ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Is Trane Technologies (TT) Up 8.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Trane Technologies (TT). Shares have added about 8.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Trane Technologies due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Financial Sector Update for 12/02/2022: CS, RJF, MMC, XLF, FAS, FAZ
Financial stocks were slipping premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 1.3% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 3% higher. Credit Suisse (CS) Chairman Axel...
DVY, VLO, OKE, PFG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) where we have detected an approximate $87.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 184,200,000 to 184,900,000). Among the largest underlying components of DVY, in trading today Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) is down about 2.8%, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) is down about 1.3%, and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) is lower by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the DVY Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of DVY, versus its 200 day moving average:
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.29, changing hands as low as $32.65 per share. Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
My 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond
The market has punished growth stocks over the last year, and that trend could continue well into 2023 due to several factors. For instance, the Federal Reserve is planning to further increase benchmark interest rates in its ongoing effort to tame high inflation, but that's creating a more difficult environment for growth-oriented businesses. But none of that should scare investors. Companies with solid operations will find ways to navigate even challenging economic landscapes.
Is Veeva Systems Stock a Buy Now?
Veeva Systems' (NYSE: VEEV) stock dipped 4% during after-hours trading on Dec. 1, following its latest earnings report. For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on October 31, the cloud-based software company's revenue rose 16% year over year to $552.4 million, beating analysts' expectations by $6.3 million. Its adjusted net income grew 16% to $183.2 million, or $1.13 per share, also topping analysts' estimates by $0.06.
Is Anavex Life Sciences a Smart Stock to Buy Now?
Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) recently shot higher. Investors reacting to great news for its Alzheimer's disease drug candidate, blarcamesine, drove the stock about 40% higher when the market opened on Friday, Dec. 2. Unfortunately, the big gain started to fizzle shortly after the market...
Fortune Brands (FBHS) to Buy Assa Abloy's Emtek, Yale Brands
Fortune Brands Home & Security FBHS has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Emtek and Schaub premium door and cabinet hardware business and the Yale and August smart residential business in the United States and Canada from Assa Abloy, Inc. The transaction is valued at $800 million in...
Target Stock (NYSE:TGT): Is There Any Value after Recent Plunge?
Shares of big-box retailer Target (NYSE:TGT) were under quite a bit of pressure following the release of some bleak results. Following Target's quarterly crumble, Wall Street analysts have been lowering their price targets. BMO Capital downgraded the firm to "Hold" from "Buy" while reducing its price target to $165. That's pretty much where the stock sits today. Indeed, many analysts don't seem to see much value after Target's latest flop.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
Ansys (ANSS) Up 22.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ansys (ANSS). Shares have added about 22.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ansys due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Why ChargePoint Dropped After Earnings Friday
Electric vehicle (EV) charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) reported its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results last night, and investors are focusing on some of the more negative points. As a result, ChargePoint shares initially dropped more than 7% early Friday morning. As of 10:50 a.m. ET, the stock remained lower by 6.3%.
Why Is Asana (ASAN) Stock Down 10% Today?
Why would Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock fall fast despite an earnings beat? That’s the billion-dollar question today, and the answer has to do with Asana’s current-quarter and full-year fiscal outlook. Apparently, the company is bracing for steep losses, and Asana’s investors aren’t too pleased with this downbeat forecast.
NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Nike (NKE) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this athletic apparel maker have returned +22.9%, compared to the...
Why Is Rockwell Automation (ROK) Up 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Rockwell Automation (ROK). Shares have added about 9.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rockwell Automation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
As a result of continuing advancements in medical treatments and technology, the global population of individuals over age 65 is projected to rise from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion by 2050. Families will be able to spend more time with loved ones due to extended life expectancies. And...
