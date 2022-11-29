Read full article on original website
California Gas Prices: Average gas prices fall 21 cents in a week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The average cost of a gallon of gas in California dropped 21 cents Tuesday from the week before. California is one of the states that saw the largest weekly decreases along with Alaska, Indiana and other states, according to AAA. While average prices in Sacramento have...
Small businesses making tough decisions amid supply chain issues and rising costs
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A new report finds many small businesses are struggling with rising costs and supply chain problems. Some are also making tough decisions to stay afloat. Niyama Design Studio, a Filipino-owned family business in Rancho Cordova, is all about heart. "I do this in the evenings...
Weather timeline: Northern California rain, snow to impact Thursday morning commute. Here’s what to expect
Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more snow to the Sierra...
30 Free Things to Do in Sacramento, CA — Places to Go for Free!
As the capital city of the state of California, Sacramento sure does get plenty of visitors, and for plenty of reasons. It’s filled with museums and attractions depicting its great history within the Gold Rush era, and you might be surprised to find out many of them are free to the public.
How Sacramento is preparing to help the homeless as a winter storm looms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a storm looming over Northern California, concerns are growing for the homeless population. There are more than 9,000 homeless people living in Sacramento County alone, and the county says 72% of them are unsheltered. "This is literally a matter of life and death for thousands...
Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
Timeline: How and when the 1st of 2 winter storms will sweep through Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rain, snow and gusty winds are dropping down into Northern California overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Midnight will not only bring a new month but also a much needed wet period following a bone dry second half of November. Two systems will impact Northern California back-to-back with impacts beginning in the early morning hours Thursday.
Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
Stockton residents piling on when it comes to leaves with storm approaching
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been a couple of weeks since the last storm dropped rain on Northern California, and as such, people are taking action on the leaves lining their yards and roadways ahead of a looming storm. "A lot of leaves on the street. Nobody clean it up...
How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
Weather timeline: When Northern California could see rain and snow, travel impacts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more...
Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents
Changes to a beloved dog park are pitting Sacramento residents against the city government. According to the Sacramento Bee, the city is about to begin enforcing leash requirements at city dog parks. Over the next few weeks, signs will be placed letting dog parents know that off-leash dogs are strictly prohibited. At one park in […] The post Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents appeared first on DogTime.
East Bay nursing home to pay millions due to ‘grossly substandard care’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Miguel Villa nursing home in Concord has agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle allegations it billed Medicare and Medi-Cal for “grossly substandard nursing home services,” according to a press release from the office of Stephanie M. Hinds, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of California. San […]
Leaf sweep before the rain: Sacramento crews, residents clearing city streets ahead of storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is preparing for rain and hoping residents are too. The Department of Utilities inspects and cleans drains before incoming storms. Residents can also help to clear leaves from the street to prevent them from clogging up storm drains, which can lead to...
Old Sacramento Mexican gift shop hopes for economic boost from Small Business Saturday
SACRAMENTO — Local businesses have spent months preparing for Small Business Saturday, and while the day has come and gone, shopping locally can impact on a large scale.The owner of Kolores, a shop in Old Sacramento that sells various Mexican imports, gifts, and tin products, says community support is keeping her shop alive."We focus on imports from the state of Guanajuato, so we do take a lot of pride in that," owner Nancy Garcia said.Each item they sell is handcrafted in Mexico. Garcia and her husband also travel to Mexico to pick out their inventory."That's why it's so special to...
$2.5M to go toward reducing crime in Sacramento's Upper Land Park neighborhood
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city leaders Tuesday night approved spending millions of dollars to reduce crime in the Upper Land Park area where a little girl was murdered last year in a gun battle.Patricia Villarreal has lived in the Seavey Circle public housing project for 20 years -- and she's seen an increase in crime."You don't feel safe here anymore," said.Villarreal added, "it use to be nice. There was a time when you could go to sleep with your doors open, but not anymore."It was one year ago that 7-year-old Isabel Agnes was shot and killed in that complex."She was caught...
In the holiday spirit? Here are holiday-themed events across the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The holidays are upon us, and for those who are in the spirit of the season, multiple events are happening throughout the Sacramento area. Tree lightings There are different holiday-themed trees throughout the Sacramento area with some scheduled to light up sometime in early December. The holiday tree at the Old […]
Video: Sacramento sea lions feast on fish on the American River
A trio of sea lions was captured on video feasting on fish on the American River Parkway in Sacramento. A Reddit user who shot the video told KCRA 3 he saw the animals midday Sunday between the River Park neighborhood and the Business 80 overpass. KCRA 3 reached out to...
2022 California International Marathon: Information on road closures, course map, expo
The 39th California International Marathon has nearly arrived with more than 10,000 runners set to race on Sunday. That includes more than 9,000 marathoners planning to endure 26.2 miles while racing from Folsom to the state Capitol in downtown Sacramento. Close to 1,000 relay participants are also signed up. Here...
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
