Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon CST today. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Freeze Warning issued for North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains and North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations less than half an inch. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Tornado Warning issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sumter A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTY At 853 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tishabee, or 7 miles northwest of Demopolis, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Belmont and McDowell. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 14 and 138 impacted.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:26:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow and strong mountain-top winds.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above 6000 feet...and over a foot above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. This includes Whitney Portal and Aspendell. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to slippery or snow packed roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall combined with gusty winds may reduce visibility, creating difficult travel conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis AREAS OF BLACK ICE THIS MORNING Roads have become icy this morning as temperatures fall. Stay alert and watch for black ice on road surfaces.
Winter Storm Watch issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity, Central Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Olympics; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Santa Clara Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Santa Clara Hills FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 26 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Eastern Santa Clara Hills. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow Occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches possible. * WHERE...The Shasta Valley from Gazelle south and elevations above 3000 feet in central Siskiyou County. This includes Interstate 5 near Weed and Gazelle and highway 97 east of Weed. * WHEN...Through 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Blowing snow may reduce significantly reduce visibility and create near white out conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected late this evening into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:24:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches, with up to 18 inches above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, with wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on US Highway 2 over Marias Pass. The hazardous conditions could impact peak travel times through Friday morning. Wind chills may cause frost bite to exposed skin in 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches, mainly in the highest elevations of the NW corner. Elsewhere, a dusting of snow or up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Northeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lafayette, Panola, Yalobusha by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 10:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lafayette; Panola; Yalobusha THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE NORTHERN YALOBUSHA AND SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM CST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
High Wind Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should be prepared for strong wind. Slow down in areas of high wind. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts of 65 to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East, including South Pass and Red Canyon. * WHEN...From 8 AM MST Today until 6 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for light or high profile vehicles from Red Canyon to over South Pass. Dangerous crosswinds are expected.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Lost River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by heading to 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Lost River Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches, except 8 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for White Mountains of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: White Mountains of Inyo County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become difficult due to slippery or snow packed roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will likely impact travel through Westgard Pass at times this afternoon and evening.
