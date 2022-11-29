LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Miracle Mile Shops announced that Sandbox VR is opening its second location on the Strip at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino in spring 2023. "Opening our second Sandbox VR in Las Vegas is incredible," Steve Zhao, CEO of Sandbox VR, said. "Visitors and locals alike look for the highest quality entertainment experiences in the Entertainment Capital of the World. We're proud of the success of the brand in the city and are thrilled to be expanding with this new location at Miracle Mile Shops."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO