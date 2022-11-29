NORTH JACKSON OH- Last season when these two teams met, it was the Blue Jays of Jackson Milton coming away with the victory against their former head coach Guy Costello and the Leetonia Bears. This year, the Bears were looking to make an upset happen and get their first victory against Jackson Milton since 2015 where they went on to win 60-51. Unfortunately, that would not happen as a quick second quarter ended up being in favor of the Blue Jays, pulling away from the Bears, and winning by the final score of 63 to 31.

LEETONIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO