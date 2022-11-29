Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Firefighters at scene of fully-involved barn fire in Oak Run
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 29, 8:17 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County say their firefighters continue to work on a fully-involved 2,000 sq. foot barn fire in the Oak Run area. Officials said the barn fire is located off Big Springs Road and Arrow Point Drive....
Man arrested for lighting fires inside recovery center in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Prevention Bureau arrested a 30-year-old man on Tuesday after he reportedly set fire to a wall inside a recovery center in town—more than once. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) said their firefighters were dispatched to the Empire Recovery Center on...
Late-night fire damages business in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - Red Bluff Fire Department put out a fire that damaged a business. The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street. A witness reported seeing flames on top of the Launderland Laundromat building. The Red Bluff...
Man arrested on 2 counts of arson in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested in Redding for two counts of arson after firefighters responded to reports of smoke at the Empire Recovery Center twice within a week. Firefighters responded to the center on Nov. 22 and again on Monday for reports that people could smell smoke. When...
Firefighters making good progress on vegetation fire near Montgomery Creek
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:47 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire in Shasta County Monday afternoon. CAL FIRE Shasta Unit said the fire is burning in the area of Webster Way and Highway 299, near Montgomery Creek. At about 3:45 p.m., CAL FIRE said the...
Traffic Alert: All vehicles being screened for chains at Fawndale
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 30, 8:02 AM:. Caltrans District 2 announced this morning that Northbound I-5 is closed to all big rigs and vehicles with trailers at Fawndale due to weather conditions. BREAKING, NOV. 30, 9:15 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials announced all vehicles are being screened...
City of Chico resumes homeless camp enforcement
CHICO, Calif. - After nearly a month, the City of Chico moved more homeless people off of the streets and into shelter. Chico’s Public Works crews cleared 31 homeless people who were staying at the “Triangle” on Pine and Cypress, near the Little Chico Creek near Highway 99 and the south side of the creek near the Boucher St. Bridge.
CAL FIRE reminds public of proper burn pile procedures
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — On Monday, two separate uncontrolled burn piles in the Northstate brought an important reminder that wildfires remain a possibility, even this last in the year. Fires ignited in both Montgomery Creek in Shasta County and just north of Corning, in Tehama County; CAL FIRE says the...
BREAKING: Officers respond to semi truck crash north of Red Bluff
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 29, 8:45 PM:. Dispatchers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area confirmed officers are currently at the scene of a reported semi-truck crash north of Red Bluff; near Hooker. Officials said they received word of the single-vehicle crash just after...
1 dead after collision with deer in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after a collision with a deer near Igo Tuesday afternoon, according to the Redding CHP. The CHP said it received a report at about 2:09 p.m. that a person riding a motorcycle collided with a deer on Clear Creek Road, east of Cloverdale Road.
Police chase ends with a truck crashing into a fence, driver arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police arrested a man who had several outstanding warrants after a pursuit ended with the driver crashing into a fence early Wednesday morning. Chico Police told Action News Now that the first officer tried pulling over the driver, Ryan Rash, near East 20th Street and Highway 99 around 12:30 a.m.
CHP responds to big rig crash near Hooker
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP is responding to a big rig crash north of Red Bluff, off Interstate 5 and Hooker Creek Road, CHP officials say. Officials say one party was transported to a hospital. Additionally, a crew is working on moving the truck. The crash is under investigation. This...
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico
-- CHICO, Calif. 3:21 P.M. UPDATE - The lockdowns at Chico High, Citrus Elementary, Chico Junior High and Emma Wilson were lifted at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday as police investigate a possible assault on an officer. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey told Action News Now at the scene that...
Medford man dies in Tehama County car crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) says a Medford man died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Tehama County, California. According to officials, 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford was driving on Interstate 5 when he stopped on the shoulder of the road. Mitchell...
Chico celebrates 44th Community Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday
REDDING, Calif. — The Community Christmas Tree Lighting will return to the Chico City Plaza for its forty-fourth year on Fri., Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. Sponsored by Explore Butte County, the annual tree lighting will have an introduction by Mayor Andrew Coolidge, caroling by Sounds of the Valley Chorus and a visit from Santa—brought to the plaza on Robert & Marie Fickert’s 1948 La France Antique Fire Engine.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in the Igo area on Tuesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist and deer sustained fatal injuries following a crash in the Igo area on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said a motorcyclist was driving east on Clear Creek Road, just east of Cloverdale Road, when he came around a curve and was confronted by a deer in the roadway.
Power Outage: Over 300 PG&E customers without power near Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 30, 9:20 PM:. Over 300 PG&E customers are currently without power north of Red Bluff, according to the company's Outage Map. Approximately 347 customers are without power near Bend Ferry Road, China Rapids Drive, and roads in between. The power outage began just...
Package thief caught on camera; Shasta County deputies warn locals of holiday thefts
REDDING, Calif. — The local Sheriff's office is warning residents about package thieves after a recent Sunday-morning theft was caught on camera outside of a home in Shasta Lake. A video posted to Shasta County Sheriff's Office's (SCSO) social media shows the theft at around 8 a.m. on Sunday...
Tehama County working to enhance disaster preparedness
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Tehama County has turned to a Chico-based transportation firm to enhance their emergency readiness from the perspective of logistics. During Tuesday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Green DOT Transportation Solutions gave an informational presentation on their work to better prepare the county for natural disasters and any subsequent evacuations. The project remains in the early phases, but a multi-faceted plan is already in place.
Chico police identify Sunday night shooting victim
CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) have confirmed the identity of the man shot and killed in Chico on Sunday. According to officials, the victim has been positively identified as 26-year-old Trey Roy Early Howell-Shepard. The incident occurred on Nov. 27 at around 5:25 p.m....
