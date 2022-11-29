ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers’ Newest Star Shines Again

Many fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers were very worried on Sunday night as their team lagged behind Detroit for a long stretch of the game. Was Cleveland really going to lose to the Pistons?. But the fans breathed a sigh of relief as the game came to a close and...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Isaac Okoro back to Cavaliers' bench Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward Isaac Okoro is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okoro started last game and played 32 minutes, but he went 1-of-11 from the field and failed to provide much for the Cavaliers and fantasy owners. Lamar Stevens (illness), Kevin Love (thumb), and Jarrett Allen (back) are all still out, so Okoro should still see a fair amount of minutes off the bench. Mamadi Diakite is replacing Okoro in the starting lineup Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cedi Osman Makes Cavs History Against 76ers

This was his 544th three-pointer made as a member of the Cavs which means he moves up to eighth place on the team's all-time three-pointers made list. He passes Cleveland legend Danny Ferry who knocked down 543 threes during his time with Cleveland. Ferry played for Cleveland for 10 seasons,...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Raptors

The Wine & Gold round out their three-game trip on Monday night north of the border, looking to sweep the back-to-back and avenge an opening night loss in the process. On Sunday night in Motown, the Cavaliers got back in the win column after having their four-game win streak snapped on Friday night in Milwaukee. Donovan Mitchell led the way offensively while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each doubled-up in the win. Playing without Jarrett Allen, who suffered a hip injury against the Bucks, Cleveland overcame a sluggish shooting night, doing most of their damage at the stripe and blowing things open late with a surge in the final five minutes.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Orlando faces Cleveland on 6-game slide

Orlando Magic (5-17, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (14-8, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to stop its six-game losing streak with a victory against Cleveland. The Cavaliers are 12-4 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (12-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mitchell currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 28.9 points per game. The Cavaliers are 11-4 against Eastern Conference...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Have Good Odds For Wednesday Night

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Fans of both teams will be watching intently because this is a matchup that could be seen again, especially in the postseason. There is a chance that both the Cavs and 76ers will be in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 2 Solon girls basketball puts pressure on No. 3 Magnificat in 63-60 win

SOLON, Ohio — If this is any indication of what’s to come this girls basketball season, then area fans better buckle up, because it’s going to be a wild ride. After trailing by as many as nine points in the third quarter Wednesday, host Solon clamped down on defense and caused some late turnovers to come back and take a 63-60 victory over Magnificat. The Comets, ranked No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25, are now 2-1, while No. 3 Magnificat falls to 3-1.
SOLON, OH
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Big Man Had A Big Night

There was a moment on Sunday night when it seemed like the Cleveland Cavaliers could be taken down by the 5-16 Detroit Pistons. This was possible even though the Pistons were missing some of their biggest stars: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Isaiah Stewart. But the Cavs were able to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Deshaun Watson practice as Browns prepare for Texans

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns took the field for practice indoors on Wednesday, officially kicking off Deshaun Watson’s return week. The Browns quarterback is officially back from his 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He was reinstated on Monday. Watson has been practicing with the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy