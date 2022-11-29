ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas Aces reveal 2023 WNBA schedule

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The champion Las Vegas Aces are getting ready to take the court for their 2023 season. The Aces will start up their upcoming season with two road games. The first game of the season will take place against Seattle on May 20th. The team's first...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

BET Soul Train awards takeover Orleans Arena

Las Vegas (KSNV) — BET aired the Soul Train Awards, which took place right here in Las Vegas at The Orleans Arena. Comedian-actor Deon Cole hosted this year's event, with performances from Flo, Ari Lennox, and 'Q.'. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Indiana coach says Las Vegas tourney set...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas breaks record for average daily room rate in October

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas shattered the record for the average daily room rate at its hotels last month amid several high-profile events, according to tourism officials. The rate in October was nearly $210, up more than 20% year-over-year and up more than 50% compared to the pre-pandemic October 2019, per new figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Marcus Arroyo out as UNLV football head coach

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Marcus Arroyo is officially out as UNLV football's head coach. Reports were confirmed during a press conference held with UNLV Athletics Director Erik Harper Monday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | PHOTOS: UNLV takes on Nevada during 2022 Fremont Cannon rivalry game. He was 7-23...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV professor, film star Clarence Gilyard dies at 66

Las Vegas (KSNV) — UNLV's fine arts department is sharing some sad news. Film and theater professor Clarence Gilyard passed away at the age of 66. If he looks familiar, that's because he had a career in film, television, and theater that lasted more than 30 years. He also...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Neon Feast's Al Mancini talks new Gordon Ramsay restaurant, rodeo specials

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From new restaurant openings to pop-ups and specials, Neon Feast has you covered. Founder and creator Al Mancini joined us to talk about Gordon Ramsay's new Las Vegas restaurant, the winter pop-up at Green Valley Ranch Resort and some of the specials you can find around town during NFR.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New Sandbox VR coming to Las Vegas Strip in spring 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Miracle Mile Shops announced that Sandbox VR is opening its second location on the Strip at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino in spring 2023. "Opening our second Sandbox VR in Las Vegas is incredible," Steve Zhao, CEO of Sandbox VR, said. "Visitors and locals alike look for the highest quality entertainment experiences in the Entertainment Capital of the World. We're proud of the success of the brand in the city and are thrilled to be expanding with this new location at Miracle Mile Shops."
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Crash on US-95 south and Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash is causing a traffic delay on US-95 southbound at Rancho Drive. Currently, two right lanes are blocked, with stop-and-go traffic back to Jones Boulevard. At this time, authorities have not released any information on the crash. Check back for updates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Enchant Christmas returns to the Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Enchant has returned to the Las Vegas Ballpark this holiday season with an amazing light display and an ice rink for the family to enjoy. Our Kyle Wilcox takes us inside for a behind-the-scenes look at the attraction's second year. Check out the video above...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Resorts World will become 'Hotel EDC' for 2023 Electric Daisy Carnival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Insomniac has announced details for a brand-new, hotel experience Electric Daisy Carnival, which returns to Las Vegas in 2023. Hotel EDC, presented by Vibee, prominently features a range of unique fan experiences, entertainment, and epic perks for festival Headliners to enjoy for three nights and four days, May 19-22, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Fashion Council presents Little Black Dress 2022

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The goal is to diversify and expand the Las Vegas economy through the efforts of the fashion industry. The Las Vegas Fashion Council has a big event coming up. Joining us now with more is Carrie Carter Cooper to talk more about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, Green Valley in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities have one person in custody after a barricade situation at a home in Henderson Wednesday morning. Multiple police officers, including at least two armored vehicles, could be seen outside a corner house near Warm Springs Road and Green Valley Parkway. Henderson Police say they...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

2 injured in house fire near Eastern, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire broke out in the east Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a fire on Hoyt Avenue, near Eastern and Sahara avenues, around 1:45 a.m., a city spokesperson said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas airport hosts Christmas tree lighting ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is getting into the holiday spirit. The airport hosted a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, its first since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program featured the Doris French Elementary School choir performing a selection of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Crime spikes Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was on Thanksgiving Day that bullets went flying outside a Jack-in-the-Box drive-thru on Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig when two men started to fight, and the other pulled a gun and fired. Las Vegas Metropolitan Department Police said one man died while two others...
LAS VEGAS, NV

