The 2023 Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook Forum, which has the theme “Climate Smart Dairy in Wisconsin,” is set for Tuesday, Jan. 24 on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The in-person event runs from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in Varsity Hall in Union South, located at 1308 West Dayton Street, Madison. A reception will be held following the forum.

