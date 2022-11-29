ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

MILTON WINS A MONDAY MATCHUP

NORTH JACKSON OH- Last season when these two teams met, it was the Blue Jays of Jackson Milton coming away with the victory against their former head coach Guy Costello and the Leetonia Bears. This year, the Bears were looking to make an upset happen and get their first victory against Jackson Milton since 2015 where they went on to win 60-51. Unfortunately, that would not happen as a quick second quarter ended up being in favor of the Blue Jays, pulling away from the Bears, and winning by the final score of 63 to 31.
NEWTON FALLS SETS THE TONE

MINERAL RIDGE OH- Newton Falls came in to Tuesday night’s game at Mineral Ridge riding high off their first win of the season. They used that momentum to shoot out of a cannon and score the first 14 points of the game. After that, they didn’t feel any pressure the rest of the way to a 75-45 victory.
QUAKERS NAIL DOWN NILES

NILES OH- Both teams suffered from losing seasons last year and were looking to bounce back in 2022, but only one would come out on top on Tuesday. After a close first half which saw the Quakers only leading the Red Dragons by four, the tables would turn in the second half as Salem went on a three point streak winning by the final of 78-64.
A MILESTONE MOMENT TO START THE YEAR

LOWELLVILLE OH- The start of a new season is always exciting. However in Lowellville the adrenaline was pushed to the max as Vinny Ballone went for 1,000 career points. The future Rocket hall of famed needed 14 points coming in to the night to seal the deal. He doubled that goal finishing with 28 in the Rockets 67-45 win over Crestview.
South Range community invited to Raiders championship sendoff

The whole community is being invited to rally support behind the South Range Raiders as the football team prepares to put its undefeated regular season on the line in a Division Five state championship. A community celebration is planned for Thursday, December 1 at the South Range High School Gymnasium....
REBELS EARN DRAMATIC VICTORY AGAINST REIGNING DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview got everyone excited about the season in their opener last week against Beaver Local. Their next game on Monday was a huge test as they welcomed in a reigning district champion in Springfield. It was a back and forth battle but Crestview came out on top in the end 49-46.
OHSAA state football championships: Meet the 4 Northeast Ohio teams who will be competing this weekend in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Kids across Ohio have been dreaming of this moment for their entire lives. Now, for a select few of them, it's finally here. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold its state football championships this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's become a time-honored tradition in Stark County, and as is always the case, 14 teams across seven divisions will compete to be the best in the Buckeye State.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
