Sartell, MN

knsiradio.com

Central Minnesota Manufacturers Highlighted During DEED Grant Announcement

(KNSI) – Two central Minnesota manufacturers were showcased as the state announced a loan program to help manufacturers introduce robots in their facilities. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has $97 million available through the State Small Business Credit Initiative. DEED loans can be up to $500,000 and must be matched by the company. The money is to help companies automate production for manufacturing, distribution, technology, and warehousing businesses with 500 or fewer employees.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Mayor Has a Bold Prediction for 2023

The city of Sartell saw lots of growth in 2022 both commercially and with additional single family homes. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects even more growth commercially for the city in 2023. He says with interest rates on the rise and recessionary trends, he doesn't expect to see the same amount of growth with residential next year as opposed to what they saw in 2022.
SARTELL, MN
willmarradio.com

New company looking to locate in Willmar Industrial Park...state grant needed for road improvements

(Willmar MN-) Willmar economic development officials are hoping to hear soon if they will be recieving a grant to help with the latest business coming to the Willmar Industrial Park. Willmar and Kandiyohi County EDC Director Aaron Backman says they are vying with three other projects for a state Transportation Economic Development, or TED grant. Backman says the grant would pay for improving Highway 40 at County Road 5 to assist with trucks coming into and out of a transportation hub for a company called Nexyst 360...
WILLMAR, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three are injured in crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--Last week, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wakefield Township, southwest of Cold Spring. According to the report, Kelly Breuchel, 45, of Cold Spring, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on Stearns County Highway 49, while Virginia Sharples,...
COLD SPRING, MN
willmarradio.com

TJ Maxx still has plans to come to Willmar

(Willmar MN-) Apparently TJ Maxx is still planning on coming to Willmar. Office Max closed it's store at 19th Avenue and South First Street 2 years ago, and earlier this year came news that popular retailer TJ Maxx wanted to locate there. However, the lack of parking seemed to doom the project, but Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman says they still plan to come...
WILLMAR, MN
knsiradio.com

First Moonlight Ski of 2023 Set

(KNSI) — The first moonlight ski of 2023 has been announced. The Stearns County Parks Department and the Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota are teaming up for a moonlight ski event Friday, January 6th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Skiers can take...
knsiradio.com

Inflation Blamed on Rise in Christmas Tree Prices

(KNSI) — Like everything else, Christmas tree prices are increasing this year. Trent ‘The Tree Guy’ Johnson, the owner of B&J Evergreen in Clear Lake, says inflation due to higher prices for everything is hurting him too. “Our costs and expenses are definitely no exception. From labor to fertilizer, to replacing equipment and maintaining equipment, all the way around.”
CLEAR LAKE, MN
mprnews.org

I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history

Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers through Minnesota never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. It’s a different vibe, though, at the Burgen Lake stop near Alexandria, where state and local officials see a piece of history worth saving.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Victims, Attacker Critically Injured in Rural Minnesota Assault

Ogilvie, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Kanabec County are investigating a reported assault that left three people with critical injuries. A news release from the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the assault at a residence in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 Sunday morning. Officials say two adults who live at the residence were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities in critical condition.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past

MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
DAYTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Attack inside east-central Minnesota home leaves 2 critically hurt; suspect also hospitalized

OGILVIE, Minn. – Two people are in critical condition after an attack early Sunday morning inside a rural Kanabec County residence.The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the home outside of Ogilvie at about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault. There, they found two adult victims who lived at the residence. They were eventually transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.The suspect in the attack, who is not from the area, also suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the metro.Authorities say this attack wasn't random, and there is no danger to the public.More information on this case will be released later this week.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Officer Thomas Decker Remembered 10 Years After Death

(KNSI) — On November 29th, 2012, Rosella Decker received one of the worst phone calls any parent could possibly get. She was told her son, Cold Spring Police officer Tom Decker had been gunned down by an unknown assailant while on a welfare check. She tells KNSI it is...
COLD SPRING, MN

