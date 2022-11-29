Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco couple transform liquor store into a community art studio
SAN FRANCISCO - A couple in San Francisco said they're doing something to help improve their neighborhood. They've turned a former liquor store into a working studio, art gallery and community gathering spot. The couple said it's more than a business. They're already offering services and hosted a neighborhood meeting.
mercisf.com
Holiday Showtime! Lights in the San Francisco Bay Area
It is now Holiday showtime: lights by the thousand, animated projections, and Christmas tree illuminations. Once again this year, the San Francisco Bay Area is decked out in a thousand and one colors. Whether it’s the City, the South Bay, or the East Bay, each region has made imaginative and creative efforts to immerse us in the magical atmosphere of Christmas.
The Container Store near Union Square plans to close
It's another blow to downtown San Francisco.
crawlsf.com
Santacon San Francisco Event Details, Times, etc.
Whether you love it or hate it, Santacon will take place in San Francisco on Saturday, December 10. The Annual Holiday event, created by Rob Schmitt in 1994, actually started in San Francisco before spreading to most major cities in the Nation and even a few International locations. If you haven’t been to a Santacon before, you should definitely experience this unique and fun event at least once. Simply throw on your Santa Suit and head to Union Square on 12/10 and get ready for fun time.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local
When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
Eater
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
sfstandard.com
Pizza and Weed: North Beach Trio Teams Up on High-Minded Promotion
Pizza and pot—could it be the perfect pairing? The folks from the North Beach Pipeline cannabis dispensary and local pizza don, Tony Gemignani, seem convinced. Their new promotional collaboration with acclaimed North Beach artist Jeremy Fish rewards customers who enjoy a hot pie after a few puffs. Starting this...
sfstandard.com
Neighbors Slam Failed SF Housing Project as ‘Eyesore’ With Human Waste, Graffiti
A former San Francisco car wash and gas station at the center of an affordable housing battle has enraged neighbors after becoming a hotbed of litter, human waste and graffiti. “It’s a huge neighborhood eyesore,” said Alan Mutter, a Lower Haight resident of 38 years who lives close to the...
S.F.'s small movie theater maestro reopens the 4Star
"The Laundromat has had a wonderful first few weeks. We have been so excited to be a part of the neighborhood, and the positive response has been a real joy," Adam Bergeron said proudly. The Richmond district neighborhood is even more excited to see how Bergeron also keeps the Balboa, Vogue and now the 4Star running, despite the worldwide decline in movie theaters. After the decades-long development of online viewing and the long COVID closure, survival of neighborhood cinemas is a veritable miracle. ...
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
KTVU FOX 2
SF boutique highlights work made by people with disabilities during holiday shopping season
The boutique is part of The Helper’s Community, a San Francisco based grant-giving non-profit dedicated to helping adults with special needs. The shop opened in 2019 and has been filled with beautiful handcrafted gifts since. The shop sells a variety of items, ranging from ornaments, jams and jellies to candles and art-work. Everything is made by artisans with developmental disabilities.
KTVU FOX 2
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
The Almanac Online
Vietnamese restaurant that may offer special menu for canine customers coming to former Wahlburgers site in Palo Alto
A new location of Pho Ha Noi is coming to Palo Alto and may offer a menu for dogs. (Photo courtesy Helen Nguyen) Pho Hà Noi, an upscale northern pho restaurant with locations in San José and Cupertino, is coming to Palo Alto, slated to bring its next location to the home of the now-closed Wahlburgers at 185 University Ave.
kalw.org
The bleak present and possible future of San Francisco's downtown
As the nation continues to emerge from COVID-related shutdowns and public health mandates, many cities are seeking a return to pre-pandemic normalcy. So far, that's not working out for San Francisco’s downtown. The armies of workers that once rode public transportation and filled up downtown streets and high-rise offices...
oaklandside.org
Fast food franchises have a tight grip on Eastmont. The city wants to change that
At the start of the pandemic, the Black Cultural Zone, a community development group, struck a deal with the city of Oakland to transform a vacant city-owned lot at Foothill Boulevard and 73rd Avenue into an outdoor community space. It became “Liberation Park,” which hosts weekly farmers markets, a rollerskating rink, and more.
beyondthecreek.com
Clarks Closes at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek
The British shoe store Clarks has closed at Broadway Plaza in downtown Walnut Creek after six years in this location. For those curious, check out what they looked like back in 2014 before the Plaza remodel. Their nearest location is at the Stoneridge shopping center in Pleasanton and their online shop is here.
hoodline.com
154-year-old Victorian farmhouse in West San Jose destroyed in massive fire
A massive late-night fire has destroyed a piece of San Jose’s history. The flames were first spotted around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night near Ranchero Way and Mitzi Drive. The San Jose Fire Department would later post pictures, and a video on Twitter showing a Victorian home built more than 150 years ago fully engulfed by flames. It turns out the house is well known Italianate farmhouse known as the Graves Mansion. It was built at 4146 Mitzi Drive in West San Jose in 1868.
Holiday shoppers feel safer at San Francisco's Union Square but robberies continue nearby
The 2022 holiday shopping season is here and many are returning to one of the Bay Area's premiere shopping destinations: Union Square in San Francisco.
Michelin adds 3 new Bay Area restaurants to Bib Gourmand ahead of complete list reveal
The complete Bib Gourmand winners will be revealed next month.
