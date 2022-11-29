Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Four Central Minnesota Agencies Share Grant Funding to Support Older Minnesotans
(KNSI) — Four central Minnesota agencies received grant funding to support older Minnesotans staying in their homes. The Live Well at Home grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services is aimed at helping older adults stay healthy, independent and involved in their communities. Seven million dollars was made...
knsiradio.com
Central Minnesota Manufacturers Highlighted During DEED Grant Announcement
(KNSI) – Two central Minnesota manufacturers were showcased as the state announced a loan program to help manufacturers introduce robots in their facilities. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has $97 million available through the State Small Business Credit Initiative. DEED loans can be up to $500,000 and must be matched by the company. The money is to help companies automate production for manufacturing, distribution, technology, and warehousing businesses with 500 or fewer employees.
Sartell Mayor Has a Bold Prediction for 2023
The city of Sartell saw lots of growth in 2022 both commercially and with additional single family homes. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects even more growth commercially for the city in 2023. He says with interest rates on the rise and recessionary trends, he doesn't expect to see the same amount of growth with residential next year as opposed to what they saw in 2022.
kduz.com
Paynesville/Granite Falls Among Grant Recipients to Support Living at Home for Aging Minnesotans
Officials say newly awarded state grants will help older Minnesotans continue living in their own homes by funding services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens. Fifty-seven organizations will receive more than $7 million in Live Well At Home grants from the...
willmarradio.com
New company looking to locate in Willmar Industrial Park...state grant needed for road improvements
(Willmar MN-) Willmar economic development officials are hoping to hear soon if they will be recieving a grant to help with the latest business coming to the Willmar Industrial Park. Willmar and Kandiyohi County EDC Director Aaron Backman says they are vying with three other projects for a state Transportation Economic Development, or TED grant. Backman says the grant would pay for improving Highway 40 at County Road 5 to assist with trucks coming into and out of a transportation hub for a company called Nexyst 360...
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--Last week, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wakefield Township, southwest of Cold Spring. According to the report, Kelly Breuchel, 45, of Cold Spring, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on Stearns County Highway 49, while Virginia Sharples,...
willmarradio.com
TJ Maxx still has plans to come to Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Apparently TJ Maxx is still planning on coming to Willmar. Office Max closed it's store at 19th Avenue and South First Street 2 years ago, and earlier this year came news that popular retailer TJ Maxx wanted to locate there. However, the lack of parking seemed to doom the project, but Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman says they still plan to come...
Mixin’ It Up Bakery Temporarily Closed Following Small Fire
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids bakery has temporarily closed following a small fire. Mixin' It Up Gluten Free Bakery owner Jessi Brinkman says when they arrived to the business Thanksgiving morning, they found the room filled with smoke from a basket of laundry they had dried the night before.
knsiradio.com
First Moonlight Ski of 2023 Set
(KNSI) — The first moonlight ski of 2023 has been announced. The Stearns County Parks Department and the Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota are teaming up for a moonlight ski event Friday, January 6th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Skiers can take...
ccxmedia.org
Nearly Two Dozen Catalytic Converters Stolen from Osseo District School Buses
A number of families in Osseo Area Schools experienced busing delays Monday morning, but this wasn’t your typical delay. Nearly two dozen buses owned by the First Student transportation company had their catalytic converters stolen over the weekend. “Somehow the information got out that the bus company was going...
knsiradio.com
Inflation Blamed on Rise in Christmas Tree Prices
(KNSI) — Like everything else, Christmas tree prices are increasing this year. Trent ‘The Tree Guy’ Johnson, the owner of B&J Evergreen in Clear Lake, says inflation due to higher prices for everything is hurting him too. “Our costs and expenses are definitely no exception. From labor to fertilizer, to replacing equipment and maintaining equipment, all the way around.”
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers through Minnesota never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. It’s a different vibe, though, at the Burgen Lake stop near Alexandria, where state and local officials see a piece of history worth saving.
Victims, Attacker Critically Injured in Rural Minnesota Assault
Ogilvie, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Kanabec County are investigating a reported assault that left three people with critical injuries. A news release from the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the assault at a residence in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 Sunday morning. Officials say two adults who live at the residence were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities in critical condition.
2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria
Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.
Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past
MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
41-year-old Sherburne County man killed after crashing car into ditch
A 41-year-old man is dead after crashing his car into a ditch in central Minnesota Sunday night. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, James R. Neumann, 41, of Palmer Township, was traveling east on 17th Street in Palmer Township at around 7:15 p.m. As he neared the intersection...
3 at trauma centers in critical condition after rural MN attack
Two victims and their alleged attacker are all in critical condition following a pre-dawn assault in east-central Minnesota. According to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 a.m. Sunday and found two adults who were in critical condition from "injuries of an attack."
Attack inside east-central Minnesota home leaves 2 critically hurt; suspect also hospitalized
OGILVIE, Minn. – Two people are in critical condition after an attack early Sunday morning inside a rural Kanabec County residence.The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the home outside of Ogilvie at about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault. There, they found two adult victims who lived at the residence. They were eventually transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.The suspect in the attack, who is not from the area, also suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the metro.Authorities say this attack wasn't random, and there is no danger to the public.More information on this case will be released later this week.
knsiradio.com
Officer Thomas Decker Remembered 10 Years After Death
(KNSI) — On November 29th, 2012, Rosella Decker received one of the worst phone calls any parent could possibly get. She was told her son, Cold Spring Police officer Tom Decker had been gunned down by an unknown assailant while on a welfare check. She tells KNSI it is...
