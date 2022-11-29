Read full article on original website
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
The Cavaliers’ Newest Star Shines Again
Many fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers were very worried on Sunday night as their team lagged behind Detroit for a long stretch of the game. Was Cleveland really going to lose to the Pistons?. But the fans breathed a sigh of relief as the game came to a close and...
Isaac Okoro back to Cavaliers' bench Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers small forward Isaac Okoro is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okoro started last game and played 32 minutes, but he went 1-of-11 from the field and failed to provide much for the Cavaliers and fantasy owners. Lamar Stevens (illness), Kevin Love (thumb), and Jarrett Allen (back) are all still out, so Okoro should still see a fair amount of minutes off the bench. Mamadi Diakite is replacing Okoro in the starting lineup Wednesday.
LeBron: Media disparity between Jones photo, Irving comments
LeBron James has questions about the disparity of media scrutiny he believes is being applied to a 1957 photo of Jerry Jones and the recent controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Browns waive backup quarterback
Joshua Dobbs served as the backup to Jacoby Brissett for the first 11 games this season
Former Browns’ linebacker returning to Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Tae Davis to the team's practice squad.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers return home after a three-game road tilt and take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-9). The point spread: Cavs by 4. TV: Bally Sports Ohio. · Cleveland Cavaliers’ offense flounders in 100-88...
"It Was A Team Win" | Clarkson And Sexton Spark Utah In Win Over The Clippers
Following their loss on Monday night, Jazz head coach Will Hardy preached about his team’s need to play for 48 minutes. Utah played its most complete game in the past week and a half, taking down the LA Clippers 125-112 on Wednesday night. "A lot of guys participated tonight,”...
Cleveland Cavaliers neutralize Joel Embiid, crush Philadelphia 76ers 113-85
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- About an hour before tipoff, a couple members of the Philadelphia 76ers asked a Cleveland arena worker to grab a ladder and level to check the rim, making sure it wasn’t crooked. The rim was fine. Can’t say the same for Philadelphia. Back home after...
Cedi Osman Makes Cavs History Against 76ers
This was his 544th three-pointer made as a member of the Cavs which means he moves up to eighth place on the team's all-time three-pointers made list. He passes Cleveland legend Danny Ferry who knocked down 543 threes during his time with Cleveland. Ferry played for Cleveland for 10 seasons,...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Raptors
The Wine & Gold round out their three-game trip on Monday night north of the border, looking to sweep the back-to-back and avenge an opening night loss in the process. On Sunday night in Motown, the Cavaliers got back in the win column after having their four-game win streak snapped on Friday night in Milwaukee. Donovan Mitchell led the way offensively while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each doubled-up in the win. Playing without Jarrett Allen, who suffered a hip injury against the Bucks, Cleveland overcame a sluggish shooting night, doing most of their damage at the stripe and blowing things open late with a surge in the final five minutes.
Orlando faces Cleveland on 6-game slide
Orlando Magic (5-17, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (14-8, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to stop its six-game losing streak with a victory against Cleveland. The Cavaliers are 12-4 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with...
NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds and pick – 11/30/2022
The Philadelphia 76ers (12-9) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Cavaliers prediction and pick. Philadelphia has won three consecutive games and sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are 12-8-1...
Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers (12-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mitchell currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 28.9 points per game. The Cavaliers are 11-4 against Eastern Conference...
The Cavaliers Have Good Odds For Wednesday Night
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Fans of both teams will be watching intently because this is a matchup that could be seen again, especially in the postseason. There is a chance that both the Cavs and 76ers will be in...
No. 2 Solon girls basketball puts pressure on No. 3 Magnificat in 63-60 win
SOLON, Ohio — If this is any indication of what’s to come this girls basketball season, then area fans better buckle up, because it’s going to be a wild ride. After trailing by as many as nine points in the third quarter Wednesday, host Solon clamped down on defense and caused some late turnovers to come back and take a 63-60 victory over Magnificat. The Comets, ranked No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25, are now 2-1, while No. 3 Magnificat falls to 3-1.
Cavaliers Big Man Had A Big Night
There was a moment on Sunday night when it seemed like the Cleveland Cavaliers could be taken down by the 5-16 Detroit Pistons. This was possible even though the Pistons were missing some of their biggest stars: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Isaiah Stewart. But the Cavs were able to...
Ja’Marr Chase expects to return from hairline hip fracture against the Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase expects to play this week against the Chiefs. Chase revealed new details about the hairline fracture that’s sidelined him for the entire month of November when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said he didn’t suffer a torn labrum as some early reports about the injury suggested.
Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt head coach, restrained from referees after fiery ejection
Jerry Stackhouse had to be held back and escorted off the floor after he was ejected and irate with refs in Vanderbilt's loss to VCU on Wednesday.
Watch Deshaun Watson practice as Browns prepare for Texans
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns took the field for practice indoors on Wednesday, officially kicking off Deshaun Watson’s return week. The Browns quarterback is officially back from his 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He was reinstated on Monday. Watson has been practicing with the...
