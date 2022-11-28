Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have the best rotation in baseball with one free-agent signing
Luckily for the New York Yankees, they don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season. The only player they’re losing is Jameson Taillon, a replaceable No. 5 option who is garnering interest from other teams. General manager Brian Cashman has a ripe opportunity to build...
Yardbarker
Yankees free agent target Justin Verlander sets his price
The Yankees may be in the market for a top-tier starting pitcher this off-season, especially with superstar slugger Aaron Judge wanting the team he signs with to continue adding pieces to the equation. Instead of acquiring players on 7–8 year contracts, the Yankees might be willing to spend more for a few years, which is exactly where Justin Verlander comes into play.
Yardbarker
Yankees ‘getting calls’ on starting infielder via trade
The New York Yankees can justifiably trade infielder Gleyber Torres this off-season if they see Anthony Volpe as a legitimate contributor during the 2023 campaign. The expectation is that Oswald Peraza and Volpe will compete for the starting shortstop job next spring, but Volpe will likely need a few weeks if not months at the Triple-A level having just been elevated this past season.
Yardbarker
New York Yankees Offer Free Agent Aaron Judge Lucrative 8-Year Contract
Passan also added that the Yankees could offer more if the San Francisco Giants push them to. Judge has not agreed to terms on a contract with the Yankees, or any other team, at this time. The Giants have been linked to Judge all offseason, and met with him last...
Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday indicates he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees’ starting outfield in 2023
The only solidified piece in the outfield for the Yankees is centerfielder Harrison Bader, who general manager Brian Cashman acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline this past season. Cashman gave away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in exchange for Bader, who was dealing with plantar fasciitis at the time.
Yardbarker
The Braves lose a former MLB Pipeline top five prospect, re-sign a familiar face to a minor league deal
Former top five prospect (according to MLB Pipeline) Jasseel De La Cruz has signed with the Oakland Athletics on a minor league deal, and the Braves have brought back Alan Rangel on a minor league pact. Rangel was recently designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster before the Rule 5 Draft:
Yardbarker
Reunion With Former Cy Young Winner Makes Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox's bullpen struggled in 2022. The Boston bullpen was in flux for most of the season with two of the team's strongest relievers in Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck having their roles changed throughout the season due to injuries. Matt Barnes also mightily struggled to open the season before finishing out the campaign strong. In general, the Red Sox's bullpen wasn't what they hoped it would be last season, and that culminated in finishing the year with the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in the entire league at 4.59.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League
In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Points Out A Changing Of The Guard
With changes to the MLB schedule for the 2023 season, each team will now play every other ballclub at least once during the year going forward. This could affect several teams, as interleague play will become more frequent. For a team such as the St. Louis Cardinals, who largely benefitted...
Yardbarker
New York Mets Mock Free Agency: Locking down SS and retaining a star
The New York Mets currently face a pivotal offseason. After falling short in 2022, the team enters 2023 with World Series aspirations. They have a strong foundation with core players already in place. That said, this is still a baseball team with some holes and in need of two to three quality signings this free agency.
Yardbarker
Xander Bogaerts linked to Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs among teams interested in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Major League Baseball’s offseason has been rather quiet to this point – perhaps a little too quiet. A free agency frenzy has yet to break out throughout the league, but that can soon change. Although no moves have yet been made, the Chicago Cubs are expected to be a major spender this offseason.
NBC Sports
Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
Yardbarker
Mets Announcer Reveals The Latest On Jacob deGrom
The New York Mets have made very clear that their top priority this offseason will be retaining staff ace Jacob deGrom. The 34-year-old returned from a shoulder injury in late July and did not disappoint, going 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA during the regular season. But with several teams interesting...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves lose coach to Chicago White Sox
The Atlanta Braves are one of the most well-run organizations in sports, not just baseball. It’s part of the reason why players praise the club after they’ve moved on. From Alex Anthopoulos to the regional scouts, the Braves have impressive pieces in the front office and the coaching staff. So, naturally, attrition is bound to happen.
Yardbarker
“He's the head of our team!” - Grayson Allen admits the Milwaukee Bucks were worried after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out against the Knicks
The Milwaukee Bucks were able to pull out a close victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks looked like they were in trouble, especially after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with a minute left on the clock. But they were able to hold their nerves and close out a 109-103 victory at the Garden. Grayson Allen, who hit the game-winner, admitted that his team was in trouble after Giannis fouled out.
Yardbarker
Mets Reportedly Have Another Pitcher They Want To Retain
While the New York Mets focus on trying to retain right-hander and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom this offseason, or potentially finding a replacement in Justin Verlander or Carlos Rodon should deGrom walk, the team is reportedly focused on trying to retain another durable starter. According to SNY,...
Yardbarker
Braves Rumors: Atlanta has shown interest in trading for Sean Murphy
The best general managers in every sport, and Alex Anthopoulos is among the most outstanding in the business, leave no stone unturned. If you’re unfamiliar with what that might entail, this is a pristine example. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Braves have checked in with the Athletics regarding catcher Sean Murphy.
Comments / 0