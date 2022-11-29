ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

familydestinationsguide.com

30 Free Things to Do in Sacramento, CA — Places to Go for Free!

As the capital city of the state of California, Sacramento sure does get plenty of visitors, and for plenty of reasons. It’s filled with museums and attractions depicting its great history within the Gold Rush era, and you might be surprised to find out many of them are free to the public.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
DogTime

Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents

Changes to a beloved dog park are pitting Sacramento residents against the city government.  According to the Sacramento Bee, the city is about to begin enforcing leash requirements at city dog parks. Over the next few weeks, signs will be placed letting dog parents know that off-leash dogs are strictly prohibited. At one park in […] The post Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents appeared first on DogTime.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Old Sacramento Mexican gift shop hopes for economic boost from Small Business Saturday

SACRAMENTO — Local businesses have spent months preparing for Small Business Saturday, and while the day has come and gone, shopping locally can impact on a large scale.The owner of Kolores, a shop in Old Sacramento that sells various Mexican imports, gifts, and tin products, says community support is keeping her shop alive."We focus on imports from the state of Guanajuato, so we do take a lot of pride in that," owner Nancy Garcia said.Each item they sell is handcrafted in Mexico. Garcia and her husband also travel to Mexico to pick out their inventory."That's why it's so special to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

$2.5M to go toward reducing crime in Sacramento's Upper Land Park neighborhood

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city leaders Tuesday night approved spending millions of dollars to reduce crime in the Upper Land Park area where a little girl was murdered last year in a gun battle.Patricia Villarreal has lived in the Seavey Circle public housing project for 20 years -- and she's seen an increase in crime."You don't feel safe here anymore," said.Villarreal added, "it use to be nice. There was a time when you could go to sleep with your doors open, but not anymore."It was one year ago that 7-year-old Isabel Agnes was shot and killed in that complex."She was caught...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

 Sacramento local news

