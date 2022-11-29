Read full article on original website
2005 State Runner-Up team helping Canfield prepare for championship game
Canfield (13-1) will take on Bloom-Carroll (14-) this Friday at 3 p.m. in Canton
MILTON WINS A MONDAY MATCHUP
NORTH JACKSON OH- Last season when these two teams met, it was the Blue Jays of Jackson Milton coming away with the victory against their former head coach Guy Costello and the Leetonia Bears. This year, the Bears were looking to make an upset happen and get their first victory against Jackson Milton since 2015 where they went on to win 60-51. Unfortunately, that would not happen as a quick second quarter ended up being in favor of the Blue Jays, pulling away from the Bears, and winning by the final score of 63 to 31.
NEWTON FALLS SETS THE TONE
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Newton Falls came in to Tuesday night’s game at Mineral Ridge riding high off their first win of the season. They used that momentum to shoot out of a cannon and score the first 14 points of the game. After that, they didn’t feel any pressure the rest of the way to a 75-45 victory.
Local high schools preparing to send off football teams for State Championship games
Three high schools in the Mahoning Valley have made it to state Championship games, and the community is celebrating by sending these teams off before the big day. South Range High School remains undefeated this season and will be going up against Ironton who's also undefeated. A rally for the...
QUAKERS NAIL DOWN NILES
NILES OH- Both teams suffered from losing seasons last year and were looking to bounce back in 2022, but only one would come out on top on Tuesday. After a close first half which saw the Quakers only leading the Red Dragons by four, the tables would turn in the second half as Salem went on a three point streak winning by the final of 78-64.
A MILESTONE MOMENT TO START THE YEAR
LOWELLVILLE OH- The start of a new season is always exciting. However in Lowellville the adrenaline was pushed to the max as Vinny Ballone went for 1,000 career points. The future Rocket hall of famed needed 14 points coming in to the night to seal the deal. He doubled that goal finishing with 28 in the Rockets 67-45 win over Crestview.
‘Meant more than he’ll know’: South Range inspired by head coach playing in first championship
In his 28th season as South Range head coach Dan Yeagley will coach in his first state championship game on Friday
South Range community invited to Raiders championship sendoff
The whole community is being invited to rally support behind the South Range Raiders as the football team prepares to put its undefeated regular season on the line in a Division Five state championship. A community celebration is planned for Thursday, December 1 at the South Range High School Gymnasium....
REBELS EARN DRAMATIC VICTORY AGAINST REIGNING DISTRICT CHAMPIONS
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview got everyone excited about the season in their opener last week against Beaver Local. Their next game on Monday was a huge test as they welcomed in a reigning district champion in Springfield. It was a back and forth battle but Crestview came out on top in the end 49-46.
Brookfield standout earns Trumbull County Player of the Year
Donovan Pawlowski helped Brookfield to a 10-2 record and a first round playoff win this past season.
OHSAA state football championships: Meet the 4 Northeast Ohio teams who will be competing this weekend in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — Kids across Ohio have been dreaming of this moment for their entire lives. Now, for a select few of them, it's finally here. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold its state football championships this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's become a time-honored tradition in Stark County, and as is always the case, 14 teams across seven divisions will compete to be the best in the Buckeye State.
Canfield event, parade date moved after Cardinals make state championship
A popular tree lighting event is being pulled forward after a local team made the state championship.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Columbiana Co. in top 10 counties for deer harvested on opening day
Ohio gun deer hunting season is only in its second day but hunters are already taking advantage of the time. Hunters across Ohio checked a total of 17,193 deer on opening day. That seems like a pretty big number but it's actually down more than 4,000 compared to last year when hunters checked 21,754.
Downtown restaurant kicks off holiday season with transformation
The Federal in downtown Youngstown has undergone a transformation for the holiday.
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
Power restored for most, 2,500+ outages reported in rain, high wind speeds
Over 2,500 people are without power throughout the Valley in the midst of bad weather Wednesday morning.
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — With strong winds making their way through the region on Wednesday, the conditions have left hoards of Northeast Ohio residents in the dark. As of 4:15 p.m., FirstEnergy reports roughly 7,000 people in the area are currently without power. Most of those outages are concentrated in Geauga County (4,525)
Video shows wild chase and K-9 tracking in Struthers
Struthers police were pulled into a wild chase on Sunday.
Roads shut down for Salem Christmas parade
This will be to allow residents the ability to gather and enjoy the parade safely and ensure the safe passage of parade participants.
