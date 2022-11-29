Whether you love it or hate it, Santacon will take place in San Francisco on Saturday, December 10. The Annual Holiday event, created by Rob Schmitt in 1994, actually started in San Francisco before spreading to most major cities in the Nation and even a few International locations. If you haven’t been to a Santacon before, you should definitely experience this unique and fun event at least once. Simply throw on your Santa Suit and head to Union Square on 12/10 and get ready for fun time.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO