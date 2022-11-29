Read full article on original website
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Report: Justin Verlander to meet with notable NL team
Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets, and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.
Yardbarker
Report: Mariners could sign fitting former All-Star
Fresh off ending their lengthy playoff dry spell, the Seattle Mariners may be running it back next season with a well-known local. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday that the Mariners are among the teams interested in signing free agent outfielder Michael Conforto this offseason. Morosi mentions that Conforto graduated from Redmond High School in Washington. Conforto was also born in Seattle.
Yardbarker
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday indicates he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
Yardbarker
Yankees have serious competition from arch-rivals for Andrew Benintendi
The Yankees face stiff competition across the board in free agency, specifically regarding slugger Aaron Judge who’s enjoying a trip out west. The San Francisco Giants are preparing to make him a sizable offer, but the Yankees are still confident they can match and provide everything he wants moving forward.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Fan Has An Interesting Take On A Key Free Agent
Trey Mancini may be one of the least talked about free agents out on the market. After being traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Houston Astros, Mancini earned his first World Series ring after batting back from a bout with colon cancer in 2020. The Astros chose not to...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down
Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have the best rotation in baseball with one free-agent signing
Luckily for the New York Yankees, they don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season. The only player they’re losing is Jameson Taillon, a replaceable No. 5 option who is garnering interest from other teams. General manager Brian Cashman has a ripe opportunity to build...
Yardbarker
Yankees ‘getting calls’ on starting infielder via trade
The New York Yankees can justifiably trade infielder Gleyber Torres this off-season if they see Anthony Volpe as a legitimate contributor during the 2023 campaign. The expectation is that Oswald Peraza and Volpe will compete for the starting shortstop job next spring, but Volpe will likely need a few weeks if not months at the Triple-A level having just been elevated this past season.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League
In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
Yardbarker
The Braves lose a former MLB Pipeline top five prospect, re-sign a familiar face to a minor league deal
Former top five prospect (according to MLB Pipeline) Jasseel De La Cruz has signed with the Oakland Athletics on a minor league deal, and the Braves have brought back Alan Rangel on a minor league pact. Rangel was recently designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster before the Rule 5 Draft:
Yardbarker
Adam Wainwright May Join A Special Team Early In 2023
The World Baseball Classic is fast approaching. The event will take place in March of 2023. The last time the Classic was held was in 2017, when Team USA won the championship. It was put on hold in 2021 thanks to COVID-19, but it will be making its return this coming March.
Yardbarker
3 mock trades the White Sox could explore this offseason
The White Sox, according to reports, aren’t likely to be large spenders this offseason, keeping their payroll relatively similar to their 2022 total. Because of this, Rick Hahn and the rest of the front office will have to look to add players via trade, which Hahn has already mentioned previously in a press conference: “Yes, you have to be open to that because, look, we’re not just going to able to throw money at the problem. You might have to have to get creative, and the trade market may be a more fruitful path for us to go as opposed to free agency in the coming months….”
Yardbarker
Other MLB Teams Are Eyeing A Key Guardians Contributor
The Cleveland Guardians experienced an unexpected and unforgettable journey in 2022, defying preseason expectations and winning the American League Central title. But even after an exciting season, there are certain players on the roster who could end up being used as trade bait. One of those players is Amed Rosario,...
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees’ starting outfield in 2023
The only solidified piece in the outfield for the Yankees is centerfielder Harrison Bader, who general manager Brian Cashman acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline this past season. Cashman gave away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in exchange for Bader, who was dealing with plantar fasciitis at the time.
Yardbarker
Former MLB Player Shares Notable Praise For The Braves
The Atlanta Braves have signed many of their young stars to long contract extensions. In addition to extending Matt Olson upon his arrival in Atlanta, the Braves also extended Austin Riley, Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, Ozzie Albies, and others. For the time being, the Braves have their young core locked...
Yardbarker
New York Yankees Offer Free Agent Aaron Judge Lucrative 8-Year Contract
Passan also added that the Yankees could offer more if the San Francisco Giants push them to. Judge has not agreed to terms on a contract with the Yankees, or any other team, at this time. The Giants have been linked to Judge all offseason, and met with him last...
Yardbarker
White Sox Fans Left Confused Over 2 Decisions
On Sunday, the Chicago White Sox made a move to bolster their starting rotation, signing veteran right-hander Mike Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million contract. Clevinger joins a rotation that already features Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, and Michael Kopech. The right-hander made his return from Tommy John surgery...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Points Out A Changing Of The Guard
With changes to the MLB schedule for the 2023 season, each team will now play every other ballclub at least once during the year going forward. This could affect several teams, as interleague play will become more frequent. For a team such as the St. Louis Cardinals, who largely benefitted...
