Ceeze Nutx
4d ago
Condolences. I have no issues with the homeless, but the mentally ill and violent ones need to be in a state hospital.
citrusheightssentinel.com
Citrus Heights man ID’d as victim in fatal Land Park shooting
Sentinel staff report– — A 37-year-old man who was killed in a shooting near Sacramento City College the day after Thanksgiving has been identified by the coroner’s office. The Nov. 25 shooting left Joshua Benjamin Gunderson with a fatal gunshot wound after police said he was shot...
Stockton Police: Man found dead in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. — Officials with the Stockton Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead in a local river Saturday morning. The man was found dead in the Calaveras River near Alvarado and Beeler Streets around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officials told ABC10. Police are classifying the death as suspicious, describing the body found as that of an Asian man, possibly in his 30s.
Stockton police investigating after woman assaulted, shot to death under bridge
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating the death of a woman who was found injured under a bridge in Stockton, Saturday. A citizen located and called police about an injured 43-year-old woman in the area of American Street underneath Highway 4 just before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department.
Rancho Cordova man slashed with machete dies shortly after suspected attacker appeared in court
RANCHO CORDOVA — The man who was brutally attacked by a machete-wielding suspect Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect in the attack, 42-year-old James Hall, appeared in court Friday on attempted murder charges. At the hearing, Hall was assigned a public defender. His next hearing, a formal arraignment, was scheduled for December 15. CBS13 is reaching out to the Sacramento County D.A.'s office to see if Hall's charges will be upgraded to murder.The victim's family identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall of Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Hall confessed to attacking Fairall as Fairall was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. Hall, who is experiencing homelessness, left the scene of the attack but was later arrested Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento. They say he confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Fairall was declared brain-dead shortly after he was attacked, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, he was taken off of life support.
KCRA.com
First responders found man dead in Stockton river, police say
First responders discovered a man dead in the Calaveras River on Saturday morning in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said a man was found in the river near Alvarado and Beeler streets at around 9:27 a.m. An autopsy needs to be conducted in order for a cause of death to be established, but officials described it as a "suspicious death."
Suspect in fatal machete attack in Rancho Cordova has lengthy criminal history
Court records reveal that James Hall, the man accused of killing Rancho Cordova man Timothy Fairall earlier this week with a machete, has a lengthy criminal past. On Monday night, Hall allegedly used a machete to cut Fairall on his head and face while Fairall was riding his eBike. Fairall was placed on life support shortly after the attack and then pronounced dead on Friday. Hall has a series of weapons charges dating back a decade in Sacramento, but his criminal history dates back even longer elsewhere. Court records indicate that in 2001, he was convicted of felony vehicle theft in...
KCRA.com
Rancho Cordova man dies days after machete attack, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 60-year-old Rancho Cordova man who was hit in the head with a machete earlier this week has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The victim, a longtime resident in the area, was riding his electric bicycle Monday evening when a man...
citrusheightssentinel.com
Helicopter assists in arrest after driver flees Citrus Heights traffic stop
By Mike Hazlip— A Friday-night police pursuit on Greenback Lane began after a driver fled from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a pickup truck and trailer. Police Sgt. Anthony Boehle told The Sentinel the suspect traveled westbound along Greenback before turning onto Park Oaks Drive. Officers lost the driver for a short time, Boehle said, before the vehicle was spotted just outside Citrus Heights near Park Oaks Drive and Coyle Avenue.
2news.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle in Placer County
A man from northern California was arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle in unincorporated Lincoln. During a traffic stop, a Placer County Sheriff's Office Deputy noticed the ignition of the vehicle was punched, possibly indicating the vehicle had been stolen. Upon further investigation, the deputy discovered...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian has major injuries after a vehicle collision on Saturday in Sacramento, according to authorities. Find Saturday's top stories in the video player above. The collision happened on Rio Linda Boulevard between Eleanor Avenue and Lampasas Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said. The roads in...
Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
KCRA.com
'Came out of nowhere': Neighbors stunned by Rancho Cordova machete attack on bicyclist, relieved suspect arrested
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Calling it an ambushattack on a man riding an electric bike in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of James Hall, 42. They said deputies with the gang suppression unit picked up Hall without incident at Shasta Community Park in South...
KCRA.com
'Someone knows something': Sacramento family in mourning after 20-year-old dies of fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento family is now mourning the loss of their daughter after an accidental fentanyl poisoning. "I'm just sitting here thinking 'not my child, this is my child we’re having these services and candlelights for.' It just hurts a lot," Owen Newman Jr. said. Twenty-year-old...
Sacramento man sentenced 7 years for selling Fentanyl, murder charge legal advisement added
ROSEVILLE — A judge sentenced a Sacramento man to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl with legal advisement for murder attached.According to the Placer Country District Attorney's Office, on Jun. 24, the Lincoln Police Department made contact with 34-year-old Travis Richardson, who the officer knew from previous interactions. As the officer exited the vehicle, Richardson threw multiple plastic baggies filled with a "chalk-like" substance into nearby bushes. The bags contained more than 40 grams of fentanyl, which the District Attorney's office says equates to roughly 20,000 lethal doses.Police also found a digital scale and over $1,900 cash in Richardson's...
Pedestrian on mobility scooter killed in crash in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. for an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on a mobility scooter. Police said the driver was in their mid 60s and stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation. It's unclear how the crash happened.
Suspect in 4 Sacramento County pipe bomb bank robberies arrested
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a series of bank robberies in Sacramento County was arrested Monday, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to the police department, John Dean Shultz, 32, was the suspect in the investigation into four bank robberies that took place between Auburn and Citrus Heights. Police said Schultz […]
KCRA.com
Stockton street vendor robbed at gunpoint, deputies looking for suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton street vendor is speaking out after she says she was robbed at gunpoint last week. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the armed robbery that happened two days before Thanksgiving on east Alpine Avenue and north Wilson Way in Stockton. The victim...
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl, advised of possible murder charges if future sales result in death
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to time in prison in Placer County on Wednesday after being found with 40 grams of fentanyl in Lincoln on June 24, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Travis Richardson, 34, was on probation when a Lincoln Police Officer, who was familiar with Richardson, […]
CHP deactivates silver alert for San Joaquin, Los Angeles Counties
STOCKTON, Calif. — The silver alert has been deactivated and Warren Brown was found. Original story: The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for San Joaquin and Los Angeles Counties in their search for an at-risk, missing 66-year-old man. Authorities are looking for Warren Brown, 66, who...
