FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
Power restored in South Austin after mass outage
AUSTIN, Texas — All 18,000 outages throughout South Austin have been restored Wednesday morning. As of 11:06 a.m., Austin Energy reported that almost all of the power outages through West and Central Austin have been restored. Only 82 power outages remained. All power outages within Austin ISD and their...
San Angelo LIVE!
TxDOT: $29 Billion Texas Clear Lanes Project Aims to Relieve Traffic Congestion Statewide
AUSTIN – COVID-19’s effects on Texas traffic levels lingered throughout 2021, with delays on the state’s most congested roadways growing but still below pre-pandemic gridlock conditions, according to a new study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI). The review of the state’s most crowded street...
Why a possible railroad strike has Central Texas truckers worried
The Texas Trucking Association said a stop in rail services would immediately mean supply shortages and higher prices for things like food or chemicals for wastewater treatment.
fox7austin.com
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
dailytrib.com
Malfunctioning heater sparks fire at Burnet school; no injuries
Classes were canceled at R.J. Richey Elementary School in Burnet on Tuesday, Nov. 29, due to an early morning fire in the school’s gymnasium. Believed to be caused by a malfunctioning heater unit in gym’s office, the blaze was quickly contained, Burnet Fire Marshal John Paul Erskine told DailyTrib.com.
Leander grocery store fire leads to $350K in damage
LEANDER, Texas — A fire at a Leander grocery store on Sunday resulted in $350,000 worth of damage. On Nov. 27, at 5:30 a.m., the Leander Fire Department (LFD) received a call stating that a fire had started in a commercial building located at 307 South US 183 in Leander.
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
austinmonitor.com
Fill out the composting survey
It may not seem like it, but composting is an important topic. It’s relatively simple for individuals to do, but rather complicated for the city to manage. That’s why Austin Resource Recovery is hoping to collect as much feedback as possible from residents who live in multifamily complexes like apartments and condos. Surely you have some thoughts and feelings about composting? If so, complete the composting survey by Nov. 30.
Jarrell community upset after historic 1916 building demolished
Renovation and preservation of the building was approved by voters in a May 2021 bond election, but now that the building is gone, some said they would have voted differently if they knew demolition was a possibility.
I-35 lanes reopen in Buda after FedEx truck crash
Interstate 35 northbound is limited to two lanes near Robert S Light Boulevard in Buda after a crash involving a FedEx truck.
kadn.com
A supertall skyscraper is coming to Austin, Texas
There's a well-known saying that everything is bigger in Texas. But so far, that hasn't been the case for the state capital's skyline. That could change soon, said Brad Wilkins of architecture firm HKS, during an interview with CNN. Wilkins has worked on some of the world's tallest buildings —...
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
Study: This Texas city is one of the best cities for singles in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hard to be single as an adult. The only people you really interact with are your coworkers and meeting new people in public can be intimidating. Luckily, dating in some cities is easier than others including one city in Texas. A new report from...
VIDEO: Hectic scene following deadly pursuit of stolen vehicle in Round Rock
The driver, later revealed to be Angela Nuckols, 58, from Pflugerville, was driving a stolen Nissan, officials said. A DPS trooper found the vehicle and began pursuing it shortly after, according to a statement released to KXAN from DPS.
Search warrants reveal disturbing details in search for missing Domain resident
AUSTIN, Texas — Search warrants for the apartment of a missing Domain resident have revealed disturbing details in the search for 34-year-old Justin Haden. Haden was reported missing in early November. He was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. According the warrants, investigators believe Haden may...
Person shot at Givens Park “innocent bystander,” officer tweets
One person was injured after a shooting in east Austin's Givens Park Tuesday afternoon.
Manor ISD investigating teacher’s now-deleted tweets
The Manor Independent School District said it's investigating tweets from one of its teachers.
fox7austin.com
Austin attorney caught on camera trying to kill his ex-girlfriend, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - Police say an Austin attorney was caught on camera pulling out a gun and trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend while she was at work on Saturday, Nov. 26. "It's an attempt to regain control when a victim is trying to leave," said Nikhita Ved, vice president of community services at The SAFE Alliance.
