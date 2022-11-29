Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Motley Fool
Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?
LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com
BRP Inc. (DOOO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
BRP Inc. (. DOOO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
The 9 Best High-Yield ETFs to Buy Now
These high-yield ETFs show that there's no shortage of ways to balance risk and reward in the quest for better-than-average income.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
msn.com
2 Solid Dividend-Growth Stocks
Dividend-paying companies have built-in insurance to ride through downturns. Blue-chip stocks return to their growth trajectory after an economic hurricane. Energy stocks are among the largest dividend payers on Wall Street. If you’re planning to build your income portfolio, this is perhaps the most challenging time during the past decade....
This Dividend Aristocrat With A 7% Yield Is A Real Buy Low Opportunity
VF Corporation (VFC) is down 60% year-to-date thanks to a confluence of factors - global growth challenges, a tough retail environment and consumer discretionary stocks, in general, being out of favor. That's created a potential bargain, however, for dividend income investors. The yield is all the way up to 7%...
Want $1,000 in Dividends in 2023? Buy 266 Shares of This Consumer Stock.
Reaching $1,000 in dividend income might be more within reach than you expect with this high-yielding Dividend King.
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now
Rapid growth and healthy long-term prospects make Cloudflare worth buying today.
Zacks.com
Zillow Group (ZG) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ZG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to loss of $0.95 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 153.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
CHUY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.17%. A...
Zacks.com
Charles River (CRL) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Dip
CRL - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63 for third-quarter 2022, reflecting a 2.6% decline from the year-ago earnings. The metric however surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8%. In the quarter, lower operating margins, as well as increased interest expense and a higher tax rate...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th
AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days. BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.
3 Super Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying This Week
The Fed is likely to slow its pace of rate hikes over the coming months as inflation shows signs of cooling. Moreover, experts believe the stock market could see a...
Zacks.com
Intuit (INTU) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
INTU - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 39.50%. A...
Zacks.com
Evogene (EVGN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
EVGN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Cerence (CRNC) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CRNC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
3 Stocks Insiders Can’t Stop Buying This Month
After signs of cooling inflation, investors are hopeful that the Fed will slow its rate hikes over the coming months. With surging optimism, fundamentally strong stocks Merck (MRK), Coca-Cola (KO),...
Zacks.com
Vornado (VNO) Up 9.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
VNO - Free Report) . Shares have added about 9.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Vornado due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
