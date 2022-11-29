ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

FOUND! Aspiring NJ Cannabis Company Co-Founder, 36, Had Been Reported Missing From Paramus

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

UPDATE: The self-described co-founder and owner of a fledgling Hackensack cannabis company has been found, Paramus police announced.

Darryl Impalli, 36, is safe and sound, they said without explanation Tuesday morning, Nov. 29. He'd been reported missing the night before.

Impalli recently wrote on a LinkedIn profile that his company, High Grass LLC, aimed to "change the game in retail cannabis operations by building a business focused on compliance, safety, diversity, and inclusivity."

Impalli said he established High Grass this past April to provide CBD, hemp and "soon to be" cannabis delivery.

"I have only been around a short time thus far," he wrote two months ago. "But what is truly clear is how helpful, transparent, and giving with information everyone in this cannabis industry I have come across so far has been.

"It’s real people getting ahead while helping others real people get ahead. It’s a true culture and community and there is no other industry like it," Impalli added. "Thank you so much again to everyone and I look forward to the struggle because the end goal is well worth it."

Darryl Impalli's LinkedIn page

Darryl Impalli (LinkedIn)

Comments / 20

Gloria Vargas
5d ago

Why is his criminal record relevant to his disappearance? Why not use that space to wish him a safe return home instead or provide what clothing he was wearing when last seen. We have to make sure everyone knows he’s a criminal first and his safety is irrelevant, right?

Reply(8)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

2 Stamford 25-Year-Olds Killed In Hit-Run, Police Say

Two 25-year-old Fairfield County residents were killed in a crosswalk by an alleged hit-and-run driver. The incident took place in Stamford around 2 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street. The initial investigation revealed that two pedestrians, both 25-year-old Stamford residents, who were believed...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

New Carmel K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash

A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash. In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on June 7, 2018, according to police.
CARMEL, IN
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
417K+
Followers
61K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy