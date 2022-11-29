ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Justin Verlander to meet with notable NL team

Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets, and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Mariners could sign fitting former All-Star

Fresh off ending their lengthy playoff dry spell, the Seattle Mariners may be running it back next season with a well-known local. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday that the Mariners are among the teams interested in signing free agent outfielder Michael Conforto this offseason. Morosi mentions that Conforto graduated from Redmond High School in Washington. Conforto was also born in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Yankees ‘getting calls’ on starting infielder via trade

The New York Yankees can justifiably trade infielder Gleyber Torres this off-season if they see Anthony Volpe as a legitimate contributor during the 2023 campaign. The expectation is that Oswald Peraza and Volpe will compete for the starting shortstop job next spring, but Volpe will likely need a few weeks if not months at the Triple-A level having just been elevated this past season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team

Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday indicates he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Red Sox Fan Has An Interesting Take On A Key Free Agent

Trey Mancini may be one of the least talked about free agents out on the market. After being traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Houston Astros, Mancini earned his first World Series ring after batting back from a bout with colon cancer in 2020. The Astros chose not to...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down

Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Yankees have serious competition from arch-rivals for Andrew Benintendi

The Yankees face stiff competition across the board in free agency, specifically regarding slugger Aaron Judge who’s enjoying a trip out west. The San Francisco Giants are preparing to make him a sizable offer, but the Yankees are still confident they can match and provide everything he wants moving forward.
Yardbarker

3 mock trades the White Sox could explore this offseason

The White Sox, according to reports, aren’t likely to be large spenders this offseason, keeping their payroll relatively similar to their 2022 total. Because of this, Rick Hahn and the rest of the front office will have to look to add players via trade, which Hahn has already mentioned previously in a press conference: “Yes, you have to be open to that because, look, we’re not just going to able to throw money at the problem. You might have to have to get creative, and the trade market may be a more fruitful path for us to go as opposed to free agency in the coming months….”
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees’ starting outfield in 2023

The only solidified piece in the outfield for the Yankees is centerfielder Harrison Bader, who general manager Brian Cashman acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline this past season. Cashman gave away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in exchange for Bader, who was dealing with plantar fasciitis at the time.
Yardbarker

New York Mets Mock Free Agency: Locking down SS and retaining a star

The New York Mets currently face a pivotal offseason. After falling short in 2022, the team enters 2023 with World Series aspirations. They have a strong foundation with core players already in place. That said, this is still a baseball team with some holes and in need of two to three quality signings this free agency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Former MLB Player Shares Notable Praise For The Braves

The Atlanta Braves have signed many of their young stars to long contract extensions. In addition to extending Matt Olson upon his arrival in Atlanta, the Braves also extended Austin Riley, Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, Ozzie Albies, and others. For the time being, the Braves have their young core locked...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Adam Wainwright May Join A Special Team Early In 2023

The World Baseball Classic is fast approaching. The event will take place in March of 2023. The last time the Classic was held was in 2017, when Team USA won the championship. It was put on hold in 2021 thanks to COVID-19, but it will be making its return this coming March.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Other MLB Teams Are Eyeing A Key Guardians Contributor

The Cleveland Guardians experienced an unexpected and unforgettable journey in 2022, defying preseason expectations and winning the American League Central title. But even after an exciting season, there are certain players on the roster who could end up being used as trade bait. One of those players is Amed Rosario,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Outbid By AL Rival For Their Top External Free Agent Target

The Boston Red Sox are off to a rough start to the offseason after losing their reported top external target in free agency. Outside of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and possibly right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, the Red Sox were locked in on a former American League MVP that would primarily have fit in as a designated hitter following the departure of J.D. Martinez.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).

Comments / 0

Community Policy