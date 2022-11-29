ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What the papers say – November 29

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vekQ1_0jQkNrYO00

England taking on Wales in Qatar and changes to the Government’s Online Safety Bill feature among the stories on the nation’s papers.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star all dedicate their front pages to the much-anticipated World Cup group stage clash between England and Wales.

Meanwhile, The Times and The Telegraph report on the Government’s amendments to the Online Safety Bill, which would boost protections for children and remove controversial measures that would have forced social media sites to take down material designated “legal but harmful”.

The Guardian leads with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signalling the end of the “golden era” of relations between Britain and China, while The Independent says police in China have cracked down on widespread anti-Covid protests.

A Tory rebellion is brewing over England’s onshore wind ban, according to the i.

The Daily Mail says up to 200 private schools could be forced to close if Labour follows through on plans to scrap their tax breaks.

The Financial Times reports European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has warned the firm “is not done” raising interest rates.

And Metro carries comments from Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who claims Russian soldiers have been given orders to rape civilians.

Related
newschain

Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts

A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial. The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex. The jury of 10 men and two women...
The Independent

Grant Shapps says ‘no excuse’ for media covering China protests to be beaten by police

Business secretary Grant Shapps said there was “no excuse” for the Chinese police to physically assault mediapersons covering protests after the BBC said its journalist was beaten and detained in Shanghai.“There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the protests going on, for being beaten by the police,” Mr Shapps told Sky News on Monday. “I know that’s a considerable concern.”The BBC has accused the Chinese police of assaulting one of its journalists Edward Lawrence while covering protests against the Communist party’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions in China.The broadcaster said it was “concerned” over the...
The Independent

Send back all asylum seekers who are modern slavery ‘victims’, Tory MPs tell Rishi Sunak

All asylum seekers who have been trafficked or are “victims” of modern slavery would be sent back to the countries they left, under hardline plans put forward by 50 Tory MPs.The group – led by former cabinet ministers David Davis, Liam Fox and Esther McVey – claims the move would be “a common sense” solution to the crisis of small boats crossing the Channel.Mr Davis rejected an argument that the Home Office would have adopted the policy already, if it was that “simple” – claiming it is “overly kindly” to asylum seekers.“If your claim is you’ve been trafficked involuntarily,...
Daily Mail

Nine Albanians are deported straight from the Home Office processing centre after arriving in the UK by small boat as officials crack down on foreign criminals and illegal immigrants

Nine Albanians were removed directly from the Home Office's processing centre on Thursday after arriving in Britain by small boat, the Mail can reveal. They were among a group of 26 Albanians sent home aboard a charter flight to Tirana. Twelve of those on the flight were foreign national offenders...
The Guardian

Why is the Christian population of England and Wales declining?

England and Wales are now minority Christian countries for the first time since census data collection began, with less than half the population describing themselves as Christian, and a big increase in the proportion of people saying they have no religion. The changes are significant in a country with an...
The Associated Press

Russian FM: US, NATO directly involved in Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister accused the West on Thursday of becoming directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine by supplying the country with weapons and training its soldiers. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said that Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and other key infrastructure were intended to weaken Ukraine’s military potential and derail the shipments of Western weapons. “You shouldn’t say that the U.S. and NATO aren’t taking part in this war. You are directly participating in it,” Lavrov said in a video call with reporters. “And not just by providing weapons but also by training personnel. You are training their military on your territory, on the territories of Britain, Germany, Italy and other countries.” He said the barrages of missiles, drones and artillery fire that have left millions of Ukrainians without power, heating and water was intended to “knock out energy facilities that allow you to keep pumping deadly weapons into Ukraine in order to kill the Russians.”
MICHIGAN STATE
newschain

Don’t forget Ukraine ‘tragedy’ this Christmas, says Ukraine First Lady

People should not forget the war in Ukraine this Christmas, the country’s First Lady has said ahead of a speech to MPs on Tuesday. Olena Zelenska is expected to address MPs and peers on Tuesday as she visits London, days after Rishi Sunak made his first visit as Prime Minister to Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.
newschain

Mother tells of ‘heart-breaking’ disappearance of daughter missing from yacht

The mother of a 41-year-old woman who went missing from a yacht in the US Virgin Islands has said her “heart is breaking” over her daughter’s disappearance. Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8 2021.
The Independent

Nearly 100,000 people identify as Cornish in latest census

Almost 100,000 people identify as Cornish, according to new census data.In Cornwall around 80,000 people (14%) reported a Cornish only identity. This is a rise from 53,000 (9.9%) in 2011, the Census 2021 revealed.A further 9,000 people (1.6%) selected Cornish in combination with one or more UK identities – up from 5,000 (1%) in 2011.The Census 2021 allowed people to identify as Cornish via a search-as-you-type functionality, making it easier for people to self-define on the online questionnaire. They could also write in Cornish on the paper form.“Today’s data gives the first insights into how many people identify as Cornish,”...
newschain

Sturgeon told ‘shame on you’ by heckler over gender reform plans

Scotland’s First Minister has been heckled over her Government’s plans to reform the Gender Recognition Act. Speaking at an event on violence against women and girls hosted by Zero Tolerance Scotland on Tuesday, one attendee shouted “shame on you” at Nicola Sturgeon as she spoke. Responding,...
newschain

First by-election test for Sunak as voters take to the polls in Chester

Rishi Sunak is facing his first test at the ballot box as voters go to the polls to choose a new City of Chester MP. The contest will give both Labour and the Tories a glimpse into how voters are reacting to a tumultuous six months for the Government, as it marks the first Westminster by-election since Boris Johnson’s defenestration and the market chaos that defined Liz Truss’s short stint in No 10.
BBC

Giant bee sculpture made of seized weapons starts tour of Derbyshire

A giant sculpture of a bee, made from weapons seized off the streets of Manchester, has started its tour of Derbyshire. The anti-violence bee statue was made by the British Iron Work Centre, which created the Knife Angel statue that toured the East Midlands in 2021. The sculpture is 11ft...
newschain

Just Stop Oil protesters ‘much less assertive’ without leaders, says Met boss

Just Stop Oil protesters have become “much less assertive” because their suspected leaders are in custody, according to the boss of Britain’s biggest police force. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley suggested efforts by officers are having an effect and said he is “absolutely determined” that anything that goes beyond lawful, reasonable protest will be “dealt with robustly”.

