49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) DNP on Wednesday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation and did not practice to open the week on Wednesday. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined, McCaffrey could see an increase in touches if he is active on Sunday, but that is an unknown at this point. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jordan Mason could see more touches if McCaffrey is inactive.
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
NFL Quarterback Rankings, Week 13: Dak Prescott is a top 3 QB (and that can't last ... right?)
Dak Prescott is throwing interceptions at a career-worst rate. He’s had five since returning to the Dallas Cowboys’ lineup in Week 7. But he’s been pretty good in every other facet of the game — including letting his running backs take over — and the Cowboys are 4-1 since then. Prescott is averaging more than 250 passing yards per game and has more touchdowns than turnovers and sacks combined. That’s led him to rise up the advanced stats leaderboard … all the way into third place thanks to a small sample size and some underwhelming opponents.
Pro Bowl cornerback Janoris Jenkins lands with the San Francisco 49ers
Janoris Jenkins has not seen the field since he was a member of the Tennessee Titans back in 2021. That
Packers release former first-round pick Johnathan Abram after 20 days in Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers have released former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Johnathan Abram just 20 days after claiming the safety off of waivers, the team announced. The 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft played just one snap on defense and 28 special teams snaps during his first two games with Green Bay against the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans in Weeks 10 and 11. He was inactive for Sunday night's Packers-Eagles game in Week 12. He made a couple of tackles playing for Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who was his former interim head coach with the Raiders.
Aaron Donald injury: Rams All-Pro DT suffers high ankle sprain vs. Chiefs; severity of injury unknown
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald's suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, per head coach Sean McVay (via the Los Angeles Times). The All-Pro defensive tackle will meet with doctors to determine the severity of the injury, per McVay, who expects to have more information Wednesday. Donald's status is unknown for the Rams' Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Raiders Josh Jacobs Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
HENDERSON, Nev.--In the midst of a season in which he is making franchise records fall, the Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs got some great praise from the NFL this week. Per the NFL, Jacobs has been named the AFC player of the week. Here is what the NFL said:. RAIDERS...
Texans, Seahawks Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 12
The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
49ers re-sign DE Kemoko Turay to practice squad
The 49ers on Tuesday made a couple of corresponding moves on their practice squad before they begin their Week 13 preparations. San Francisco announced recently-released defensive end Kemoko Turay re-signed with the practice squad. Cornerback Ka’dar Hollman was released to create room on the roster. Turay was released from...
Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) DNP for Chiefs on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. McKinnon was added to the injury report to start the week with a hamstring injury and did not practice. A return to practice on Thursday or Friday could put McKinnon on track to play on Sunday. If he is sidelined, Isiah Pacheco could see more work in the passing game against the Bengals.
Al Horford and Boston Celtics come to terms on a new 2-year contract extension
The Boston Celtics are rewarding Al Horford’s importance to the roster by giving the 36-year-old a contract extension that will
LeBron: Media disparity between Jones photo, Irving comments
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has questions about the disparity of media scrutiny he believes is being applied to a 1957 photo of Jerry Jones and the recent controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The photo of Jones, captured by an Associated Press photographer, shows him standing among a group of white students at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas on Sept. 9, 1957. The group was blocking six Black students who were attempting to desegregate the school and news reports said that moments after the image was taken, the students were shoved down a flight of stairs. The photo accompanied Washington Post story last month that was about Jones’ legacy as owner of the Dallas Cowboys, including how the team has never had a Black head coach. James has spoken often about the Cowboys since he identified as a fan of the team for years, but said he found it interesting that he wasn’t asked about the Jones photo.
