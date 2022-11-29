ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

By The Associated Press
Times Leader
 2 days ago
New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) looks to pass against New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider in the second period of an NHL game Monday in New York. AP photo

NEW YORK — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night.

Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0.

Vanecek improved to 11-2-0 as scattered chants of “Let’s Go Devils” were heard at Madison Square Garden.

Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck scored and Chris Kreider had two assists for the Rangers, who fell to 4-5-3 at home. Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves.

OILERS 4, PANTHERS 3, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta — Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal with 5 seconds remaining in the third period and Leon Draisaitl got the winner 22 seconds into overtime as Edmonton rallied past Florida.

Bouchard took a desperate shot from the slot and beat Panthers goalie Spencer Knight for his third of the season — all in the last two games. Early in the extra period, Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid and scored his 13th. The 27-second gap marked the shortest between a team scoring a regulation goal and an OT goal in NHL history.

McDavid finished with a goal and two assists. Tyson Barrie also scored and Zach Hyman had three assists for the Oilers, who have won two straight. Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots.

Matthew Tkachuk, Anton Lundell and Brandon Montour scored for the Panthers, who have lost five of six. Knight finished with 36 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT — Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 51 seconds apart in the first period, Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 17 games and Toronto beat Detroit.

Rasmus Sandin also scored and Matt Murray made 38 saves for the Maple Leafs, who have won a season-high four straight and earned a point in nine consecutive games.

Moritz Seider and Adam Erne scored for the Red Wings, who had won a season-best four in a row. Ville Husso was pulled after giving up four goals on 13 shots.

Marner’s point streak is one short of the franchise record.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Paul Cotter scored in his first shootout attempt and Vegas beat Columbus to stop a two-game skid.

The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for the Golden Knights and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

William Karlsson and William Carrier scored in regulation for Pacific Division-leading Vegas, and Logan Thompson stopped 26 shots.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist and Boone Jenner scored as Columbus rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime. Nyqvist had two assists and Tarasov made 34 saves for the Eastern Conference-worst Blue Jackets, who have lost three straight at home.

STARS 4, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS — Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves in an unexpected start and Wyatt Johnston broke a scoreless tie with a second-period goal to lead Dallas over St. Louis.

Jason Robertson, Ty Dellandrea and Miro Heiskanen also scored for the Stars, who have at least one point in eight of their last nine games.

Brandon Saad scored for the Blues, who have lost three of four.

Jamie Benn had two assists for the Stars, who lead the Central Division with 30 points.

Wedgewood was scheduled to serve as Jake Oettinger’s backup, but moved into the starting role after Oettinger became ill right before the game.

Robertson extended his point streak to 16 games with a goal that made it 3-1 late in the third. Robertson has 17 goals and 12 assists during the run. He leads the NHL with 19 goals.

LIGHTNING 6, SABRES 5, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Steven Stamkos scored his second goal of the game 2:44 into overtime to give Tampa Bay a win over Buffalo.

Brayden Point also had two goals, Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Corey Perry scored for the Lightning, who rallied from two goals down in the third period. Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev each had three assists, and Stamkos added one for a three-point night.

Brian Elliott made 32 saves to get the win.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, and Tyson Jost, Jeff Skinner, Jack Quinn and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton now has points in five straight games. But the Penguins missed a shot to pick up a pair against a rival on Tuesday. The Penguins had two leads but couldn't close out Hershey, ultimately leading to a 4-3 shootout loss...
Times Leader

