NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
Benzinga
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
tipranks.com
Wall Street Loves These 4 “Strong Buy” Stocks Right Now
With another month left for the tumultuous year of 2022 to end, it’s a good time to prepare to make the most out of 2023 with Wall Street’s highest-rated stocks. Recently, Merck (NYSE:MRK), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM) have been rated favorably by Wall Street analysts.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
tipranks.com
Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: “We remain...
Motley Fool
1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss
Brookfield Asset Management plans to complete a unique 1-for-4 stock split next month. It's splitting off a quarter of its asset management business and sending it to shareholders. Those shares will offer a higher dividend yield that should grow at a double-digit rate in the future. You’re reading a free...
9 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now
A roller-coaster year has sent a lot of deserving names into bargain territory. Here are nine value stocks for investors to consider as we head into 2023.
1 Super Stock With 113% Upside, According to Wall Street
Atlassian continues hiring new employees while many tech sector peers are slashing costs. The company's cloud sales continue to soar, with a long runway for growth ahead. One Wall Street investment bank predicts significant upside in Atlassian stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
2 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be the Best Bargains of 2023
Cresco Labs with Columbia Care could be a dominant force in the cannabis industry in just a few years. Investors shouldn't overlook Ascend Wellness' modest size as the company has staked out some attractive locations that could generate strong growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Two historically high-growth stocks are cheaper than ever and ripe for the picking, while another longtime winner is expensive and entirely avoidable.
This Dividend Aristocrat With A 7% Yield Is A Real Buy Low Opportunity
VF Corporation (VFC) is down 60% year-to-date thanks to a confluence of factors - global growth challenges, a tough retail environment and consumer discretionary stocks, in general, being out of favor. That's created a potential bargain, however, for dividend income investors. The yield is all the way up to 7%...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Dow Jones Likely to Continue Outperforming; Here Are 3 Dow Stocks That Analysts Like
Of the 3 major indexes, the Dow Jones has suffered the least in 2022’s bear, showing year-to-date losses of 7% against the S&P 500’s 17% drop and the NASDAQ’s far more extreme 29% decline. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes that a...
Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2023
Begin 2023 with a portfolio that pays you while you celebrate the new year.
Zacks.com
Buy 3 Top-Rated Momentum Stocks Using Driehaus Strategy
SNEX - Free Report) , DCP Midstream Partners (. ULH - Free Report) have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy. Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) took into account the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Treasury Yields Rise
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.16% and 0.73%, respectively. On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat on the day. The technology sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.96%. Conversely, the real...
tipranks.com
MRNA, BIIB, or IQV: Which Biotech Stock Earns the Street’s “Strong Buy” Rating?
Biotech stocks can offer high returns, although they can be risky, mainly early-stage biotech companies. We will discuss Wall Street’s ratings for three biotech stocks and their growth potential. The COVID-19 pandemic has made governments across the world realize the importance of healthcare and the need to develop treatments...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Both of these growth stocks show strong increases in revenue and earnings per share. Planet Fitness relies on its Judgement Free Zone to assure a supportive environment. Lululemon builds rapport with local gyms and community leaders to promote its lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
