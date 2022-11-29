ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Power restored in South Austin after mass outage

AUSTIN, Texas — All 18,000 outages throughout South Austin have been restored Wednesday morning. As of 11:06 a.m., Austin Energy reported that almost all of the power outages through West and Central Austin have been restored. Only 82 power outages remained. All power outages within Austin ISD and their...
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
dailytrib.com

Malfunctioning heater sparks fire at Burnet school; no injuries

Classes were canceled at R.J. Richey Elementary School in Burnet on Tuesday, Nov. 29, due to an early morning fire in the school’s gymnasium. Believed to be caused by a malfunctioning heater unit in gym’s office, the blaze was quickly contained, Burnet Fire Marshal John Paul Erskine told DailyTrib.com.
KVUE

Leander grocery store fire leads to $350K in damage

LEANDER, Texas — A fire at a Leander grocery store on Sunday resulted in $350,000 worth of damage. On Nov. 27, at 5:30 a.m., the Leander Fire Department (LFD) received a call stating that a fire had started in a commercial building located at 307 South US 183 in Leander.
austinmonitor.com

Fill out the composting survey

It may not seem like it, but composting is an important topic. It’s relatively simple for individuals to do, but rather complicated for the city to manage. That’s why Austin Resource Recovery is hoping to collect as much feedback as possible from residents who live in multifamily complexes like apartments and condos. Surely you have some thoughts and feelings about composting? If so, complete the composting survey by Nov. 30.
kadn.com

A supertall skyscraper is coming to Austin, Texas

There's a well-known saying that everything is bigger in Texas. But so far, that hasn't been the case for the state capital's skyline. That could change soon, said Brad Wilkins of architecture firm HKS, during an interview with CNN. Wilkins has worked on some of the world's tallest buildings —...
fox7austin.com

Austin attorney caught on camera trying to kill his ex-girlfriend, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - Police say an Austin attorney was caught on camera pulling out a gun and trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend while she was at work on Saturday, Nov. 26. "It's an attempt to regain control when a victim is trying to leave," said Nikhita Ved, vice president of community services at The SAFE Alliance.
