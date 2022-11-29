ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khamari Anderson, Ayden Greene, Duclona decommit from UC; Hardaway, Bermudez enter portal

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
Tight end Khamari Anderson, defensive back Jonas Duclona and wide receiver Ayden Greene have joined the list of players announcing they're decommitting from the Cincinnati Bearcats after Luke Fickell was introduced as the Wisconsin Badgers' new head coach.

Anderson, a Cass Technical (Michigan) star, was ranked 14th nationally among Class of 2023 tight ends by Rivals.com. He had offers from Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Pitt, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Liberty, Marshall, Purdue, Toledo, USC, Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Duclona, from Naples (Florida), had met with Kerry Coombs - named the Bearcats' interim head coach - during his UC visit. He had offers from Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Wisconsin and others.

Greene, who had 66 catches for 1,127 yards with 19 touchdowns as a senior for Powell (Tennessee) High School, has offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech and has visited Tennessee and Arkansas.

The Enquirer's Keith Jenkins reported earlier that four-star cornerback Amare Snowden announced his decommitment Monday, and four-star linebacker Trevor Carter announced Sunday that he was still committed to the Bearcats but said his recruitment is "100% open." Lineman Josh Gregory also announced that he remains committed to UC but reopened his recruitment.

More from Jenkins via Twitter:

Winton Woods High School defensive back Cam Calhoun decommitted earlier this month from UC and announced his commitment last weekend to the Michigan Wolverines.

In addition, freshmen defensive back Jonquis "JQ" Hardaway and wide receiver Jojo Bermudez announced via Twitter that they've entered the transfer portal.

