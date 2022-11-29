Will Smith Talks ‘Horrific’ Oscars Slap in First Late Night Interview Since Incident: ‘That Is Not Who I Want to Be’

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Prince Harry warns public about Royal Family in first Netflix trailer for Harry and Meghan
Netflix has released the first trailer for the hotly anticipated documentary featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Watch below:. Described as a 'Netflix global event' per the official description, the documentary will include interviews with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plus intimate home videos of their new life in the US.
Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Debunks Infamous Myth Surrounding Her Famous Father’s Favorite Sandwich
Lisa Marie Presley debunked an infamous myth that surrounded her famous father's favorite sandwich, claiming she never saw him eat it.
SFGate
Omar Apollo Reveals He Had a Crush on ‘Wizards of Waverly’ Place Star David Henrie
The queer singer recently became a standout on Twitter when one user questioned if he was actually a straight guy queer-baiting the LGBTQ community by wearing nail polish and cropped shirts. Apollo clapped back with two very explicit replies about what he does in bed with men. More from Variety.
In ‘Turn Every Page’, Two Literary Giants Spar Over Topics Great And Small: “They Disagree Viciously About The Semicolon” – Contenders Documentary
At the age of 87, Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning author Robert Caro continues work on the fifth volume of his magisterial biography of Lyndon Baines Johnson. For every step of the journey on the LBJ books, and before that on his 1974 classic The Power Broker, one figure has been looking over his shoulder, as it were: the editor Robert Gottlieb. They occupy the very apex of their fields. The relationship between the literary titans is explored in the Sony Pictures Classics documentary Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb, directed by Lizzie Gottlieb (Robert Gottlieb’s...
Comments / 0