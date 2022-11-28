Public weighs in on Multnomah County flavored tobacco ban

Supporters urged Multnomah County to pass the ban while retailers voiced concern and a vow to bring a legal battle.

A two-and-a-half-hour public hearing on Multnomah County's proposed ban on sales of flavored tobacco products drew testimony from supporters and opponents Monday night, Nov. 28.

The ordinance under consideration would ban retail sales of any flavored product containing or derived from tobacco or nicotine, including menthol cigarettes, e-cigarettes, hookahs, chewing tobacco and others.

In early 2020, amid the onset of the pandemic, the county's board of commissioners tabled discussions on flavored tobacco after county health officials recommended a ban on such products. In August, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury renewed the topic, asking health officials to draft a ban and inviting the public to provide feedback in the months ahead of the hearing Monday.

The board will hold an initial vote on the ordinance Thursday, Dec. 1, and could vote to adopt the ordinance on Dec. 15.

Eighty-four people signed up to testify remotely and in-person before the board Monday.

People speaking in favor of the ban primarily included doctors, pediatricians, advocates with anti-tobacco groups, parents, teachers and students.

There are more than 1,200 tobacco-related deaths in Multnomah County every year, health officials say. Statewide, nearly 28% of cancer deaths are attributable to smoking, according to the county's ordinance.

E-cigarette use among youths has been a top concern for county health officials for years. They contend more than 15,000 available flavored vaping products are designed to hook kids on nicotine, which, according to the U.S. Surgeon General, can disrupt brain development, negatively affect attention and learning, and increase susceptibility to addiction.

Oregon's minimum age of 21 to purchase tobacco products is insufficient to prevent youths from obtaining tobacco products, according to supporters of the ban. They cite data showing that Multnomah County retailers sell tobacco products to underage youth inspectors 17% of the time.

Nationally, 14% of high schoolers and 3% of middle schoolers reported using e-cigarettes within the last 30 days, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey. Of those students, 85% used flavored e-cigarettes.

"Portland public schools have been ground zero for the e-cigarette and vaping epidemic in our community," Mary Krogh, ??coordinator of substance use supports for Portland Public Schools, said at the hearing Monday.

Krogh said e-cigarette use by students is so prevalent that some principals have removed bathroom stall doors to reduce opportunities for students to vape. She added that students are experiencing nicotine withdrawal in class. Half of the 300 substance use violations issued by the district last year were for vaping, Krogh said.

"This has transitioned from a serious annoyance and distraction into a public health crisis," she said.

Opponents of the ban at the hearing mostly included retail distributors, tobacco and vaping trade group representatives and convenience store owners. They said the ban won't adequately prevent youth vaping, arguing that kids obtain e-cigarettes by means other than retail purchases.

The ban will feed a black market for flavored tobacco products, the Oregon Small Business Association wrote in an article published in Oregon Business Report on Monday.

It will unequally harm small businesses, including many proprietors of color, who already face high regulations and tough economic conditions with increasing labor costs and inflation, opponents said.

"I plead with you to vote 'no' on this ban," said Maher Makboul, owner of Mak's Mini Mart in downtown Portland. He said his business, which employs seven people, is struggling to stay afloat following the pandemic, inflation and high taxes and fees. Going into debt with a small business loan has been the only way the store has been able to stay open, he said.

Makboul urged the board to instead increase tobacco prevention efforts, education and enforcement of existing laws because he agrees kids should not be vaping.

"They put a weed store on every corner in every neighborhood (and) it's OK," Makboul said. "They're going after us for what reason? I don't know."

Jonathan Polonsky, CEO of Plaid Pantry, suggested the board enact alternatives, including requiring tobacco retailers to verify every customer's age and mandating age-verification equipment.

While tobacco use has been declining overall for years, studies show the LGBTQ community, people of color and lower-income people use flavored tobacco products at higher rates. County health officials and proponents of the ban say marketing campaigns targeting vulnerable groups have caused the disparities.

Keara Rodela, a public health expert at local community health clinics, said she saw the impact of tobacco marketing campaigns directed at the Black community first-hand growing up. She said three of her uncles smoked menthol cigarettes for most of her childhood.

"I can remember the smell of the smoke on them," Rodela said at a press conference organized by the Flavors Hook Oregon Kids coalition before the hearing. "I can remember the sound of their coughs. And can still picture my oldest uncle as he lay in his bed dying with fluid in his lungs from (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)."

Marcus Mundy, director of Coalition of Communities of Color, said, "It's time for the county commission to take action on this racial justice issue and this health equity issue. By ending the sale of flavored tobacco, we stop the aggressive marketing, especially toward our young people and prevent another generation of addiction, health inequities and lives cut short."

Multnomah County is moving forward with its ordinance despite a similar ban by neighboring Washington County being struck down in court earlier this year. On Sept. 19, Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Erwin ruled Washington County's ordinance was unenforceable and preempted by state law. Erwin had previously issued a temporary stay on enforcement of the ordinance at issue in the lawsuit, which was filed by a group of Washington County tobacco lounges. Last month, the Washington County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of appealing the court ruling against its ordinance.

Advocates of the ban say Erwin's decision is flawed and will be overturned on appeal. Although the legal review of Washington County's ordinance continues, Kafoury said during an October meeting the case doesn't apply to Multnomah County's ability to adopt a ban of its own.

Multnomah County's ordinance will likely face similar legal challenges.

"If this passes in its current form, we will fight it vigorously," Richard Burke told the board. Burke is the director of 21+ Tobacco and Vapor Retail Association of Oregon, the group that sued Washington County over its ban.

There are currently 771 licensed tobacco retailers in the county, including 401 convenience stores, 100 bars and restaurants, 32 liquor stores, 20 vape shops and three hookah lounges, according to county officials.

The county's ban would be enforced through regular inspections, which every retailer is already subject to at least once a year during regular business hours, according to county officials. Businesses found to have a flavored tobacco violation would be presented with a remediation plan from inspectors. If no flavored products are being sold upon a reinspection, the retailer would not be issued a penalty. Enforcement would only focus on storeowners, never people who use flavored tobacco, county officials emphasize.

