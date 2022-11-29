ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceeze Nutx
4d ago

Condolences. I have no issues with the homeless, but the mentally ill and violent ones need to be in a state hospital.

7
 

citrusheightssentinel.com

Citrus Heights man ID’d as victim in fatal Land Park shooting

Sentinel staff report– — A 37-year-old man who was killed in a shooting near Sacramento City College the day after Thanksgiving has been identified by the coroner’s office. The Nov. 25 shooting left Joshua Benjamin Gunderson with a fatal gunshot wound after police said he was shot...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton Police: Man found dead in Calaveras River

STOCKTON, Calif. — Officials with the Stockton Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead in a local river Saturday morning. The man was found dead in the Calaveras River near Alvarado and Beeler Streets around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officials told ABC10. Police are classifying the death as suspicious, describing the body found as that of an Asian man, possibly in his 30s.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rancho Cordova man slashed with machete dies shortly after suspected attacker appeared in court

RANCHO CORDOVA —  The man who was brutally attacked by a machete-wielding suspect Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect in the attack, 42-year-old James Hall, appeared in court Friday on attempted murder charges. At the hearing, Hall was assigned a public defender. His next hearing, a formal arraignment, was scheduled for December 15.  CBS13 is reaching out to the Sacramento County D.A.'s office to see if Hall's charges will be upgraded to murder.The victim's family identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall of Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Hall confessed to attacking Fairall as Fairall was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. Hall, who is experiencing homelessness, left the scene of the attack but was later arrested Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento. They say he confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Fairall was declared brain-dead shortly after he was attacked, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, he was taken off of life support.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

First responders found man dead in Stockton river, police say

First responders discovered a man dead in the Calaveras River on Saturday morning in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said a man was found in the river near Alvarado and Beeler streets at around 9:27 a.m. An autopsy needs to be conducted in order for a cause of death to be established, but officials described it as a "suspicious death."
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect in fatal machete attack in Rancho Cordova has lengthy criminal history

Court records reveal that James Hall, the man accused of killing Rancho Cordova man Timothy Fairall earlier this week with a machete, has a lengthy criminal past. On Monday night, Hall allegedly used a machete to cut Fairall on his head and face while Fairall was riding his eBike. Fairall was placed on life support shortly after the attack and then pronounced dead on Friday. Hall has a series of weapons charges dating back a decade in Sacramento, but his criminal history dates back even longer elsewhere. Court records indicate that in 2001, he was convicted of felony vehicle theft in...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
citrusheightssentinel.com

Helicopter assists in arrest after driver flees Citrus Heights traffic stop

By Mike Hazlip— A Friday-night police pursuit on Greenback Lane began after a driver fled from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a pickup truck and trailer. Police Sgt. Anthony Boehle told The Sentinel the suspect traveled westbound along Greenback before turning onto Park Oaks Drive. Officers lost the driver for a short time, Boehle said, before the vehicle was spotted just outside Citrus Heights near Park Oaks Drive and Coyle Avenue.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
2news.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle in Placer County

A man from northern California was arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle in unincorporated Lincoln. During a traffic stop, a Placer County Sheriff's Office Deputy noticed the ignition of the vehicle was punched, possibly indicating the vehicle had been stolen. Upon further investigation, the deputy discovered...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
FOX40

Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man sentenced 7 years for selling Fentanyl, murder charge legal advisement added

ROSEVILLE — A judge sentenced a Sacramento man to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl with legal advisement for murder attached.According to the Placer Country District Attorney's Office, on Jun. 24, the Lincoln Police Department made contact with 34-year-old Travis Richardson, who the officer knew from previous interactions. As the officer exited the vehicle, Richardson threw multiple plastic baggies filled with a "chalk-like" substance into nearby bushes. The bags contained more than 40 grams of fentanyl, which the District Attorney's office says equates to roughly 20,000 lethal doses.Police also found a digital scale and over $1,900 cash in Richardson's...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian on mobility scooter killed in crash in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. for an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on a mobility scooter. Police said the driver was in their mid 60s and stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation. It's unclear how the crash happened.
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Suspect in 4 Sacramento County pipe bomb bank robberies arrested

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a series of bank robberies in Sacramento County was arrested Monday, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to the police department, John Dean Shultz, 32, was the suspect in the investigation into four bank robberies that took place between Auburn and Citrus Heights. Police said Schultz […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton street vendor robbed at gunpoint, deputies looking for suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton street vendor is speaking out after she says she was robbed at gunpoint last week. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the armed robbery that happened two days before Thanksgiving on east Alpine Avenue and north Wilson Way in Stockton. The victim...
STOCKTON, CA

