
Christmas drive-thrus light up across West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals may be looking for a new holiday tradition after officials confirmed Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will not return to the Hub City this year. However, there’s still opportunities for those looking for festive entertainment from the comfort of their cars. West Tennessee has a...
westkentuckystar.com
FNB Bank opens Mayfield mobile office post-tornado
FNB Bank will open a temporary mobile unit office in Mayfield on Thursday, during the post-tornado rebuilding of FNB's Mayfield main office. The temporary unit, at 201 North 8th Street, was formerly the FNB Operations Center. The temporary facility will offer the same services as a standard branch office. It...
thunderboltradio.com
Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area
Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Identifying A Person Of Interest In A Vehicle Theft
Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a vehicle theft in Pembroke Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the man in surveillance camera photos is considered a person of interest in a theft of a vehicle that happened between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Westbrook Circle.
kbsi23.com
Emergency crews respond to Murray State University chemical leak
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A chemical leak on the Murray State University campus in Calloway County, Ky. had emergency crews respond as one person is reportedly injured. With the three buildings on the science campus closed Tuesday (Chemistry, Biology, and School of Engineering/Engineering and Physics), all classes in these facilities for the remainder of Tuesday and Tuesday night were cancelled.
kbsi23.com
Paducah man arrested after sheriff’s deputies find two people actively overdosing on Fentanyl
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A McCracken County man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies found two people overdosing on drugs. Neville “Jackson” Hawes, 25, of Paducah faces charges of trafficking in Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies were called to the 2300 block of Mayfield Metropolis...
