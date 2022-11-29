Read full article on original website
José Abreu: White Sox made offer to return
The White Sox attempted to re-sign José Abreu to keep him on the South Side in 2023, according to the All-Star first baseman. Abreu, who has spent his entire nine-season career with the White Sox, signed a three-year deal with the Astros Monday and was introduced to Houston media Tuesday.
José Abreu says Chicago White Sox made him a ‘really good offer’ as Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf praises his legacy
Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf thanked José Abreu and praised the former first baseman’s legacy with the team. The 2020 American League Most Valuable Player signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros Monday after spending his first nine seasons with the Sox. “José Abreu deservedly belongs among the roster of White Sox franchise all-time greats,” Reinsdorf said in a statement ...
Report: Justin Verlander to meet with notable NL team
Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets, and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.
Angels Roster News: LA Signs Former Yankee Reliever to Minor League Deal
He was in New York for five seasons.
How Will Chicago White Sox Replace Jose Abreu?
With Jose Abreu leaving the Chicago White Sox for the Houston Astros, the White Sox will need to replace his bat this winter. Andrew Vaughn should move over to first base, but which outfielders should the White Sox target? Jack Vita shares his opinion.
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday indicates he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
Other MLB Teams Are Eyeing A Key Guardians Contributor
The Cleveland Guardians experienced an unexpected and unforgettable journey in 2022, defying preseason expectations and winning the American League Central title. But even after an exciting season, there are certain players on the roster who could end up being used as trade bait. One of those players is Amed Rosario,...
Jerry Reinsdorf on Jose Abreu not wearing a White Sox uniform for entire career: 'Hope is not always translated into reality'
In the aftermath of slugger Jose Abreu signing with the Astros, White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf on Tuesday thanked Abreu for what he meant to his organization for the past nine seasons.
Red Sox Reportedly Outbid By AL Rival For Their Top External Free Agent Target
The Boston Red Sox are off to a rough start to the offseason after losing their reported top external target in free agency. Outside of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and possibly right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, the Red Sox were locked in on a former American League MVP that would primarily have fit in as a designated hitter following the departure of J.D. Martinez.
Atlanta Braves lose coach to Chicago White Sox
The Atlanta Braves are one of the most well-run organizations in sports, not just baseball. It’s part of the reason why players praise the club after they’ve moved on. From Alex Anthopoulos to the regional scouts, the Braves have impressive pieces in the front office and the coaching staff. So, naturally, attrition is bound to happen.
Report: Astros agree to deal with longtime Sox 1B Abreu
When the White Sox open the 2023 season in Houston, José Abreu will still be in the lineup that day. Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, has agreed to a deal with the Astros, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. USA Today's Bob Nightengale first reported the two...
New York Mets Mock Free Agency: Locking down SS and retaining a star
The New York Mets currently face a pivotal offseason. After falling short in 2022, the team enters 2023 with World Series aspirations. They have a strong foundation with core players already in place. That said, this is still a baseball team with some holes and in need of two to three quality signings this free agency.
Former Foes: Mike Maddux Excited to Join Bruce Bochy on Rangers
Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux and manager Bruce Bochy are baseball contemporaries working together for the first time. New Texas Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux and new manager Bruce Bochy go way back. But as Major League players and coaches, the pair have never worked together before. That will change...
Reliever Carlos Estevez drawing wide interest in free agency
As teams scour the market for bullpen help, Carlos Estévez is emerging as a popular target. Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic wrote earlier this week some teams view the right-hander as a potential closer and suggested he was finding a decent amount of interest. Will Sammon of the Athletic reported Tuesday that seven teams had been in contact with his camp.
Today in White Sox History: November 30
It was the start of a new era at shortstop for the White Sox. On this date, the team purchased the contract of young infielder, Luis Aparicio, from Memphis. Aparicio would begin his Hall of Fame career the following season, winning the Rookie of the Year in the American League. Aparicio also brought back what was then the lost art of base-stealing, swiping 269 for the Sox between 1956 and 1962.
Angels hire former White Sox coach Jerry Narron
Narron, 66, spent the previous two seasons as a major league instructor and was the first to be dedicated to catching on a White Sox staff. As previously pointed out by The Athletic’s James Fegan , Narron is attributed not only to Seby Zavala’s receiving improvements in 2022 but also the proposal for Yasmani Grandal to catch from a one-knee stance following his recent injuries. This adaptation will likely continue in 2023 and beyond for Grandal, who began using it more frequently with minor-league catching instructor Julio Mosquera during his rehab stints.
Angels Sign Jonathan Holder To Minor League Deal
The Angels have signed right-hander Jonathan Holder to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com (hat tip to Sam Blum of The Athletic.) Holder will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training, though no official announcement on that matter has been made. He’s been assigned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees for the time being.
Dodgers to sign former All-Star pitcher Shelby Miller to major-league deal
The Dodgers are in agreement with free agent reliever Shelby Miller on a major league contract. The deal, which is pending a physical, reportedly comes with a $1.5M base salary and additional performance bonuses. Miller will step right onto the 40-man roster despite not having had much recent MLB experience....
