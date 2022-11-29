ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team of cooks in El Salvador break record by making world's largest pupusa

If you've eaten Salvadoran food, you've likely had a pupusa. Now a new record has been claimed for the largest pupusa ever made.

A team of cooks in Olocuilta, El Salvador baked a giant pupusa that measured 18 feet in diameter.

The achievement marked National Pupusa Day, which Salvadorans usually celebrate on the second Sunday in November.

A pupusa is a thick corn tortilla stuffed with savory ingredients, like pork meat, refried beans and cheese.

It took 500 pounds of corn flour to make the massive pupusa. The final result was devoured by locals.

