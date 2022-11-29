Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow Occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches possible. * WHERE...The Shasta Valley from Gazelle south and elevations above 3000 feet in central Siskiyou County. This includes Interstate 5 near Weed and Gazelle and highway 97 east of Weed. * WHEN...Through 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Blowing snow may reduce significantly reduce visibility and create near white out conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected late this evening into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO